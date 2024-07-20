2024 WNBA All-Star Game: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese latest rookie duo

From setting league data to incomes franchise achievements, the WNBA’s star-studded 2024 rookie class has had an unimaginable first few months.

Earlier this month, the category made extra historical past when it was revealed each No. 1 decide Caitlin Clark and No. 7 decide Angel Reese had been named to the league’s All-Star crew — the primary time two rookies have earned All-Star honors since 2014.

It is simply the eighth time in league historical past that two or extra gamers have been named All-Stars as rookies. Here is a take a look at the seven different instances that a number of league debutants have earned the midseason honor in the identical 12 months.

Yr: 2014

Gamers: Chiney Ogwumike, Shoni Schimmel

Ogwumike received Rookie of the Yr honors after a debut marketing campaign that noticed her common over 15 factors and eight rebounds per recreation, nevertheless it was Schimmel who stole the present on the All-Star Recreation in Phoenix. The previous Louisville Cardinal poured in a then-All-Star Recreation-record 29 factors to go together with eight assists. She helped the Japanese Convention to an additional time victory en path to profitable the sport’s MVP award.

Yr: 2011

Gamers: Courtney Vandersloot, Maya Moore, Liz Cambage, Danielle Adams

Maya Moore was a starter for the West All-Stars in 2011. D. Clarke Evans/NBAE by way of Getty Photographs

The rookie class on the 2011 WNBA All-Star Recreation went on to mix for 12 complete further appearances over the course of the gamers’ careers. Headlining the category was Minnesota Lynx ahead Maya Moore, who would go on to win Rookie of the Yr on the finish of the season. That set the tone for a profession that may see her seize league MVP honors in 2014 in addition to 4 titles. Vandersloot wins the award for longevity, nonetheless, because the five-time All-Star continues to be beginning video games for the New York Liberty at age 35.

Yr: 2010

Gamers: Jayne Appel-Marinelli, Tina Charles

The 2010 WNBA “Stars on the Solar” recreation featured a Workforce USA vs. Workforce WNBA format akin to the 2024 version of the competition, with Charles and Appel-Marinelli coming off the bench for his or her respective squads. Charles notched six factors and 5 rebounds in simply over 14 minutes of motion, a part of a rookie marketing campaign that may finish along with her incomes Rookie of the Yr honors. The now-Atlanta Dream middle hasn’t slowed down since — she has averaged double-digit factors and at the least seven rebounds in every of her 14 seasons within the league.

Yr: 2006

Gamers: Sophia Younger-Malcolm, Cappie Pondexter, Seimone Augustus, Candice Dupree

One other deep All-Star rookie class, the 2006 group of rookie All-Stars would mix for a whopping 21 further appearances within the recreation throughout their careers, in addition to seven WNBA championships. Each participant within the group would earn at the least two extra All-Star honors. Augustus, the eventual Rookie of the Yr, shined in a dropping effort for the Western Convention, totaling a team-high 16 factors.

Yr: 2002

Gamers: Tamika Catchings, Stacey Dales, Sue Hen

Sue Hen completed with seven assists within the 2002 WNBA All-Star Recreation. Mitchell Layton/WNBAE/Getty Photographs

Two legends of the league in a three-player rookie All-Star class looks like a fairly good hit charge, proper? Eventual Corridor of Famer Tamika Catchings, enjoying in her first of ten All-Star video games, would go on to earn Rookie of the Yr honors after averaging over 18 factors and eight assists. However Rookie of the Yr runner-up Sue Hen would construct an much more stacked résumé over the course of her profession, incomes 12 further All-Star nods along with profitable 4 WNBA championships with the Seattle Storm earlier than retiring in 2022.

Yr: 2001

Gamers: Jackie Stiles, Lauren Jackson

Stiles would go on to win Rookie of the Yr in 2001, nevertheless it was sadly one of many solely honors in a profession lower quick by plenty of accidents. Jackson would go on to turn out to be a three-time league MVP, and she or he would win a pair of titles with Hen and the Storm. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Corridor of Fame in 2021.

Yr: 1999

Gamers: Chamique Holdsclaw, Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Nykesha Gross sales, Shannon Johnson, Yolanda Griffith, Natalie Williams, Tonya Edwards

The league’s inaugural All-Star recreation was completely loaded with rookie expertise. Six of the seven rookies to look within the recreation would amass three or extra further All-Star honors over the course of their careers. The category, headlined by eventual Rookie of the Yr Chamique Holdsclaw and future Corridor of Famer Yolanda Griffith, would mixed for 35 All-Star appearances in addition to three WNBA championships.