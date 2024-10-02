3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ontario

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck close to Ontario this afternoon, in accordance with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake hit at 12:56 p.m. with an epicenter 1.24 miles southeast of Ontario. USGS initially reported it as a preliminary 3.1-magnitude earlier than upgrading that to a 3.5 about half an hour later.

Its results may very well be felt as far east as Highland, south to Camp Pendleton, west into Lakewood, and as far north as Azusa, in accordance with the USGS shake map.

A preliminary 3.5 earthquake strikes close to Ontario on Oct. 1, 2024. USGS



That is the second earthquake to strike a metropolis in San Bernardino County this week.

Three days in the past, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck close to Fontana. Authorities didn’t report any accidents or damages to buildings. On the identical day, Malibu skilled a 3.2-magnitude earthquake.

Malibu has been hit by a sequence of earthquakes in current weeks, most lately final Saturday when a 3.0 magnitude quake hit at nearly the very same time on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles County, the USGS detected a barely smaller earthquake, 2.9-magnitude, in Inglewood on Sept. 23.

