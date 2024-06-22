3 men die in likely drowning at Florida’s Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three Alabama males have died from seemingly drowning after changing into distressed whereas swimming at a Florida Panhandle seashore, authorities stated Saturday morning.

The younger males had traveled to the Panama Metropolis Seaside space Friday night, the Bay County Sheriff’s Workplace stated in a Fb publish.

The sheriff’s workplace acquired an emergency name concerning the distressed swimmers shortly after 8 p.m., officers stated. The U.S. Coast Guard and others started rescue efforts. The boys, who weren’t instantly recognized, have been discovered individually and ultimately pronounced lifeless at native hospitals.

Earlier this week, single crimson flags had been posted on the seashore, indicating high-hazard surf and rip present situations.

On Thursday, a Pennsylvania couple visiting Florida with their six youngsters drowned after they have been caught in a rip present whereas swimming. The person and girl have been caught within the present on Hutchinson Island, alongside Florida’s southeast coast, the Martin County Sheriff’s Workplace stated in a Fb publish.