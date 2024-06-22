3 dead, 10 injured in mass shooting at Arkansas grocery store

Arkansas State Police confirmed that 11 individuals and two officers have been shot throughout a mass capturing at a Fordyce grocery retailer. This is what we all know.

FORDYCE, Ark. — A mass capturing at a Fordyce grocery retailer has left a group in shambles after greater than a dozen individuals have been shot on Friday.

This is every part we all know up to now concerning the incident.

What occurred?

In whole, 13 civilians have been shot, together with two native cops and the suspect who opened fireplace on the Mad Butcher grocery retailer in Fordyce round 11:38 a.m. on Friday.

Three individuals have been killed, and 10 others have been wounded. Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar stated the 2 cops suffered non-life-threatening accidents and are anticipated to recuperate.

Moreover, Hagar stated the scenario is “safe and contained,” because the shooter is in custody.

“It is tragic, and our hearts are damaged,” Hagar stated. “Our prayers, together with Governor Sanders and the complete state of Arkansas, will likely be with this group and people affected victims.”

Fordyce is a metropolis of about 3,200 individuals situated 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

Movies posted on social media confirmed a minimum of one individual mendacity within the parking zone, whereas one other captured a number of gunshots ringing out.

58-year-old David Rodriguez, who captured one of many viral social media movies, had stopped at an area fuel station in Fordyce when he thought he heard fireworks from a close-by vendor.

“We heard a couple of little pops,” Rodriguez stated.

He stated individuals then began to run from the Mad Butcher grocery retailer into the parking zone, which is when he pulled out his cellphone and began recording.

“The police began to point out up,” Rodriguez stated. “Then there was large gunfire and ambulances pulling up… the bullets have been simply flying.”

Our reporters went to the scene and reported seeing a slew of bullet holes within the grocery retailer’s window. One individual even stated they hid in a freezer to guard themselves.

It is the newest mass capturing to occur at a grocery retailer since a white supremacist killed 10 Black individuals at a Buffalo grocery store in 2022. That capturing got here a little bit greater than a 12 months after one at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store, the place 10 individuals have been killed.

Who’s the shooter?

Arkansas State Police confirmed that there was one shooter, 44-year-old Travis Posey of New Edinburg.

Posey is in custody and will likely be charged with three counts of capital homicide, with extra costs pending. Arkansas State Police stated Posey was handled for non-life-threatening accidents after exchanging gunfire with legislation enforcement.

He’s being held on the Ouachita County Detention Middle.

Posey’s motive is at the moment unknown. It is usually unclear what kind of gun he used within the capturing.





Hagar stated Arkansas State Police will function the first investigating company. They’ve communicated with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has “dedicated any assets wanted” to assist the investigation.

Sanders stated on X, previously referred to as Twitter, that she’s been briefed on the scenario and her “prayers are with the victims and people impacted.”

“I’ve been briefed on the tragic capturing in Fordyce, and I am in fixed contact with state police on the scene,” Sanders stated. “I’m grateful to legislation enforcement and first responders for his or her fast and heroic motion to save lots of lives. My prayers are with the victims and all these impacted by this horrific incident.”

Who’re the victims?

13 individuals have been shot, with three turning deadly. Hagar stated the 2 cops who have been shot suffered non-life-threatening accidents and are anticipated to recuperate.

Though data concerning the victims is restricted, Hagar stated their accidents vary from non-life-threatening to “extraordinarily vital.”

Under is what we all know concerning the victims.

Callie Weems





23-year-old Callie Weems was shot and killed whereas grocery procuring at Mad Butcher, Callie’s mom, Helen, confirmed to us. Callie Weems has a 10-month-old daughter and labored as a licensed sensible nurse on the Dallas County Medical Middle.

No different data has been launched concerning the victims. We’re working to be taught extra.

Shirley Kay Taylor





63-year-old Shirley Kay Taylor was killed through the mass capturing, confirmed by way of her daughter Angela Atchley. Taylor was reportedly trying out when she was fatally shot by the gunman.

Atchley informed us her mom was an important individual, who beloved her youngsters and grandchildren and beloved to prepare dinner.

“She was the toughest working lady ever,” Atchley stated.

Anybody with data is requested to contact Arkansas State Police at (870) 850-8639.