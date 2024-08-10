21 bodies recovered after disaster

EPA The airplane crash in Brazil’s São Paulo state is the nation’s worst since 2007

A minimum of 21 our bodies have been recovered from the positioning of a airplane crash within the Brazilian state of São Paulo which killed everybody on board. Groups have been working by way of the evening to search out victims of the catastrophe after a twin-engine turboprop operated by airline Voepass got here down within the city of Vinhedo. The variety of casualties was revised up on Saturday to 62. Voepass mentioned earlier that the ATR 72-500 was carrying 57 passengers and 4 crew between Cascavel within the southern state of Paraná to Guarulhos airport in São Paulo metropolis. Nevertheless it later confirmed there was one other unaccounted-for passenger on the flight.

Footage circulating on social media confirmed a airplane descending vertically, spiralling because it falls. The plane crashed in a residential space, however no-one on the bottom was injured. Officers mentioned just one residence in a neighborhood condominium complicated was broken. Capt Maycon Cristo, a spokesman for the hearth division which helps with the restoration, mentioned that up to now, two individuals had been recognized from proof recovered on the scene. He mentioned that groups had been counting on quite a few components to assist determine passengers. These embrace paperwork and the place of our bodies in relation to seating, in addition to cell phones recovered from a few of the victims. Capt Cristo mentioned the casualties had been being moved to a police morgue in São Paulo. Lt Ramatuel Silvino of the São Paulo civil defence service mentioned members of the family can be staying in a lodge within the metropolis.

The airplane crash is Brazil’s worst since 2007, when a TAM Specific airplane crashed and burst into flames at São Paulo’s Congonhas airport , killing 199 individuals. At this stage, it isn’t identified what brought about the ATR 72-500 to crash. Authorities mentioned the flight recorders had been retrieved. ATR, the French-Italian airplane maker, mentioned it might co-operate with the investigation. Based on the monitoring web site Flightradar24, flight 2283 had taken off from Cascavel at 11:56 native time (14:56 GMT) on Friday and was resulting from arrive at 13:40. The final sign obtained from the plane was about 20 minutes earlier than it was scheduled to land. Brazil’s civil aviation company mentioned the airplane, which was in-built 2010, had been “in good working situation, with legitimate registration and airworthiness certificates”. The 4 crew members on board on the time of the accident had been all duly licensed and had legitimate {qualifications}, it added. The Uopeccan Most cancers Hospital in Cascavel advised BBC Brasil that two of its trainee docs had been among the many passengers who died. The second the passenger airplane crashed was witnessed by native residents, whereas others described injury to their properties. Luiz Augusto de Oliveira advised Reuters that he, his spouse and their maid had been at residence when “out of the blue we noticed the plane exploding within the yard of my home”. He mentioned: “On the time of the collision, we thought it was a helicopter breaking down, because of the noise.” He added that everybody in the home was unhurt and whereas there was some injury, it was “as minimal as doable, it was materials items. I simply must thank God for the best way the plane crashed.”