2024 Week 6 Game Report

LONDON – This was a bit too acquainted.

It was a bit too irritating and disappointing, too – with the Jaguars’ annual London journey hardly starting as they hoped and wanted.

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had an enormous recreation and the Jaguars’ offense struggled by means of the center of the sport – all of which allowed the Bears to drag away for a 35-16 victory in entrance of 61,182 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday afternoon.

“We have to play higher throughout,” Head Coach Doug Pederson mentioned, including, “I take full duty, clearly, however all of us have to be higher.”

Pederson added, “We did not count on to be right here on this spot. We’ve to discover a technique to get out of it.”

The Jaguars (1-5), per week after beating the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville, misplaced for a tenth time in 12 video games relationship to final season. The Bears (4-2) out-gained the Jaguars 373-278, together with 216-13 in a momentum-turning second quarter.

“We did not make sufficient performs, did not execute, and had simply too many errors,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence mentioned, including: “We’ve 11 extra video games. There’s positively a method again. Me pumping us up is not going to do something up right here. We’ve to maintain enterprise on our finish. It is a lengthy season and we have now plenty of soccer left.”

The Jaguars will play a house recreation in opposition to the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium in London subsequent Sunday. Pederson referred to as that recreation “should win.”

“I might say so,” he mentioned. “I might say every thing right here on out, fairly frankly. If we need to get again to taking part in the kind of soccer we all know we will play, you are going to need to win plenty of video games transferring ahead. I might say these video games transferring ahead are simply that.”

Pederson additionally mentioned he believes he has the “full backing” of Proprietor Shad Khan.

“I used to be simply with him,” he mentioned throughout his post-game media availability, “and I do.”

Pederson added that he felt “defeated” after the workforce’s second-widest margin of defeat this season.

“I really feel for the gamers and the coaches,” he mentioned. “We work extraordinarily too laborious to be on this place. The fellows do not give up. They maintain preventing.”

Williams, the No. 1 choice within the 2024 NFL Draft, accomplished 23 of 39 passes for 4 landing passes with an interception on a Jaguars protection that has struggled in opposition to the move in current weeks.

Williams’ two second-quarter landing passes to tight finish Cole Kmet to show a 3-0 Jaguars lead right into a 14-3 Bears halftime benefit, with Williams beginning the second half with a first-drive landing move to large receiver Keenan Allen.