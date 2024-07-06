2024 WWE Money in the Bank predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, location, date

On Saturday, WWE brings again one in every of its most fun occasions as Cash within the Financial institution heads to Toronto. As ordinary, two ladder matches spotlight the present as one man and one girl will win a contract guaranteeing a shot at any title of their selecting at any time.

Along with the ladder matches, the world heavyweight championship will likely be on the road as Damian Priest places the belt up in opposition to Seth Rollins. If Priest wins, Rollins cannot problem him for the title once more, whereas Priest should go away Judgment Day if he loses his title. The intercontinental title can be set to be defended with champion Sami Zayn going through red-hot Bron Breakker.

Lastly, Solo Sikoa’s model of The Bloodline will likely be in six-man tag crew motion in opposition to Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

Let’s check out who the CBS Sports activities consultants are choosing to win in every match on Saturday’s card.

WWE Cash within the Financial institution 2024 predictions

World Heavyweight Championship — Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins

For as a lot as I’ve loved Uncooked recently, there’s one subject the present hasn’t been capable of get away from — Damian Priest is not attention-grabbing because the world champion. However I can nonetheless see a world the place Priest finds a method to retain in opposition to Rollins, will get betrayed by Finn Balor and the remainder of Judgement Day (one thing they’ve gone again to teasing after dropping the concept final 12 months) and out walks McIntyre to money in his briefcase. Decide: Damian Priest retains the title earlier than Drew McIntyre cashes in his newly gained Cash within the Financial institution contract. — Connor Casey

Just like Connor, I believe Priest retains the title regardless of being sort of a detriment to Uncooked total at present. I do not suppose a McIntyre cash-in is coming, nevertheless. McIntyre vs. CM Punk is the cash program heading towards SummerSlam and McIntyre successful the title would tie him to a match with Gunther as an alternative, since Gunther is assured a SummerSlam title shot for successful King of the Ring. Rollins coming again and instantly successful the title does not really feel like an “earned” title transition, so search for Priest to retain and proceed his muddy program with Judgment Day. Decide: Damian Priest retains the title. — Brent Brookhouse (additionally Shakiel Mahjouri)

Males’s Cash within the Financial institution Ladder Match — Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

McIntyre is headed right into a high-profile feud with CM Punk that may very well be the largest match on one of many promotion’s keystone occasions, SummerSlam. He is additionally repeatedly been screwed out of the world title. He merely does not want the briefcase to justify his place within the marquee. Uso would profit extra. “Important Occasion” Jey will get nice crowd reactions however his run close to the highest has been tepid. A win right here is precisely what he wants to boost his repute and hold him within the combine at a excessive degree. Decide: Jey Uso wins. — Mahjouri (additionally Brookhouse)

Credit score the place it is due, WWE loaded up the boys’s ladder match with a bunch of attention-grabbing choices to carry this 12 months’s briefcase. However McIntyre’s declare that he’ll win the briefcase and cash-in that night time to get the world title off of Damian Priest towers over all the things else. Decide: Drew McIntyre wins — Casey

Girls’s Cash within the Financial institution Ladder Match — Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Inexperienced vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

Inexperienced’s throwback diva act is entertaining and endearing however it has a ceiling. Inexperienced and Piper Niven labored a strong program with WWE girls’s champion Bayley and the briefcase is precisely what she wants for endurance on SmackDown. Runs with the briefcase have been painfully brief for ladies on the roster. That is one thing the brand new regime will definitely treatment. Stratton is the apparent winner however she’s a famous person within the making. A briefcase will not change that. Give Inexperienced a Carmella model run with the briefcase and let her be an annoying menace en path to a title run that she in all probability will not get with out it. Decide: Chelsea Inexperienced wins — Mahjouri

There are legitimate causes for nearly anybody on this match to win, however Stratton seems like a lock. That is the sort of match that offers her the possibility to shine and units her as much as present a brand new face on the entrance of the ladies’s locker room. She’ll get there whether or not she wins Cash within the Financial institution or not, however this seems like the correct time to tug the set off and strap the rocket to her. Decide: Tiffany Stratton wins — Brookhouse (additionally Casey)

Intercontinental Championship — Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Breakker’s sheer dominance over the division would kick into overdrive with a win over Zayn. I hope WWE pulls the set off on the title change. Sadly, I am unable to shake the sensation the promotion will persist with their new ethos for lengthy title reigns. That is not essentially an issue. Zayn is a superb underdog champion and arguably essentially the most over champion moreover Cody Rhodes. Breakker’s overconfidence, lack of expertise and friction with a rising roster of superstars are all methods to have him lose whereas retaining him sturdy. Decide: Sami Zayn retains the title — Mahjouri

Zayn may be very over, which will not change win or lose. Breakker can be getting over at a speedy tempo just by being the sort of pressure you not often see in WWE. Each title reign cannot be a year-long run or these lengthy runs cease feeling particular, it is a very unusual balancing act given we have had years up to now the place it was a difficulty that titles modified too shortly, too usually. Breakker’s momentum should not be damaged right here, particularly contemplating that wrestlers like Zayn are higher chasing titles than working with them. Decide: Bron Breakker wins the title — Brookhouse (additionally Casey)

Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. The Bloodline

I nonetheless cannot shake the sensation that WWE needs to run Rhodes vs. Orton at SummerSlam and this new model of The Bloodline continues to be very a lot in its rebuilding part. So let Rhodes’ crew win right here, have Orton hit an RKO afterward and let Solo & co. go off and do one thing else till both The Rock or Roman Reigns are again within the image. Decide: Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton win — Casey (additionally Brookhouse)

Indicators level to Rhodes vs. Sikoa at SummerSlam. It is crucial Sikoa wins on Saturday to justify that reserving. Sikoa has inconceivable footwear to fill as Roman Reigns’ successor however including Jacob Fatu to The Bloodline is a step in the correct course. Sikoa appeared like an absolute killer in opposition to John Cena at Crown Jewel in 2023. WWE did not capitalize on that second however having Sikoa dominate at Cash within the Financial institution is an efficient step in direction of recapturing that magic. Decide: The Bloodline wins — Mahjouri