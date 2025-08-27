2025 NFL roster cuts tracker: Updates for all 32 teams

The 2025 NFL season will kick off next week, as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4 (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). In preparation, teams were required to finalize their 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

There were several notable cuts, including the Panthers parting ways with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. And multiple trades took place this week, including the Raiders acquiring quarterback Kenny Pickett from the Browns.

As every team makes cuts official, our NFL Nation reporters will provide live updates on which players didn't make the roster.

NFC East

Biggest move: With the uncertain status of Micah Parsons for the opener, James Houston (one sack, three hurries and two tackles for loss in 2024) was likely one of the beneficiaries, as Dallas chose to carry six pass rushers on the 53-man roster. Houston has been disruptive in practices and during the games, but can he make it to Week 1 still on the active roster and see playing time? The Cowboys likely will bring back Hakeem Adeniji as their swing tackle and cornerback C.J. Goodwin to the roster as soon as Wednesday, when they can place running back Phil Mafah (shoulder) and cornerback Caelen Carson (knee) on injured reserve/designated to return. — Todd Archer

Traded: OL Asim Richards (New Orleans)

Waived/released: OT Hakeem Adeniji, DL Tommy Akingbesote, LB Justin Barron, OL Nick Broeker, WR Jalen Brooks, DL Earnest Brown IV, OL Saahdiq Charles, OL Geron Christian, S Alijah Clark, OL La’el Collins, WR Jalen Cropper, RB Malik Davis, DT Denzel Daxon, TE Princeton Fant, TE Rivaldo Fairweather, CB C.J. Goodwin, QB Will Grier, CB Kemon Hall, LB Darius Harris, WR Traeshon Holden, LB Buddy Johnson, WR Josh Kelly, CB Christian Matthew, DB Israel Mukuamu, TE Tyler Neville, CB Michael Ojemudia, CB Troy Pride Jr., CB Robert Rochell, S Mike Smith Jr., TE John Stephens Jr., RB Deuce Vaughn, DE Tyrus Wheat

Reserve/injured: WR Jonathan Mingo, DE Payton Turner

Reserve/physically unable to perform: LB DeMarvion Overshown, CB Josh Butler

Reserve/non-football injury: CB Shavon Revel Jr.

Biggest move: The Giants cut Tommy DeVito. It was expected and really became a lock when they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and also drafted Jaxson Dart. DeVito was the fourth quarterback all spring and summer, and the Giants weren’t going to keep four quarterbacks on the active roster. Maybe DeVito lands on the practice squad, but even that seems like a long shot. However, he will have other options. Ihmir Smith-Marsette not getting an opportunity as the returner was significantly more surprising than the DeVito move. Smith-Marsette returned a kickoff for a touchdown — and a punt, as well, even though it was called back because of a penalty — while averaging almost 35 yards per kickoff return in 2024. One would’ve thought that earned him another chance to be the returner. But the Giants instead chose Gunner Olszewski over Smith-Marsette to be their returner to start the season. — Jordan Raanan

Waived/released: QB Tommy DeVito, RB Dante Miller, RB Jonathan Ward, TE Greg Dulcich, TE Jermaine Terry II, CB Tre Hawkins III, CB Dee Williams, DL Elijah Chatman, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, DL Jordon Riley, DL Cory Durden, DL Elijah Garcia, G Jake Kubas, OL Bryan Hudson, OT Stone Forsythe, K Jude McAtamney, OLB Trace Ford, OLB Tomon Fox, S Raheem Layne, S Makari Paige, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR Juice Wells Jr., WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR Dalen Cambre, WR Da’Quan Felton

Biggest move: The additions of tackle Fred Johnson and quarterback Sam Howell bolster depth at a couple of key areas. No. 2 QB Tanner McKee has earned the trust of the organization, but he suffered a finger injury on his throwing hand late in training camp. Rookie Kyle McCord isn’t ready for NFL action quite yet, so the Eagles turned to Howell, who has 18 career starts under his belt. Johnson spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia before signing with the Jaguars earlier this offseason. With no one emerging at camp this summer, he can step right into the swing tackle role on game day. — Tim McManus

Traded: OL Darian Kinnard

Acquired: OT Fred Johnson, QB Sam Howell

Waived/released: LS Charley Hughlett, OLB Patrick Johnson, T Kendall Lamm, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., CB Parry Nickerson, WR Avery Williams, WR Ife Adeyi, LB Chance Campbell, CB Tariq Castro-Fields (injured), WR Elijah Cooks, LB Lance Dixon, DT Joe Evans, LB Dallas Gant, G Kenyon Green, S Maxen Hook, TE E.J. Jenkins, CB Brandon Johnson, RB Montrell Johnson Jr., TE Cameron Latu, OLB Ochaun Mathis, QB Kyle McCord, WR Taylor Morin, TE Nick Muse, T Hollin Pierce, RB ShunDerrick Powell, OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., CB Eli Ricks, DE, Jereme Robinson, RB Keilan Robinson, DT Justin Rogers, S Andre’ Sam, WR Ainias Smith, DT Jacob Sykes, T Laekin Vakalahi, CB A.J. Woods

Biggest move: Washington’s biggest roster move occurred last week when it traded running back Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco. But the Commanders’ most significant move Tuesday was keeping right guard Sam Cosmi on the physically unable to perform list. That means he’ll be sidelined for at least the first four weeks of the season as he continues rehabbing from a torn right ACL suffered in the NFC divisional round in January. Nick Allegretti has been working in his place. The Commanders have been optimistic about Cosmi’s recovery, but it’s an injury that often has a healing timeline of nine to 12 months. — John Keim

Waived/released: WR K.J. Osborn, WR Michael Gallup, WR Chris Moore, WR Braylon Sanders, DE Clelin Ferrell, DE Jalyn Holmes, C Nick Harris, DT Norell Pollard, LB Duke Riley, CB Bobby Price, OL Tyre Phillips, OL Foster Sarell, CB Essang Bassey, QB Sam Hartman, DT Carl Davis Jr., CB Car’lin Vigers, DE Andre Jones Jr., RB Demetric Felton, WR Tay Martin, S Robert McDaniel, TE Cole Turner, RB Kaz Allen, LB Kam Arnold, DT Ricky Barber, TE Lawrence Cager, WR River Cracraft, DT Sheldon Day, C Michael Deiter, CB Antonio Hamilton Sr., OT Bobby Hart, DE T.J. Maguranyanga, OT Timothy McKay, S Ben Nikkel, S Daryl Worley, WR Jacoby Jones, WR Ja’Corey Brooks

Reserve/PUP: RG Sam Cosmi

NFC North

Biggest move: Undrafted free agent wide receiver Jahdae Walker made the Bears’ initial 53-man roster after a strong preseason when he tied for the team lead with two touchdowns, including a walk-off score at Kansas City. His play on special teams earned him the sixth wide receiver spot. Elsewhere on offense, former third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie was among the 10 offensive linemen the Bears kept on the 53 despite his struggles to climb the depth chart. While Amegadjie spent most of his time as the third-string left tackle after returning from a leg injury, general manager Ryan Poles said the Bears have begun experimenting with him at guard. — Courtney Cronin

Waived/released: WR Maurice Alexander, LB Swayze Bozeman, WR Miles Boykin, DB Millard Bradford, RB Brittain Brown, TE Stephen Carlson, DL Xavier Carlton, CB Alex Cook, LB Power Echols, LS Luke Elkin, CB Tre Flowers, DL Jonathan Ford, RB Royce Freeman, DB Mekhi Garner, OL Chris Glaser, TE Thomas Gordon, DB Kaleb Hayes, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, DL Jamree Kromah, OL Jordan McFadden, OL Joshua Miles, DB Mark Perry, DL Zacch Pickens, WR JP Richardson, QB Austin Reed, WR Tyler Scott, OL Ricky Stromberg, WR Samori Toure, DB Jeremiah Walker, RB Ian Wheeler, TE Joel Wilson

Waived/injured: DB Tysheem Johnson, OL Doug Kramer, OL Bill Murray

Reserve/injured: CB Terell Smith, RB Deion Hankins, CB Shaun Wade

Reserve/injured; designated for return: RB Travis Homer, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

Reserve/NFI: CB Zah Frazier

Biggest move: Coach Dan Campbell certainly feels good about his roster entering the season, calling it his best from top to bottom since he arrived in 2021. But there were a few surprising transactions. After selecting defensive end Ahmed Hassanein in the sixth round for help on the edge, the first Egyptian to be drafted into the NFL was waived with an injury settlement after suffering a pectoral injury. Detroit also released fan favorite Dan Skipper, who was expected to contribute on the offensive line. The Lions still have three roster spots remaining, which means they could be up to something big. — Eric Woodyard

Waived/released: EDGE Ahmed Hassanein, DL Myles Adams, OL Trystan Colon, WR Tom Kennedy, OL Netane Muti, LB Anthony Pittman, OL Dan Skipper, WR Malik Taylor, EDGE Mitchell Agude, CB Luq Barcoo, WR Ronnie Bell, OL Gunner Britton, DL Keith Cooper Jr., CB Allan George, LB DaRon Gilbert, S Erick Hallett, QB Hendon Hooker, TE Zach Horton, RB Deon Jackson, OL Zack Johnson, WR Jakobie Keeney-James, S Ian Kennelly, EDGE Nate Lynn, DL Brodric Martin, WR Jackson Meeks, CB D.J. Miller, OL Mason Miller, OL Michael Niese, S Morice Norris, TE Gunnar Oakes, CB Tyson Russell, RB Jacob Saylors, TE Steven Stilianos, S Loren Strickland, EDGE Isaac Ukwu, CB Nick Whiteside

Reserve/suspended: LB Ezekiel Turner

Reserved/PUP: OL Miles Frazier, DL Alim McNeill, LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Reserve/NFI: EDGE Josh Paschal

Biggest move: Someone who had never played his position in the NFL until a few months ago made the team, while a former first-round draft pick and a three-time Super Bowl champ did not. That would be Bo Melton, a wideout-turned-cornerback, who made it, while linebacker Isaiah Simmons (No. 8 pick in 2020 ) and wide receiver/kick returner Mecole Hardman (Super Bowl winner with the Chiefs) did not. Melton competed in 22 games as a wideout over the past two seasons, and he didn’t move to cornerback until the June minicamp. If that was a surprise, then perhaps an undrafted rookie qualifying for the 53 shouldn’t be: Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse made it 21 straight seasons for the Packers with at least one undrafted free agent on the Week 1 roster, assuming he remains on it for the opener. — Rob Demovsky

Waived/released: RB Israel Abanikanda, DL Deslin Alexandre, DB Johnathan Baldwin, CB Corey Ballentine, T Brant Banks, LB Jared Bartlett, QB Sean Clifford, G Tyler Cooper, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, QB Taylor Elgersma, DL James Ester, WR Mecole Hardman, CB Tyron Herring, WR Julian Hicks, C Trey Hill, RB Amar Johnson, WR Cornelius Johnson, LB Jamon Johnson, CB Kalen King, G J.J. Lippe, TE Johnny Lumpkin, K Mark McNamee, DL Arron Mosby, WR Isaiah Neyor, DL Devonte O’Malley, WR Will Sheppard, LB Isaiah Simmons, DB Jaylin Simpson, G/C Lecitus Smith, TE Messiah Swinson, T Kadeem Telfort, LB Kristian Welch

Reserve/injured (designated to return): RB MarShawn Lloyd, OL Jacob Monk Reserve/injured: S Omar Brown

Reserve/PUP: DL Collin Oliver, WR Christian Watson, G John Williams

Biggest move: The Vikings’ most notable decision to date is shaking up the depth at quarterback behind new starter J.J. McCarthy. They traded away presumptive No. 2 Sam Howell, replaced him with free agent Carson Wentz, released veteran Brett Rypien and kept undrafted rookie Max Brosmer as part of their 53-man roster. It is sometimes said that debate over a backup quarterback is irrelevant, because if a starter is injured, then a team’s chances to win will decrease no matter who takes over. In the Vikings’ case, however, a backup would be playing for a team that owners Zygi and Mark Wilf have committed more than $350 million in cash to put on the field. It’s critical that a level of performance be maintained no matter who is behind center. Also, the makeup of a QB room with an inexperienced starter is important. Can Wentz provide the kind of veteran presence that McCarthy would need? — Kevin Seifert

Traded: CB Mekhi Blackmon, QB Sam Howell, DL Harrison Phillips

Acquired: QB Carson Wentz

Waived/released: OL Zack Bailey, DL Travis Bell, WR Silas Bolden, OT Logan Brown, G Henry Byrd, P Oscar Chapman, WR Dontae Fleming, CB Keenan Garber, LB Cam Gill, OL Michael Gonzalez, S Kahlef Hailassie, DL Jonathan Harris, WR Lucky Jackson, WR Jeshaun Jones, G Vershon Lee, WR Robert Lewis, LB Dorian Mausi, OLB Gabriel Murphy, TE Bryson Nesbit, S Gervarrius Owens, S Mishael Powell, TE Giovanni Ricci, QB Brett Rypien, CB Reddy Steward, RB Tre Stewart, DL Taki Taimani, CB Ambry Thomas, WR Thayer Thomas, RB Xazavian Valladay, TE Nick Vannett, CB Zemaiah Vaughn, OT Leroy Watson IV.

Reserve/suspended: WR Jordan Addison

Reserve/injured: OLB Tyler Batty (designated for return), FB C.J. Ham (designated for return)

Reserve/PUP: TE Gavin Bartholomew

NFC South

Biggest move: The Falcons placed starting right tackle Kaleb McGary on injured reserve Tuesday, which was not a surprise. But they did so without designating him to return, which means McGary will be out for the entire season due to a leg injury sustained last week in practice. McGary has been the team’s starter at the position since he was a first-round pick in 2019. He would have had an increased role in 2025 covering the blindside of left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Meanwhile, Storm Norton, McGary’s backup, is out six to eight weeks following ankle surgery. The Falcons acquired tackle Michael Jerrell from the Seahawks in a trade Tuesday. — Marc Raimondi

Acquired: OL Michael Jerrell

Waived/released: WR Nick Nash, TE Joshua Simon, OL Jordan Williams, S Henry Black, OL Joshua Gray, WR Dylan Drummond, CB Dontae Manning, S Jordan Fuller, EDGE Khalid Kareem, OL Brandon Parker, QB Easton Stick, DL Kentavius Street, CB Keith Taylor, OL Jake Hanson, CB C.J. Henderson, DL Simeon Barrow Jr., RB Carlos Washington Jr., RB Jashaun Corbin, CB Cobee Bryant, LB/S Ronnie Harrison Jr., K Lenny Krieg, WR Chris Blair, OL Matthew Cindric, QB Ben DiNucci, RB Elijah Dotson, DL Morgan Fox, LB Caleb Johnson, CB Lamar Jackson, TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Nick Kubitz, WR Jesse Matthews, EDGE Ronnie Perkins, WR Quincy Skinner Jr., S Josh Thompson

Reserve/suspended: None

Reserve/injured: LB Troy Andersen (physically unable to perform), DL Ta’Quon Graham (designated to return), OL Storm Norton (designated to return), OL Kaleb McGary, CB Grayland Arnold, QB Emory Jones, OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr., LB Malik Verdon (non-football injury)

Biggest move: Releasing 2021 Pro Bowl wideout Hunter Renfrow in his attempt at a comeback from ulcerative colitis will get the biggest headlines, particularly since the Panthers kept seven wide receivers. But the most significant move is keeping four tight ends in Ja’Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and James Mitchell. It shows the team isn’t sure Tremble will be 100 percent recovered from back surgery after missing most of camp. Look for this number to change once the dust settles. — David Newton

Waived/released: QB Jack Plummer, QB Bryce Perkins, RB Emani Bailey, RB Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams,WR Kobe Hudson, WR Jacolby George WR T.J. Luther, TE Dominique Dafney, OL Steven Losoya, OL Luke Kandra, OLB J.J. Weaver, LB Jacoby Windmon, CB JaTravis Broughton, CB Mello Dotson, CB Tre Swilling, S Jack Henderson, S Isaac Gifford, K Matthew Wright, WR Ja’seem Reed,TE Bryce Pierre,OL Jarrett Kingston, OL Brandon Walton, OL Michael Tarquin, DE Jared Harrison-Hunte, DT Sam Roberts, LB Mapalo Mwansa, CB Shemar Bartholomew, CB Michael Reid, S Trevian Thomas, WR Hunter Renfrow, DT Shy Tuttle, OLB Boogie Basham, LB Krys Barnes, LB Jon Rhattigan.

Waived/injured: G Ja’Tyre Carter, RB Raheem Blackshear (injury settlement)

Reserve/injured: DE LaBryan Ray (designated to return)

Biggest move: The Saints released veteran running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cam Akers, cementing Kendre Miller’s status as Alvin Kamara’s backup. Miller, a 2023 third-round pick, had a rough beginning to his career, playing in only 14 games across his first two campaigns. Coach Kellen Moore said everyone, including Miller, had a blank slate in the new coaching regime, and he showed that by having a productive training camp. Moore recently praised Miller for his “steady offseason.” The new running back room consists of Kamara, Miller, rookie Devin Neal and the versatile Velus Jones Jr. — Katherine Terrell

Waived/released: RB Cam Akers, P James Burnip, WR Roderick Daniels Jr., WR Moochie Dixon, DE Jasheen Davis, DE Jeremiah Martin, DE Omari Thomas, OT Josiah Ezirim, OT Jonathan Mendoza, TE Seth Green, TE Michael Jacobson, G Kyle Hergel, G Mike Panasiuk, LB Tyreem Powell, S Terrell Burgess, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, G/C Shane Lemieux, WR Dante Pettis, DE Jonah Williams, WR Kevin Austin Jr., CB Dalys Beanum, S Elliott Davison, DE Fadil Diggs, DE Isaiah Foskey, QB Jake Haener, LB D’Marco Jackson, T Easton Kilty, CB Rico Payton (injured), DT Jayden Peevy, CB Jayden Price, LB Nephi Sewell, K Charlie Smyth, TE Treyton Welch, RB Marcus Yarns

Reserve/injured: DT John Ridgeway III (designated to return), OT Barry Wesley (designated to return), T Landon Young

Reserve/PUP: TE Taysom Hill, TE Foster Moreau

Biggest move: The Bucs cut Kyle Trask, their second-string quarterback for the past two years and a former second-round draft pick who also was the last remaining member of Tampa Bay’s 2021 post-Super Bowl draft class. Back then, he was anointed as the potential future of the Bucs; and even two years ago, he competed with Baker Mayfield for the starting job. But when Mayfield missed two practices with a hand injury in early August, it became clear Tampa Bay would not be able to win games with Trask. The team brought in Teddy Bridgewater for the very next practice after a two-day break. Bridgewater was able to throw two touchdowns in that second preseason game to outperform Trask. — Jenna Laine

Waived/released: CB Tre Avery, DL Eric Banks, QB Connor Bazelak, S Will Brooks, DL C.J. Brewer, CB JayVian Farr, CB Tyrek Funderburk, DL Adam Gotsis, WR Garrett Greene, DL Mike Greene, LB Antonio Grier Jr., OT Luke Haggard, CB Bryce Hall, WR Jacob Harris, WR Dennis Houston, DL Nash Hutmacher, DL Dvon J-Thomas, LB Nick Jackson, WR Rakim Jarrett, OL Mike Jordan, C Jake Majors, RB Jase McClellan, OT Tyler McLellan, G Raiqwon O’Neal, G Sua Opeta, WR Trey Palmer, CB Roman Parodie, OLB Warren Peeples, S Shilo Sanders, G Ben Scott, WR Jaden Smith, TE Tanner Taula, QB Kyle Trask, ILB Anthony Walker Jr., DL Desmond Watson, RB Owen Wright.

Reserve/injured: WR Jalen McMillan, S JJ Roberts, David Walker

NFC West

Biggest move: After an impressive camp despite missing time with a leg injury, wide receiver Simi Fehoko was one of the most surprising cuts by the Cardinals. He was consistent during training camp and made plays during preseason games. Veteran running back DeeJay Dallas, who was a key component on Arizona’s special teams last season, was cut after an up-and-down preseason. However, the most meaningful move might have been Arizona keeping first-round pick Walter Nolen III on the physically unable to perform list. It means Nolen can’t return to practice for the first four weeks of the season, and once his 21-day window opens after Week 4, he could miss up to three more games. — Josh Weinfuss

Waived/released: DL Kyon Barrs, LS Aaron Brewer, LB Elliott Brown, OL Jeremiah Byers, RB Michael Carter, OL Jake Curhan, RB DeeJay Dallas, TE Josiah Deguara, WR Simi Fehoko, DL Anthony Goodlow, WR Bryson Green, CB Darren Hall, OL Sincere Haynesworth, CB Jaylon Jones, OL Nick Leverett, OL Royce Newman, WR Tejhaun Palmer, S Jammie Robinson, DL Elijah Simmons, LB Mykal Walker, WR Andre Baccellia, CB Ekow Boye-Doe, TE Oscar Cardenas, OL McClendon Curtis, CB Steven Gilmore, DL Patrick Jenkins, LB Vi Jones, OL Roy Mbaeteka, WR Nate McCollum, QB Clayton Tune, OL Dohnovan West, LB Benton Whitley

Reserve/injured: OL Hayden Conner, OL Christian Jones, LB J.J. Russell. Conner and Jones have been designated to return.

Reserve/PUP: DL Bilal Nichols, DL Walter Nolen III, LB BJ Ojulari

Biggest move: The Rams cut inside linebacker Chris Paul Jr., a 2025 fifth-round pick. He missed some time with a calf injury during training camp but played in all three preseason games, including wearing the green dot during the opener as the one relaying the plays from the coach to the defense. The Rams kept four inside linebackers on their initial 53-man roster: Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Troy Reeder and undrafted rookie Shaun Dolac. — Sarah Barshop

Traded: OL KT Leveston

Waived/released: CB Shaun Jolly, OL Willie Lampkin IV, OL AJ Arcuri, OL Wyatt Bowles, WR Tru Edwards, DT Jack Heflin, S Tanner Ingle, CB Derion Kendrick, CB Cam Lampkin, OL Dylan McMahon, OLB Jamil Muhammad, ILB Elias Neal, DL Bill Norton, ILB Chris Paul Jr., WR Brennan Presley, RB Ronnie Rivers, RB Cody Schrader, S Nate Valcarcel, CB Charles Woods, WR Britain Covey, OLB Brennan Jackson, TE Mark Redman, WR Drake Stoops, WR Jordan Waters, TE McCallan Castles, S Malik Dixon-Williams, OL Ben Dooley, DL Decarius Hawthorne, OL John Leglue, OL Mike McAllister, OLB Josh Pearcy, DL Da’Jon Terry, OL Trey Wedig, QB Dresser Winn, ILB Tony Fields II

Biggest move: The biggest move for the Niners was keeping wide receiver Jauan Jennings on the 53-man roster. Jennings has yet to return from a calf injury amid a lingering contract issue. The Niners want him back on the field sooner rather than later, but a lucrative extension seems unlikely. The 49ers are extremely thin at the position and need Jennings ready for Week 1 for the offense to be anywhere close to full strength. This is a situation to watch over the next week or longer. — Nick Wagoner

Waived/released: WR Robbie Chosen, OL Michael Dunn, WR Russell Gage Jr., DE Jonathan Garvin, DE Trevis Gipson, DL Bruce Hector, WR Isaiah Hodgins, CB Fabian Moreau, LB Curtis Robinson, LB Chazz Surratt, WR Malik Turner, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., WR Junior Bergen, LB Stone Blanton, DL William Bradley-King, DB Derrick Canteen, CB Dallis Flowers, LB Jalen Graham, S Jaylen Mahoney, OL Drake Nugent, WR Terique Owens, DT Sebastian Valdez, TE Brayden Willis, OL Nick Zakelj, QB Tanner Mordecai, QB Carter Bradley, DL Jaylon Allen, DL Shakel Brown

Reserve/suspended: WR Demarcus Robinson, OT Isaac Alarcon

Reserve/injured: DT Kevin Givens, CB Jakob Robinson

Reserve/PUP: WR Brandon Aiyuk, S Malik Mustapha

Reserve/NFI: QB Kurtis Rourke

Biggest move: The Seahawks released Marquez Valdes-Scantling after they couldn’t find someone to trade for the veteran wideout and the $2.5 million that remains on his one-year contract. From a financial standpoint, that had to be a tough move to make since he is guaranteed another $1.5 million on top of his $1.5 million signing bonus. But from a competitive standpoint, it was their only choice absent a trade. Seattle signed Valdes-Scantling to be its WR3 and to help replace some of the speed the offense lost in the DK Metcalf trade. But because Valdes-Scantling doesn’t play on special teams, he couldn’t be any lower than that on the depth chart if he wanted to make the team. Rookie fifth-round pick Tory Horton clearly outperformed Valdes-Scantling over the summer, as did Jake Bobo, Dareke Young and Cody White, all of whom made the 53 behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. — Brady Henderson

Traded: OT Michael Jerrell

Waived/released: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR Ricky White III, WR Tyrone Broden, WR John Rhys Plumlee (injury designation), RB Damien Martinez, RB Jacardia Wright, RB Anthony Tyus III, FB Wesley Steiner (injury designation), TE Marshall Lang, T Amari Kight, T Luke Felix-Fualalo, G Sataoa Laumea, C Federico Maranges, DT Quinton Bohanna, NT Brandon Pili, NT Bubba Thomas, NT J.R. Singleton, DT Anthony Campbell, OLB Tyreke Smith, OLB Seth Coleman, ILB Jamie Sheriff, ILB Patrick O’Connell, LB Alphonzo Tuputala, LB D’Eryk Jackson, LB Josh Ross, LB Jalan Gaines, S Jerrick Reed II, CB Damarion Williams, CB Isas Waxter (injury settlement), CB Shemar Jean-Charles, CB Tyler Hall (injury settlement), CB Keydrain Calligan, LS Zach Triner, WR/KR Steven Sims (injury settlement)

Injured reserve: G Christian Haynes (designated for return)

Reserve/NFI: DE Rylie Mills, NT Johnathan Hankins

AFC East

The Bills placed rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston, a first-round pick, on injured reserve with a designation to return, meaning he will miss at least the first four games. Fellow corner Tre’Davious White, however, is on the 53-man roster, a sign the lower leg injury he sustained Thursday is not significant, even if his Week 1 availability is unknown. Hairston suffered a right lateral collateral ligament sprain at the end of July and had yet to practice. The team is playing it safe with Hairston’s recovery, and his designation helped Ja’Marcus Ingram and Dorian Strong remain on the team. — Alaina Getzenberg

Reserve/injured with designations to return: CB Maxwell Hairston, OL Tylan Grable

Waived/released: DE Paris Shand, DE Nelson Ceaser, DT Jordan Phillips, DT Casey Rogers, DT Marcus Harris, DT Zion Logue, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB Jimmy Ciarlo, LB Keonta Jenkins, DB Daequan Hardy, DB Zy Alexander, DB Garnett Hollis Jr., CB Dane Jackson, S Darrick Forrest, QB Mike White, QB Shane Buechele, OL Travis Clayton, OL Rush Reimer, OL Kendrick Green, OL Mike Edwards, OL Richard Gouraige, OL Dan Feeney, OL Jacob Bayer, TE Zach Davidson, TE Matt Sokol, TE Keleki Latu, RB Frank Gore Jr., RB Elijah Young, WR Laviska Shenault Jr., WR KJ Hamler, WR Kristian Wilkerson, WR Stephen Gosnell, WR Deon Cain

Reserve/suspended: DE Michael Hoecht, DT Larry Ogunjobi

Waived/injured: WR Grant DuBose

It was a surprise to see cornerback Mike Hilton’s release, considering his prior starting experience. But the Dolphins have been impressed by rookie Jason Marshall Jr.’s progress at the nickel position, and he could very well be the team’s Week 1 starter. Miami also parted ways with several recent draft picks, including Erik Ezukanma, Channing Tindall, Patrick McMorris and Mohamed Kamara. — Marcel Louis-Jacques

Waived/released: RB Mike Boone, RB Aaron Shampklin, WR Andrew Armstrong, WR Theo Wease Jr., WR Erik Ezukanma, WR AJ Henning, TE Chris Myarick, TE Pharaoh Brown, TE Hayden Rucci, OL Mason Brooks, OL Addison West, OL Braeden Daniels, OL Josh Priebe, OL Bayron Matos, OL Jalen McKenzie, OL Jackson Carman, OL Ryan Hayes, DL Alex Huntley, DL Ben Stille, DL Matt Dickerson, LB Channing Tindall, LB Grayson Murphy, LB Mohamed Kamara, LB Eugene Asante, LB Quinton Bell, LB Dequan Jackson, LB Derrick McLendon, CB Cornell Armstrong, S Patrick McMorris, S John Saunders Jr., CB Mike Hilton, CB BJ Adams, CB Ethan Robinson, CB Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB Kendall Sheffield

Reserve/suspended: CB Kader Kohou, CB Artie Burns, RB Alexander Mattison, OL Germain Ifedi, OL Yodny Cajuste, OL Obinna Eze, TE Jalin Conyers, CB Jason Maitre, OL Liam Eichenberg

Biggest move: When the Patriots selected LSU outside linebacker Bradyn Swinson with the 146th pick of the 2025 draft, they expressed surprise he was still available. Pass rushers who had production like that of Swinson (8.5 sacks) usually aren’t around in the fifth round. So, it also was a surprise to see Swinson among the team’s cuts. While undrafted OLB Elijah Ponder (Cal Poly) clearly had carved out a niche on defense and special teams, the Patriots seemed to be in position to keep both developmental outside linebackers. The possibility of Swinson returning on the practice squad bears watching if he clears waivers. — Mike Reiss

Waived/released: CB Miles Battle, TE Jaheim Bell, RB Micah Bernard, DT Philip Blidi, CB Isaiah Bolden, G Mehki Butler, G Jack Conley, CB Brandon Crossley, TE CJ Dippre, S Marcus Epps, TE Cole Fotheringham, RB JaMycal Hasty, OT Demontrey Jacobs, RB Terrell Jennings, WR John Jiles, OLB Truman Jones, C Alec Lindstrom, WR Phil Lutz, CB Kobee Minor, LB R.J. Moten, DT David Olajiga, DT Kyle Peko, CB Jordan Polk, LB Monty Rice, LB Cam Riley, DT Jahvaree Ritzie, G Tyrese Robinson, K Parker Romo, TE Gee Scott Jr., G Sidy Sow, OLB Bradyn Swinson, RB Shane Watts, WR Jeremiah Webb, QB Ben Wooldridge

Reserve/injured: WR Ja’Lynn Polk, G Layden Robinson, LB Jahlani Tavai (designated to return)

Biggest move: The trade for former Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips should help the run defense. He is a first- and second-down run plugger who likely will start alongside Quinnen Williams in New York’s base front. This was a good get for first-year GM Darren Mougey, who surmised that his affordable additions from the offseason in Byron Cowart and Jay Tufele weren’t enough. Mougey didn’t address the need at wide receiver, hoping rookie Arian Smith could provide energy to a group that, save for Garrett Wilson, is lackluster. The decision to waive wideout Malachi Corley, a 2024 third-round selection, had been building for months, so it was hardly a surprise. Incumbent wide receiver and return specialist Xavier Gipson got the nod over impressive rookie Jamaal Pritchett. — Rich Cimini

Acquired: DT Harrison Phillips, DT Jowon Briggs

Traded: DT Derrick Nnadi.

Waived/released: CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, S Dean Clark, DB Jordan Clark, QB Brady Cook, CB Bump Cooper, WR Malachi Corley, LB Jamin Davis, RB Donovan Edwards, DE Michael Fletcher, OT Liam Fornadel, CB Mario Goodrich, T Samuel Jackson, TE Neal Johnson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Zack Kuntz, G Kohl Levao, DB Tanner McCalister, K Harrison Mevis, WR Dymere Miller, S Jarius Monroe, DT Fatorma Mulbah, DT Payton Page, WR Jamaal Pritchett, LB Jackson Sirmon, WR Quentin Skinner, LB Boog Smith, WR Brandon Smith, RB Lawrance Toafili, T Carter Warren. DE Eric Watts, G Leander Wiegand, WR Ontaria Wilson.

Injured reserve: DT Byron Cowart, LB Ja’Markis Weston (designed for return).

Reserve/PUP: WR Irvin Charles

AFC North

Biggest move: The Ravens did not place tight end Isaiah Likely on injured reserve. That means Lamar Jackson has a shot at throwing to one of his favorite targets in the first month of the season, which represents the toughest part of the Ravens’ schedule (at Buffalo, home against Cleveland and Detroit, and at Kansas City). Likely suffered a foot fracture at the end of July, and he has yet to return to the practice field. If he had been placed on IR, he would have missed at least the first four games. Now, Likely could be available as soon as the Sept. 7 season opener. Last season, Likely recorded career highs in receptions (42), receiving yards (477) and touchdown catches (six). — Jamison Hensley

Waived/released: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, TE Jahmal Banks, S Beau Brade, WR Malik Cunningham, TE Baylor Cupp, OL Darrian Dalcourt, OL Garrett Dellinger, CB MJ Devonshire Jr., RB Myles Gaskin, CB Thomas Graham Jr., WR Xavier Guillory, OLB Malik Hamm, OT Reid Holskey, S Desmond Igbinosun, S Keondre Jackson, RB D’Ernest Johnson, DL Jayson Jones, WR Keith Kirkwood, LB William Kwenkeu, QB Devin Leary, OL Gerad Lichtenhan, ILB Chandler Martin, WR Anthony Miller, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DL Adedayo Odeleye, NT CJ Okoye, OL Jared Penning, DL C.J. Ravenell, CB Marquise Robinson, OL Nick Samac, FB Lucas Scott, DE Brent Urban and TE Scotty Washington

Injured reserve: OLB Adisa Isaac (designated for return) and WR Dayton Wade

Reserve/NFI: OL Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder).

Reserve/PUP: S Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles).

Biggest move: Cincinnati opted to keep just eight offensive linemen in its initial cuts. Depth has been a major issue, especially at right guard. Players who scraped out spots on the back end of the 53-man roster, such as safety PJ Jules and rookie defensive tackle Howard Cross III, could be at risk as the team seeks out depth on the waiver wire following its initial cuts. Coach Zac Taylor has not named a starting right guard but believes that player is on the roster. Don’t be surprised if Cincinnati looks to add at that position — and potentially at safety too. — Ben Baby

Waived/released: RB Gary Brightwell, CB Jalen Davis, LB Joe Giles-Harris, LS Cal Adomitis, OT Devin Cochran, OT Andrew Coker, OT Caleb Etienne, DE Raymond Johnson III, S Jaylen Key, OL Jaxson Kirkland, CB Bralyn Lux, WR Jamoi Mayes, TE Tanner McLachlan, C Seth McLaughlin, RB Kendall Milton, WR Jordan Moore, LB Maema Njongmeta, WR Kendric Pryor, QB Desmond Ridder, DE Isaiah Thomas, OL Cordell Volson, DT McTelvin Agim, CB Nate Brooks, WR Cole Burgess, RB Quali Conley, S Shaquan Loyal, WR Rashod Owens, C Andrew Raym, CB Lance Robinson, OL Andrew Stueber, QB Payton Thorne, LB Craig Young.

Reserve/injured: S Daijahn Anthony, DE Cedric Johnson.

Reserve/PUP: TE Erick All Jr.

Biggest move: The Browns on Monday traded quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Raiders for a 2026 fifth-round pick. Pickett was the first signal-caller whom Cleveland acquired in the offseason as it reshaped the position room, but a hamstring injury put him out of consideration for QB1. The move clears the path for the Browns to evaluate rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders at some point this season. — Daniel Oyefusi

Traded: QB Kenny Pickett

Acquired: OT KT Leveston

Waived/released: CB Chigozie Anusiem, OT Jackson Barton, CB Tony Brown II, TE Sal Cannella, G Javion Cohen, WR Chase Cota, WR Kaden Davis, S Christopher Edmonds, OT Sebastian Gutierrez, DE KJ Henry, DT Ralph Holley, CB Christian Holmes, K Dustin Hopkins, QB Tyler Huntley, CB LaMareon James, WR Kisean Johnson, CB Keenan Isaac, T Jason Ivey, DT Sam Kamara, WR Diontae Johnson, DE Titus Leo, RB Ahmani Marshall, WR Cade McDonald (LB Marvin Moody, S Nik Needham, DE Julian Okwara, CB Darius Rush, RB Pierre Strong Jr., LB Charlie Thomas III, T Lorenzo Thompson, G Dartanyan Tinsley, TE Mitch Van Vooren, C Bucky Williams, RB Trayveon Williams, T Kilian Zierer

Reserve/injured: LB Winston Reid

Reserve/PUP: QB Deshaun Watson

Reserve/NFI: WR David Bell

Biggest move: Perhaps the most surprising move ahead of the cut-down day deadline was the Steelers’ decision to keep punter Corliss Waitman over veteran Cameron Johnston. The Steelers signed Johnston to a three-year, $9 million contract in free agency a year ago, but Johnston sustained a season-ending injury in Week 1. Waitman took over from there, and the two battled throughout training camp before Waitman beat out Johnston. The other significant move is one the Steelers didn’t make — or haven’t made yet. The team released veteran Robert Woods and didn’t add another wide receiver by the roster-reduction deadline, but they could still land one on the waiver wire or through a trade. — Brooke Pryor

Waived/released: LB Eku Leota, DB Beanie Bishop Jr., DB Sebastian Castro, DL DeMarvin Leal, OL Dylan Cook, WR Ke’Shawn Williams, DL Domenique Davis, WR Brandon Johnson, DB Chuck Clark, DB James Pierre, OL Max Scharping, RB Trey Sermon, WR Robert Woods, LB Kenny Willekes, LS Jake McQuaide, DB Kam Alexander, DB Quindell Johnson, S Kyler McMichael, DB Mikey Victor, OL Doug Nester, OL Julian Pearl, QB Logan Woodside, RB Evan Hull, TE Kevin Foelsch, K Ben Sauls, LB Mark Robinson, LB Julius Welschof, DB D’Shawn Jamison, DB Daryl Porter Jr., DT Kyler Baugh, OL Steven Jones, OL Aiden Williams, RB Lew Nichols, TE JJ Galbreath, WR Max Hurleman, P Cameron Johnston

Reserve/injured: CB Cory Trice Jr. (designated for return)

AFC South

Biggest move: Running back Joe Mixon went on the non-football injury list with an ankle injury. Mixon was a Pro Bowler in 2024 for the Texans. Now, Houston is without its star back — and there’s no clear indication how long he will be out. Mixon’s camp and the Texans have been very quiet about his health and a potential return. — DJ Bien-Aime

Traded: OT Austin Deculus

Waived/released: WR Quintez Cephus, QB Kedon Slovis, S Myles Bryant, LB Nick Niemann, CB Damon Arnette, TE Luke Lachey, FB Jakob Johnson, LB Jackson Woodard, LB K.C. Ossai, LS Blake Ferguson, DE Solomon Byrd, DT Junior Tafuna, C Eli Cox, OT Conor McDermott, OG LaDarius Henderson, WR Daniel Jackson, DE Casey Toohill, OT Trent Brown, CB D’Angelo Ross, RB J.J. Taylor, CB Arthur Maulet, TE Dalton Keene, S Jalen Mills, TE Harrison Bryant, S Russ Yeast, Jawhar Jordan, DT Haggai Ndubuisi, OT Jaylon Thomas, OT Zach Thomas.

Reserve/suspended: (IR) WR Cornell Powell, (PUP) WR Tank Dell, (NFI) CB Alijah Huzzie, (NFI) RB Joe Mixon, (IR) TE Irv Smith Jr. (PUP) DT Kurt Hinish, (PUP) Denico Autry, S Jaylen Reed (Designated to return)

Biggest move: The Colts released 2023 second-round pick — and Indianapolis native — JuJu Brents in a bit of a surprise move. The cornerback had dealt with injuries the past two seasons, seeing action in only 11 of a possible 34 games. He missed a significant chunk of practice time in camp this month because of a hamstring injury and also was not considered a scheme fit in coordinator Lou Anarumo’s system. The Colts made two cornerback acquisitions in the past week, signing free agent Xavien Howard and trading for Minnesota’s Mekhi Blackmon. — Stephen Holder

Waived/released: LB Austin Ajiake, WR Ajou Ajou, QB Jason Bean, RB Ulysses Bentley IV, CB JuJu Brents, LB Jake Chaney, DT Devonta Davis, LB Solomon DeShields, T Marshall Foerner, C Wesley French, DE Marcus Haynes, RB Khalil Herbert, CB Alex Johnson, T Marcellus Johnson, WR Tyler Kahmann, CB Chris Lammons, DE Isaiah Land, DE Desmond Little, TE Maximilian Mang, CB BJ Mayes, TE Sean McKeon, DE Durell Nchami, RB Nate Noel, WR Coleman Owen, WR Landon Parker, CB Duke Shelley, G Josh Sills, WR Blayne Taylor, S Ladarius Tennison, WR Laquon Treadwell, K Maddux Trujillo (waived-injured), DT Josh Tupou, LB Joseph Vaughn, C Mose Vavao, S Trey Washington, CB Samuel Womack III, TE Jelani Woods, RB Nay’Quan Wright

Reserve/injured (designated for return): LB Jaylon Carlies

Biggest move: The Jaguars had trouble stopping the run in 2024, allowing 132.6 yards per game, which ranked 25th in the league. They needed major improvements up front, so they reworked the defensive line. Jacksonville cut tackles Jordan Jefferson and Tyler Lacy — fourth-round picks in 2024 and 2023, respectively — in favor of undrafted free agents Danny Striggow (Minnesota) and BJ Green II (Colorado). The Jaguars kept 11 D-linemen, including a pair of 10-year vets in Arik Armstead and Austin Johnson as well as Khalen Saunders, whom they acquired via trade last week. — Michael DiRocco

Waived/released: OL Tremayne Anchrum, TE Shawn Bowman, WR Chandler Brayboy, WR Cam Camper, DL James Carpenter, OL Jerome Carvin, DE Myles Cole, LB Branson Combs, TE John Copenhaver, DL Ethan Downs, OL Javon Foster, RB Kevin Harris, QB Seth Henigan, TE Patrick Herbert, WR Trenton Irwin, RB Ja’Quinden Jackson, DT Jordan Jefferson, DT Tyler Lacy, WR Darius Lassiter, OL Ricky Lee, CB Keni-H Lovely, TE Quintin Morris, DB Jabbar Muhammad, LB Chad Muma, CB De’Antre Prince, DL Keivie Rose, DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, WR Dorian Singer, DB Doneiko Slaughter, S Daniel Thomas, DB Aydan White, QB John Wolford, OL Sal Wormley

Waived/injured: WR Eli Pancol

Reserve/injured (designated to return): LB Jalen McLeod

Reserve/injured: CB Caleb Ransaw

Biggest move: The biggest news was the release of wideout Xavier Restrepo. Despite being the Miami Hurricanes’ all-time leading receiver in multiple categories and Cam Ward’s top target, Restrepo signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent. Restrepo started off well in OTAs and minicamp, but that early success wasn’t duplicated at training camp. The wide receiver group didn’t have space for Restrepo, who worked mostly in the slot but played only 42 snaps across three preseason games. — Turron Davenport

Waived/released: LB Brian Asamoah II, S Kendell Brooks, TE Drake Dabney, OT Jaelyn Duncan, LB Ali Gaye, DT Cam Horsley, RB Jermar Jefferson, WR Mason Kinsey, RB Jordan Mims, TE Thomas Odukoya, DT Isaiah Raikes, WR Xavier Restrepo, OT Andrew Rupcich, TE Josh Whyle, G Brenden Jaimes, LB Blake Lynch, CB Amani Oruwariye, WR James Proche II, QB Trevor Siemian, DE Carlos Watkins

Reserve/injured: RB Tyjae Spears (designated for return)

AFC West

Biggest move: Perhaps it wasn’t the biggest surprise when the Broncos waived cornerback Damarri Mathis, since they used a first-round pick on cornerback Jahdae Barron in April. Mathis was a 2022 fourth-round pick by Denver who had started 18 games over the past three seasons. In the end, Barron’s arrival and the starter-quality play of Kris Abrams-Draine — a fifth-round pick in 2024 — throughout training camp and the preseason cost Mathis his roster spot. Running back Audric Estime (fifth round, 2024) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (fifth round, 2022) are two other Denver draft picks who got caught in the squeeze of the team’s improvement. — Jeff Legwold

Traded: WR Devaughn Vele (to the Saints)

Waived/released: CB Micah Abraham, LB Levelle Bailey, WR Michael Bandy, T Marques Cox, WR Joaquin Davis, DT Michael Dwumfour, QB Sam Ehlinger, RB Audric Estime, OLB Andrew Farmer, S Sam Franklin Jr., WR Courtney Jackson, TE Caleb Lohner, CB Damarri Mathis, C Joe Michalski, NT Jordan Miller, OLB Garrett Nelson, CB Quinton Newsome, WR Jerjuan Newton, WR A.T. Perry, CB Joshua Pickett, FB Adam Prentice, TE Caden Prieskorn, CB Jaden Robinson, WR Kyrese Rowan, G Will Sherman, S Keidron Smith, CB Reese Taylor, G Calvin Throckmorton, G Xavier Truss, LB Jordan Turner, S Delarrin Turner-Yell, RB Blake Watson, LB Garret Wallow, G Clay Webb.

Waived/injured: DT Kristian Williams.

Injured/reserve: FB Michael Burton (full season)

Reserve/injured: LB Drew Sanders (short-term)

Biggest move: The Chiefs, in a rare scenario, kept eight wide receivers in Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Nikko Remigio, Jason Brownlee and rookie Jalen Royals. One could argue the Chiefs did so in case Rice agrees to a shortened suspension with the league, one that is different from what the NFL initially wanted, which was at least an eight-game punishment. As of now, Rice is expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sept. 30 in New York. If nothing changes before then, quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have six wideouts in uniform in Week 1 against the visiting Chargers. Remigio would be the top returner, and Thornton would be on the bench in case of an injury. — Nate Taylor

Released: LB Cole Christiansen, S Mike Edwards, NT Mike Pennel, TE Robert Tonyan, DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Injured reserve: TE Jake Briningstool, LB Brandon George, CB Nazeeh Johnson

Reserve/NFI: RT Ethan Driskell

Waived: QB Chris Oladokun, QB Bailey Zappe, RB Michael Wiley, FB Carson Steele, WR Hal Presley, WR Elijhah Badger, WR Jimmy Holiday, WR Mac Dalena, WR Key’Shawn Smith, TE Geor’Quarius Spivey, TE Tre Watson, G C.J. Hanson, OT Chukwuebuka Godrick, G Dalton Cooper, LT Esa Pole, G Joey Lombard, DT Coziah Izzard, DT Fabien Lovett Sr., DE Nate Matlack, DE Owen Carney, LB Xander Mueller, CB Ajani Carter, CB Azizi Hearn, S Glendon Miller, CB Jacobe Covington, CB Kevin Knowles, CB Melvin Smith Jr., S Major Williams

Biggest move: The Raiders addressed their need for a backup quarterback on the eve of final cuts by acquiring Kenny Pickett from the Browns. The 2022 first-round pick competed for the starter job in Cleveland before it was awarded to Joe Flacco. Now, Pickett joins Las Vegas after backup Aidan O’Connell fractured his wrist in the preseason finale. Clearly, Geno Smith is the starting quarterback. However, Pickett fills the need of an experienced quarterback whom Carroll wanted to play behind Smith. Pickett has competed in 30 games across his career, making 25 starts. — Ryan McFadden

Waived/released: LB Amari Gainer, RB Chris Collier, RB Sincere McCormick, TE Qadir Ismail, DE Andre Carter II, DT Zach Carter, DE Jahfari Harvey, DE Ovie Oghoufo, WR Justin Shorter, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, WR Ketron Jackson Jr., WR Alex Bachman, OT Dalton Wagner, DT Keondre Coburn, OT Gottlieb Ayedze, LB Jaylon Smith, WR Marquez Callaway, WR Phillip Dorsett, WR Collin Johnson, CB Sam Webb, DE Jah Joyner, LB Michael Barrett, DT Tank Booker, S Hudson Clark, OT Parker Clements, C Jarrod Hufford, CB John Humphrey, CB Greedy Vance, OL Laki Tasi, CB JT Woods, TE Carter Runyon, WR Tommy Mellott, S Trey Taylor, S Terrell Edmunds, QB Cam Miller, WR Shedrick Jackson, DT Treven Ma’ae, LB Matt Jones

Reserve/injured: S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (designated for return)

Biggest move: Los Angeles activated running back Najee Harris off the non-football injury list to the active roster, a sign he could be ready to play in the season opener. Harris hasn’t practiced with the team since he signed with the Chargers in March. An eye injury caused by a fireworks mishap landed him on the NFI ahead of training camp. But GM Joe Hortiz said during the Chargers’ final preseason game that Harris was “on track” for Week 1, and this move supports that. Harris is crucial to turning around a Chargers rushing offense that was below average last season. — Kris Rhim

Waived/released: CB Harrison Hand, QB Taylor Heinicke, S Tony Jefferson, LB Kana’i Mauga, RB Nyheim Miller-Hines, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, WR Jalen Reagor, T David Sharpe, G Karsen Barnhart, DB Trikweze Bridges, WR Dalevon Campbell, DL TeRah Edwards, WR Luke Grimm, OLB Kansas Kylan Guidry, DL Christopher Hinton, WR JaQuae Jackson, LB Emany Johnson, G Nash Jones, C Josh Kaltenberger, TE Stevo Klotz, OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, T Ryan Nelson, CB Myles Purchase, OLB Garmon Randolph, WR Brenden Rice, RB Raheim Sanders, CB Nehemiah Shelton, DL Nesta Jade Silvera, T Corey Stewart, G Branson Taylor, QB DJ Uiagalelei, RB Kimani Vidal, TE Thomas Yassmin

Acquired: OL Austin Deculus

Reserve/injured: LS Josh Harris (designated to return), CB Deane Leonard (designated to return), LB Junior Colson

Waived/injured: WR Jaylen Johnson, S Jaylen Jones, RB Jaret Patterson