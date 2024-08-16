3.9-magnitude earthquake hits Lake Elsinore, felt in Riverside County

Thursday, August 15, 2024 11:38PM
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of three.9 struck the Lake Elsinore space Thursday morning, in line with the U.S. Geological Survey.
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of three.9 struck the Lake Elsinore space Thursday morning, in line with the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake struck round 3.7 miles east of Lake Elsinore shortly earlier than 9:40 a.m., USGS mentioned. A magnitude-3.0 aftershock shortly adopted.
Shaking was felt within the area. A constructing at Prospect and Primary sustained some injury on the façade. However to this point, no severe injury was reported wherever else.
Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos took to social media, saying there’s been no disruption in utility companies and that the town is checking for structural injury.
The quake was additionally felt in Glendora and San Clemente.
ABC7 has compiled an inventory of things which might be vital to have in your earthquake package so that you just’re ready for “the massive one.”
Copyright © 2024 KABC Tv, LLC. All rights reserved.