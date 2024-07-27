3 members of Gospel Music Hall of Fame quartet The Nelons among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash

Three members of The Nelons, a Gospel Music Affiliation Corridor of Fame quartet, have been amongst seven folks killed in a airplane crash in Wyoming, in line with an announcement by a bunch member who was not aboard the plane.

The Nelons co-founder, Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler died within the crash Friday afternoon, in line with an announcement from daughter Autumn Nelon Streetman.

“Thanks for the prayers which were prolonged already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born child boy, in addition to Jason’s dad and mom, Dan and Linda Clark,” Nelon Streetman stated. “We admire your continued prayers, love and help as we navigate the approaching days.”

Additionally killed within the crash have been Nelon Kistler’s husband, Nathan Kistler, household buddy Melodi Hodges, and Larry and Melissa Haynie, in line with Nelon Streetman.

There have been no survivors.

The group was touring to hitch the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, in line with an announcement from Gaither Music Group, the sponsor of the cruise that options quite a few gospel singers and teams.

Gaither Music stated Hodges was an assistant for the band. Larry Haynie was pilot of the plane, and Melissa Haynie was his spouse. The plane was recognized as a single engine turboprop Pilatus PC-12/47E.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. native time in Campbell County, Wyoming, north of Gillette and about 250 miles (402 kilometers) north of Cheyenne, in line with an announcement from Campbell County spokesperson Leslie Perkins.

The Nationwide Transportation Security Board spokesperson Keith Holloway stated Saturday {that a} group of investigators is anticipated on the website later Saturday.

“The plane is in a distant location and as soon as they acquire entry, they may start documenting the scene, inspecting the plane,” Holloway stated. “The plane will then be recovered and brought to a safe facility for additional analysis.”

A preliminary report on the crash is anticipated in about 30 days whereas a last report with the possible reason for the crash may take as much as two years to finish, Holloway stated.

The Nelons have been inducted into the Gospel Music Affiliation Corridor of Fame in 2016 and have been winners of 10 GMA Dove Awards, together with a number of track of the 12 months and album of the 12 months awards.