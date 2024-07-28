3 Members of Gospel Quartet The Nelons Killed in Plane Crash

Three members of Gospel Music Affiliation Corridor of Fame quartet The Nelons have been killed in a tragic aircraft crash that left no survivors on Friday, July 26, in keeping with their administration.

The Atlanta-based group’s cofounder, Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler died within the crash, in addition to assistant Melodi Hodges and Kistler’s husband Nathan. The pilot of the aircraft, which crashed in Wyoming en path to an occasion in Alaska, additionally misplaced his life, alongside together with his spouse.

The fourth member of the Grammy-nominated group, Autumn Nelon Streetman, was not touring on the plane. Per a press release from Gaither Music Administration, Nelon Streetman, who’s pregnant, and her husband Jamie have been notified of the accident upon arriving in Seattle.

“They have been dropped at the lodge the place artists have been gathered … to hope, sing and embrace them of their grief, pledging to assist them in no matter wants come up,” the assertion learn, including, “Autumn and Jamie will return dwelling for now to Kelly’s brother, Todd Nelon and his spouse, Rhonda, to start the exhausting duties that lie forward.”

“Please hold them, the Kistler household, the Haynie household and the household of Melodi Hodges in your prayers.”

Nelon Streetman stated in a separate assertion: “Thanks for the prayers which were prolonged already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born child boy, in addition to Jason’s dad and mom, Dan and Linda Clark. We respect your continued prayers, love and assist as we navigate the approaching days.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave his condolences in a press release, additionally noting that the aircraft’s pilot, Larry Haynie, had additionally served as a boss of the Georgia Board of Corrections and was remembered for “a profession of valued public service.”

“Our total household is asking everybody to affix us in praying for individuals who have been misplaced, for his or her family members and communities, and for these all through the gospel music group who’ve misplaced expensive pals on this heartbreaking accident,” Kemp added.

The Nationwide Transportation Security Board is investigating the accident, which occurred round 1 p.m. native time north of town of Gillette, per Campbell County Public Info Officer Leslie Perkins. The crash sparked a wildfire, which county fireplace division items are presently working to suppress.

The Nelons have been inducted into the Gospel Music Affiliation Corridor of Fame in 2016 and maintain 10 Gospel Music Affiliation Dove Awards.