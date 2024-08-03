22 injured during explosion in paddock area at Germany’s Nuerburgring auto racing track

BERLIN (AP) — Twenty-two individuals have been injured by an explosion within the paddock space of Germany’s well-known Nuerbergring racetrack, police stated Saturday.

Police stated the accident, which they imagine was brought on by the explosion of a compressed air canister on Friday evening, injured one individual severely, three severely and the others barely, German information company dpa reported. Police have been nonetheless on the scene to analyze the trigger on Saturday.

A number of individuals have been taken to close by hospitals by helicopter.

The accident happened behind a pit in monitor’s paddock space throughout a check and set-up run forward of the NLS4 race, officers on the monitor within the West German city of Nuerberg stated in an announcement.

Organizers stated the NLS24 race would go forward after session with all events concerned, however stated participation was voluntary.