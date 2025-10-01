2025 MLB playoffs: Schedule, postseason bracket, standings

The 2025 MLB playoffs are rolling along!
Entering Sunday’s Game 162, there were still two division titles and one wild-card spot up for grabs. The National League playoff picture was mostly set, though the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds were fighting for the final wild card. Both lost their respective games Sunday, so the Reds secured their spot in October via a tiebreaker. In the American League playoff picture, both the AL East and AL Central titles were undecided Sunday. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays were tied going into the final day, as were the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers. Toronto won its game Sunday to win the division and the AL’s top seed, and Cleveland took the Central title.
For the fourth year, the 12-team postseason will kick off with an action-packed wild-card round on ESPN and ABC, featuring eight teams battling for four spots to advance to the eight-team division series.
From the first pitch of the wild-card games to the last out of the World Series, we’ve got you covered with the postseason bracket, schedules, results and how to watch every game this October.
Latest news and analysis
The 12-team playoff field is set
American League Wild Card Series
Best-of-three series
All times ET
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Detroit leads 1-0
*if necessary
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Boston leads 1-0
-
Game 1: Red Sox 3, Yankees 1
-
Game 2: Wednesday at 6:08 p.m. (ESPN)
-
Game 3*: Thursday at 6:08 p.m. (ESPN)
*if necessary
National League Wild Card Series
Best-of-three series
All times ET
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
-
Game 1: Tuesday at 9:08 p.m. (ESPN)
-
Game 2: Wednesday at 9:08 p.m. (ESPN)
-
Game 3*: Thursday at 9:08 p.m. (ESPN)
*if necessary
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Chicago leads 1-0
-
Game 1: Cubs 3, Padres 1
-
Game 2: Wednesday at 3:08 p.m. (ABC)
-
Game 3*: Thursday at 3:08 p.m. (ABC)
*if necessary
American League Division Series
Best-of-five series
Seattle Mariners vs. winner of Tigers-Guardians
-
Game 1: TBD at Mariners, Saturday, Oct. 4 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 2: TBD at Mariners, Sunday, Oct. 5 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 3: Mariners at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 7 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 4*: Mariners at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 5*: TBD at Mariners, Friday, Oct. 10 (Fox/FS1)
*if necessary
Toronto Blue Jays vs. winner of Red Sox-Yankees
-
Game 1: TBD at Blue Jays, Saturday, Oct. 4 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 2: TBD at Blue Jays, Sunday, Oct. 5 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 3: Blue Jays at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 7 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 4*: Blue Jays at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 5*: TBD at Blue Jays, Friday, Oct. 10 (Fox/FS1)
*if necessary
National League Division Series
Best-of-five series
Philadelphia Phillies vs. winner of Reds-Dodgers
-
Game 1: TBD at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBS)
-
Game 2: TBD at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 6 (TBS)
-
Game 3: Phillies at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBS)
-
Game 4*: Phillies at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 9 (TBS)
-
Game 5*: TBD at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 11 (TBS)
*if necessary
Milwaukee Brewers vs. winner of Padres-Cubs
-
Game 1: TBD at Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBS)
-
Game 2: TBD at Brewers, Monday, Oct. 6 (TBS)
-
Game 3: Brewers at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBS)
-
Game 4*: Brewers at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 9 (TBS)
-
Game 5*: TBD at Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 11 (TBS)
*if necessary
American League Championship Series
Best-of-seven series
-
Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 12 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 2: Monday, Oct. 13 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 15 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 16 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 17 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 19 (Fox/FS1)
-
Game 7*: Monday, Oct. 20 (Fox/FS1)
*if necessary
National League Championship Series
Best-of-seven series
-
Game 1: Monday, Oct. 13 (TBS)
-
Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 14 (TBS)
-
Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 16 (TBS)
-
Game 4: Friday, Oct. 17 (TBS)
-
Game 5*: Saturday, Oct. 18 (TBS)
-
Game 6*: Monday, Oct. 20 (TBS)
-
Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 21 (TBS)
*if necessary
World Series
Best-of-seven series
-
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 24 (Fox)
-
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 25 (Fox)
-
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 27 (Fox)
-
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 28 (Fox)
-
Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 29 (Fox)
-
Game 6*: Friday, Oct. 31 (Fox)
-
Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 1 (Fox)
*if necessary