25 Miles to Normal to Star Lucas Bryant, Bruce Davison, Michelle Hurd

Lucas Bryant, Bruce Davison and Michelle Hurd will lead the ensemble solid for the family-centric comedy characteristic 25 Miles to Regular.

Artist View Leisure has acquired writer-director Joshua Brandon’s film, which begins taking pictures this month in Kansas Metropolis and St. Joseph, Missouri. Rachel Nichols, Ed Begley Jr. and Dee Wallace spherical out the ensemble solid.

25 Miles to Regular focuses on a physician (Bryant) and his estranged father (Davison), who reluctantly comply with reunite with the remainder of the household.

Brandon will produce via his Spitfire Cinema banner, alongside B.L. Fleischer for RcR Cinema and Peter Foldy’s Filmstreet Productions. Ricki Maslar is casting the characteristic.

“Josh is an unimaginable younger filmmaker, and I’m thrilled to be partnering with him on this hilarious and heartfelt venture,” Artist View president Scott J. Jones stated in a press release.

Added Brandon, who labored with Bryant on the Syfy sequence Haven: “It is a household story very expensive to my coronary heart, and I’m past excited to see Lucas and Bruce on this dysfunctional father-son relationship. Lucas spoke the primary phrases I ever had produced on Haven, and to have the ability to work with him once more all these years later is a dream come true.”

Along with starring in Haven, Bryant had a recurring function on ABC’s Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. Davison is an Oscar-nominated actor who performed Senator Robert Kelly within the X-Males movie franchise and not too long ago recurred on 1923. Hurd is understood for starring on Star Trek: Picard and Blindspot.

Brandon is represented by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston. Bryant is repped by Realm Expertise and Oscars Abrams. Davison is repped by Expertise Works and Chris Roe Administration. Hurd is repped by IAG and TMT Administration Group.