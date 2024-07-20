2024 WNBA All-Star Game odds, time, spread: Team USA vs. Team WNBA picks, predictions from proven expert

Workforce USA and Workforce WNBA sq. off within the 2024 WNBA All-Star Sport on Saturday night. That is the second time that the WNBA All-Star recreation shall be utilizing this format. The final time this was used got here in 2021. The Aces have 4 All-Stars, whereas the Liberty, Solar, Mercury and Fever are tied with three.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at Footprint Middle in Phoenix. Workforce USA is the 7-point favourite within the newest Workforce WNBA vs. Workforce USA odds, whereas the over/underneath for complete factors is 190.5. Earlier than making any Workforce USA vs. Workforce WNBA picks, make sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine’s ladies’s basketball skilled Calvin Wetzel.

For the reason that begin of the 2021-22 ladies's faculty basketball marketing campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 models). Wetzel additionally predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Girls's Match groups this 12 months, in addition to 62 of 68 groups inside one seed line, and accurately picked 13 of 16 second-round video games.

Now, he has set his sights on Workforce USA vs. Workforce WNBA and simply locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. Listed below are a number of WNBA betting strains and traits for Workforce WNBA vs. Workforce USA:

Workforce WNBA vs. Workforce USA unfold: Workforce USA -7

Workforce WNBA vs. Workforce USA over/underneath: 190.5 factors

Workforce WNBA vs. Workforce USA cash line: Workforce USA -267, Workforce WNBA +215

USA: Workforce USA are searching for their eighth straight gold medal in Paris

WNBA: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are the one two first-time All-Stars this season

Why Workforce USA can cowl

Phoenix guard Kahleah Copper is an easy ball handler and shot creator. Cooper has been named to her fourth straight All-Star look. She’s second within the league in scoring (23.3). The 29-year-old leads the WNBA with eight video games of 30-plus factors.

Guard Sabrina Ionescu is one other perimeter pressure. The Oregon product is sixth within the league in scoring (19.8) and fifth in assists per recreation (6.1). Ionescu has knocked down the second-most 3-pointers within the WNBA (74). Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum is certainly one of three Aces gamers averaging 18-plus factors this season (A'Ja Wilson and Jackie Younger). The Washington product is fourth within the WNBA with three 3-pointers made per recreation.

Why Workforce WNBA can cowl

Indiana’s Caitlin Clark is making her first All-Star recreation look as a rookie. Clark has excellent vary as a shooter whereas being a top-notch facilitator. She’s main all rookies in factors per recreation (17.1) and steals per recreation (1.5). The 22-year-old can also be first within the league in assists per recreation (8.2), which might be essentially the most by a rookie all-time.

Los Angeles' Dearica Hamby is a easy difference-maker within the frontcourt. Hamby has a comfortable contact across the rim whereas being forceful on the glass. Heading into the break, she ranks eighth within the WNBA in factors per recreation (19.2) and fourth in rebounds per recreation (10). These are profession highs for her. Moreover, Hamby has notched 13 double-doubles, that are the third most within the league.

How you can make 2024 WNBA All-Star Sport picks

Wetzel goes Underneath on the purpose complete, and he has additionally discovered a important x-factor that has him leaping throughout one aspect of the unfold.

Which aspect covers within the 2024 WNBA All-Star Sport? Go to SportsLine to see one of the best bets for Workforce WNBA vs. Workforce USA, all from an skilled who’s +371.33 models on his ladies’s faculty basketball picks since 2021, and discover out.