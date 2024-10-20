22 Illinois Takes Down #24 Michigan to Improve to 6-1

Subsequent Recreation: at Oregon 10/26/2024 | 2:30 PM CT CBS Oct. 26 (Sat) / 2:30 PM CT at Oregon Historical past

CHAMPAIGN, Ailing. – No. 22 Illinois celebrated its Memorial Stadium Rededication Recreation with a 21-7 win towards No. 24 Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

The sport, which passed off 100 years and someday after Purple Grange’s iconic six-touchdown efficiency towards Michigan through the stadium’s Dedication Recreation, marked the Preventing Illini’s third ranked victory of the season.

The Illini protection compelled three turnovers towards the Wolverines. Gabe Jacas registered a game-high 13 tackles and a pair of.5 sacks, whereas Dylan Rosiek tallied a career-best 12 tackles. Matthew Bailey additionally completed with double-digit tackles (11) to associate with one compelled fumble and an interception. TeRah Edwards made two sacks and compelled a fumble.

Aidan Laughery led the Illini’s floor assault with 9 carries for 54 yards, whereas Josh McCray additionally reached the 50-yard dashing mark. Luke Altmyer , who amassed 80 passing yards and 48 dashing yards, was credited with a dashing rating within the third quarter.

David Olano hit two subject objectives, together with a 47-yarder to open the scoring on the Orange and Blue’s first drive of the sport.

The Illini, who started the day on offense, jumped out to an early lead on their first possession of the afternoon. Aidan Laughery’s 29-yard rush marked the longest play of the drive, which finally completed with a 47-yard subject purpose off the foot of Olano. The profitable make signified Illinois’ sixth consecutive sport with an opening-drive rating.

After the Orange and Blue protection compelled the Wolverines to punt on every of their first two possessions, the Illini recorded their first takeaway early within the second quarter. Jacas compelled his third fumble of the season, whereas Malachi Hood jumped on the free ball for the primary restoration of his profession.

Illinois took benefit of the turnover, doubling its lead through Olano’s second subject purpose of the day, this time from 32 yards out.

The Illini protection got here up with their second turnover on Michigan’s subsequent possession, with Bailey punching the ball free for his first-career compelled fumble and Miles Scott registering the restoration.

The Orange and Blue wanted simply over three minutes to go 51 yards down the sector and discover the top zone for the primary time. Tanner Arkin notched his third receiving rating of the season on a 2-yard reception to increase the hosts’ edge, 13-0, with beneath eight minutes remaining within the first half.

The Wolverines lower into their deficit late within the second quarter, which noticed either side head into the locker room with the Illini holding a 13-7 edge. Illinois scored on each of its two first-half takeaways, each of which got here on fumble recoveries within the second quarter.

The Illini protection compelled a three-and-out on Michigan’s first drive of the second half, sending the Illinois offense onto the sector. Going through a fourth-and-7, the Orange and Blue completely executed a faux punt, a 36-yard acquire by Arkin, to maneuver into the purple zone. 4 performs later, Luke Altmyer discovered the top zone on a 1-yard quarterback sneak so as to add to the Illinois benefit.

With Altmyer compelled to sit down out a play after shedding his helmet on the rating, Donovan Leary stepped up and located Zakhari Franklin for the two-point conversion, which moved the Illini’s result in 21-7 halfway by means of the third quarter.

Michigan then drove down the sector earlier than the Illinois protection compelled a cease within the purple zone. Ezekiel Holmes obtained his hand on the field-goal try, marking the Illini’s first blocked kick of the season.

The Illini have been compelled to punt on their ensuing possession, however Bailey secured his first interception of the season with the Wolverines within the purple zone. Jacas tallied all 2.5 of his sacks on the fourth quarter, and the Orange and Blue closed out the victory to stay undefeated at Memorial Stadium this season.

No. 22 Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Huge Ten) travels to tackle No. 2 Oregon subsequent week. Kickoff is slated for Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Group Notes

Illinois is off to a 6-1 begin for the second time in Bret Bielema ‘s 4 seasons at Illinois (2022, 2024). The 6-1 begin is tied for the very best begin by an Illinois staff since beginning 6-0-1 in 1953. Illinois is 6-1 or higher for the fourth time since 2000 (2001, 2011, 2022, 2024).

‘s 4 seasons at Illinois (2022, 2024). The 6-1 begin is tied for the very best begin by an Illinois staff since beginning 6-0-1 in 1953. Illinois is 6-1 with three AP High 25 wins for the primary time since 1990. It’s the fifth 6-1 begin since 1990 (1990, 2001, 2011, 2022, 2024).

Illinois snapped a 14-game shedding streak towards defending nationwide champions. First win since Oct. 25, 1958, vs. Michigan State.

The Illini received their first ranked-vs.-ranked sport at Memorial Stadium since a 10-7 conquer No. 11 Ohio State on Oct. 12, 1991.

Illinois beat Michigan for the primary time since Oct. 31, 2009 (38-13).

Bret Bielema improved to 4-3 in his teaching profession vs. Michigan. Solely energetic coach within the Huge Ten (min. 2 video games) to have an above .500 document towards the Wolverines.

improved to 4-3 in his teaching profession vs. Michigan. Illinois kicked a subject purpose on its opening drive and has now scored on its first possession in six-straight video games (3 TD, 3 FG).

The Illini protection compelled three turnovers in as we speak’s sport, their most in a Huge Ten sport this season. The Illinois protection additionally compelled two Michigan turnovers in a four-play span within the second quarter. Third sport this season the protection has compelled a minimum of three turnovers.

The Illinois protection recorded 5 sacks in as we speak’s sport. Second time this season with a minimum of 5 sacks in a Huge Ten sport. Most sacks allowed by Michigan this season and most since additionally permitting 5 on Dec. 29, 2018, vs. No. 10 Florida within the Peach Bowl.

Illinois held Michigan to seven factors in as we speak’s sport, the fewest factors scored by the Wolverines since being shut out by No. 16 Notre Dame on Sept. 6, 2014. Michigan was held scoreless within the second half for the primary time since Sept. 25, 2021, vs. Rutgers. Michigan had scored 10+ factors in 130 straight video games.

The Illini rushed for 187 yards towards the Wolverines. Michigan entered the sport permitting simply 76.3 yards on the bottom, which ranked third within the nation. The 187 yards are essentially the most allowed by Michigan since Dec. 31, 2022, vs. TCU (263 yards).

At this time’s official attendance was 60,670, the second sellout of the season and the 77th in Memorial Stadium historical past.

Participant Notes

QB Luke Altmyer accomplished 9 of 18 passes for 80 yards and a landing. Has 15 landing passes this season, essentially the most by an Illinois quarterback since Tommy DeVito additionally had 15 within the 2022 season. Second straight sport with a passing landing and a dashing landing. Rushed for a landing within the third quarter, his second dashing rating of the season. Tallied 48 dashing yards on 10 makes an attempt…has a minimum of 48 yards on the bottom in back-to-back video games.

accomplished 9 of 18 passes for 80 yards and a landing. RB Aidan Laughery rushed 9 occasions for 54 yards.

rushed 9 occasions for 54 yards. RB Josh McCray ran the ball 17 occasions for 50 yards.

ran the ball 17 occasions for 50 yards. WR Pat Bryant caught 4 passes for 32 yards. Has a minimum of one reception in 19-straight video games, courting again to 2023. Has a minimum of 4 receptions in 5 video games this season.

caught 4 passes for 32 yards. TE Tanner Arkin caught one move for 2 yards and a landing. His landing reception within the second quarter was his third of the season.

caught one move for 2 yards and a landing. OLB Gabe Jacas recorded a career-high 13 tackles, six solo, to associate with a career-high 2.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for a loss, two QB hurries, and one compelled fumbled.

recorded a career-high 13 tackles, six solo, to associate with a career-high 2.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for a loss, two QB hurries, and one compelled fumbled. LB Dylan Rosiek recorded a career-high 12 tackles, three of which have been solos.

recorded a career-high 12 tackles, three of which have been solos. DL TeRah Edwards recorded a career-high 2.0 sacks and a compelled fumble. Entered the sport with 1.5 profession sacks.

recorded a career-high 2.0 sacks and a compelled fumble. DB Matthew Bailey recorded a career-high 11 tackles, six solo, to associate with an interception and a compelled fumble. Was his first interception of the season and the fourth of his profession.

recorded a career-high 11 tackles, six solo, to associate with an interception and a compelled fumble.

QUOTES

Opening assertion:

“I am tremendous excited a number of nice issues went into this weekend. Earlier than I obtained into that sadly Friday, we have been coming right down to hop on our buses the place we had a police escort. Sadly, state trooper Corey Thompson handed on Friday evening; he was in our police escort final week once we performed Purdue. I need to move our ideas over to his entire household.”



“It is a reminder for all of us to cherish the particular alternatives that we have now. Brett Moore shared with me that this was the 77th sellout, so I’ve obtained 77 causes with Purple Grange and all that goes into this. It is a actually wonderful alternative to come back right here. I need to thank Josh Whitman and his total workers, Tom Moreland, Cassie Arner and everybody who had a hand in making this occur. To have this second and this crowd come to life in entrance of us was particular.”



“I burdened to our guys on Sunday you are going to get one million questions on the way you beat and put together for Michigan. I instructed them I discovered this one from a really clever man, my mentor Barry Alvarez. ‘You be taught to beat Michigan twelve months a 12 months, you do the stuff you do day by day to benefit from a second like this.’ It was actually rewarding, however our protection performed excellent. I believe final week to have that second and be taught from that was vital for Aaron Henry and his workers. It was the bottom variety of factors Michigan has scored since 2014″



“Luke continues to be spectacular. Up entrance we ran the ball once we had too, I’d’ve beloved to shut out a few drives there on the finish of the sport. I assumed our particular groups, Robby Discher and Chris Hurd, to capitalize on working that faux was superior. It was a complete staff effort; I am unable to say sufficient about our coaches, I am extremely excited. What this does is places us in an atmosphere to make subsequent week even larger. What we have performed is about the stage for a superb, ranked match up towards Oregon. They’re an excellent soccer staff. We’ll have fun tonight and begin making ready for them tomorrow.”



“Final time we performed these guys I misplaced my mother. I instructed our staff on Sunday I battled some demons, greater than you possibly can think about. After I was a participant, I misplaced my sister the day that we performed Michigan. This sport has at all times had a number of issues round it that has been tugging at my coronary heart all week. I thank my spouse and my household to have this second. That’s what I got here right here for. I assumed we might construct Illinois into one thing that’s sustainable, and this can be a large step in that path. To have our fan base get rewarded is very large. They have been by means of 24 years of no ranked match ups in Memorial Stadium. They have been shopping for tickets for a very long time and to have this second come to life in entrance of us was superior.”



On the protection enhancements from final week:

“The largest factor was popping out of Purdue, I stated let’s take a step again and see why these items occurred. We did some uncharacteristic issues that have been straightforward to see and wanted to be corrected. We had some conversations on Sunday and Monday about doing that. Aaron Henry is a man I’ve thought the world of since he was 16 years previous, I knew he might get it proper. I assumed our defensive workers up and down did what they did effectively and put themselves in nice positions. A few of our gamers stepped up, Matthew Bailey to make that decide there. Now we have a bunch of actually good tight ends on this convention, however Colston Loveland is an excellent participant and to make that second occur was huge. Gabe Jacas had a particular sport dashing that sort out. He tasted it, smelled blood within the water and he positively went for it. I assumed we did some issues to close down the run sport and make them throw a bit greater than they needed to and finally put that sport away the best way we did was a particular second.”



On how the staff has improved on the line of scrimmage:

“I believe the blokes manifested what I stated on Sunday, and we preached all of it week even final evening. My final feedback have been ‘you’ve got been making ready for this second since January, we did not wait till this week to make it occur.’ I imagine a part of that’s basically we begin up entrance on either side of the ball, and I assumed our guys purchased into that every one week. The primary key to victory was to play quick and bodily tonight for 4 quarters and I assumed we did that. I knew this was a superb soccer staff that was going to do somethings to stress us. I’ve a number of respect for Michigan and the gamers over there. I like the best way our guys compete, and we discover methods to win.”



On the faux punt name:

“I virtually referred to as it a couple of weeks in the past, there was a degree the place I used to be going to name it towards Penn State, I simply felt good about it. I grabbed Robby Discher and Chris Hurd on the finish of the second quarter as we speak and stated, ‘I believe this can be a second the place if we get the correct spot and proper place, I be ok with it.’ TJ McMillen is a superb instance, he is our backup middle sporting quantity 96 as a result of we cannot contain him in heavy formations. He is my DP, the quarterback of punt so we undergo all these seems to be and put in helmet communication on him. He thinks it is fairly cool, he is just like the quarterbacks and safeties so it is his second and he is owned that accountability. I coach that group, I name them ‘the protect’ and that is my child in a approach. It is most likely one in all my most pleasant. I get a few 30-minute assembly with these guys on Wednesday morning the place it is simply me and the protect within the workers room. I get to bust chops for somewhat bit and have some enjoyable. These guys may not get pleasure from it however that is most likely actually one in all my favourite half-hour of the entire week.”

On the satisfaction of placing apply habits into motion:

“It felt good. I like my guys. I like the D line. Quite a lot of guys stepped up as we speak. TeRah stepped up, and so did Matt Bailey. I like all my guys, and I simply need to let you recognize that they are actually good gamers. I admire all the pieces they do as a result of I see them work, day in and time out. I see how they progress in each sport.”



On his efficiency:

“I really feel fairly good. At the beginning, I simply need to thank God for giving me the chance to play one other sport. I simply need to give Him thanks.”

On the defensive reset from final week:

“That was a tough second half final week, and there was an enormous emphasis on beginning quick into the second half, and studying from that mistake that we had final week. We had confidence going into the sport and popping out of the half, we performed a superb first half. I believe it was vital that three and out to cease them from gaining momentum. That’s one thing we didn’t do final week towards Purdue, however I believe it was a technique of beginning quick. We needed to get that first drive stopped.”



On his three-play sequence of a PBU, sort out and a decide:

“I simply need to attest it to God, and the best way that He has moved in my life. Clearly, this was an enormous problem this week, realizing that quantity 18 is a superb participant. Coming in, I used to be simply praying all week that God helped me with my confidence after having a pair tough video games the previous couple weeks. Main as much as that large catch, it’s straightforward to get your head down, however God allowed me to have my head up and proceed to have my confidence in that second.”

On his first sack as we speak:

“At occasions we drop loads, so understanding the state of affairs and understanding who we’re going towards, who I’ve in entrance of me, and understanding how our protection is doing. As a protection we’re simply making alternatives, we talked about all the pieces. I might need some guys crash down on me, however once you get your likelihood, you will need to take your shot as a result of there should not too many occasions you get to take these alternatives.”

On the defenses mentality as we speak:

“Taking them collection by collection, play by play, doing all your job is finally what we’re relying on one another for. Each single one in all us are relying on one another to do our jobs and go on the market and play a full sport. One play at a time.”

On what the win means as we speak:

“It was an superior expertise; there was a number of build-up round this sport and its historic which means. However on the finish of the day, it is only a regular soccer sport. We have been making ready for this second the entire 12 months. We got here in and did our job.”



On the faux punt:

“I trusted my guys that they have been going to get it performed. It was just like the Purple Sea and simply opened. All we needed to do was get the primary down and maintain working.”

On the workers making ready them for this week:

“They did an awesome job implementing a sport plan that allowed us to play quick. There weren’t many nooks and crannies, and we might go on the market and do our job on each play.”



On Matt Bailey’s interception on the two-yard line:

“That was superior. After the third and 18 Matt was irritated and I simply instructed him to play the subsequent play. Then he picked it off, and I went as much as him and stated, ‘I instructed you!’ It was superior; they put collectively drives all through the sport and we ended up with three turnovers. We stole one other drive on that faux punt and performed a superb four-quarter sport.”