2024 Week 4 Game Report

JACKSONVILLE – The day was moist, bizarre and wild – and historic.

Most necessary: The Jaguars gained after they actually wanted to win, and now have a little bit of momentum as they put together for his or her two-game stretch abroad.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw two for touchdowns and working again Tank Bigsby ran for 2 extra because the Jaguars gained on “Throwback Sunday” – a heart-stopping 37-34 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on a moist, grey October Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

“Right this moment all of it got here collectively,” Head Coach Doug Pederson mentioned after the Jaguars’ first victory of the season. “I am happy with the blokes for pulling this one out.”

Rookie kicker Cam Little’s 49-yard area purpose with :17 remaining gave the Jaguars the lead – and the victory – after the Colts rallied from 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.

“It feels good to win,” Lawrence mentioned. “It is why you play the sport. It feels nice to win. It feels good for the onerous work to repay. It is cool when all of it clicks and pays off and also you get an opportunity to win. We will use it to propel us.”

The Jaguars drove 39 yards in eight performs for the game-winning area purpose.

“I am happy with the blokes for the best way completed; an ideal workforce effort immediately,” Pederson mentioned, calling the ultimate drive, “Enormous.”

“It was a chance to go win the sport,” he mentioned. “It is good for us to try this as a soccer workforce. This was a very good complementary recreation immediately.”

The Jaguars wore their Throwback Prowler jerseys – primarily based on those first worn of their 1995 growth season – for the primary time Sunday. Former Head Coach Tom Coughlin, the franchise’s first head coach, was inducted into the Delight of the Jaguars at halftime.

The Jaguars, who play the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots in London the following two weeks, are actually 1-4. The Colts are 2-3.

“There is a weight off all people’s shoulders,” Pederson mentioned. “There is a weight off my shoulders, too. Now you guys can get off my tail.”

The Jaguars gained their 10th consecutive dwelling recreation towards the Colts, who final gained in Jacksonville in 2014.

Lawrence accomplished 28 of 34 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, together with his 85-yard landing move to rookie large receiver Brian Thomas Jr. giving the Jaguars a 10-7 second-quarter lead.

“Clearly this workforce had a tough begin, however we have saved our confidence,” Lawrence mentioned. “We have saved swinging.”

Lawrence additionally threw a fourth-quarter landing move to tight finish Brenton Unusual, and Bigsby’s two touchdowns each got here within the second half – a 19-yarder within the third quarter that gave the Jaguars a 20-10 lead and a 65-yarder with 6:00 remaining that pushed their result in 34-20.

Bigsby rushed for 101 yards on 13 carries.

Colts quarterback Joe Flacco, beginning for injured starter Anthony Richardson, accomplished 33 of 44 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Flacco rallied the Colts repeatedly within the second half, with the Colts scoring two touchdowns in lower than 4 minutes to tie it 34-34 earlier than the Jaguars’ game-winning drive.

The Jaguars registered 4 sacks Sunday with one takeaway, with defensive finish Travon Walker registering three sacks and defensive finish Josh Hines-Allen registering one. Walker’s second-quarter sack pressured a fumble that Hines-Allen recovered to arrange a area purpose by Cam Little that gave the Jaguars a three-point halftime lead.

Walker’s closing sack got here on the sport’s closing play.

“I informed the blokes if they only proceed to stay collectively and work onerous and belief what we’re doing and purchase in … that is what you are seeing,” Pederson mentioned. “Is it excellent? No. It by no means going to be excellent. However we have had 5 video games. 4 of them have been one-score video games. These video games are going to come back to the final drive or two of a recreation.

“As a workforce we now have to embrace and we now have to be taught to try this. Right this moment was a great step.”

Broad receiver Michael Pittman capped a 12-play, 71-yard opening drive with a one-yard reception from Flacco to present the Colts a 7-0 lead with 8:49 remaining within the first quarter.

Little’s 23-yard area purpose capped a 14-play, 84-yard drive and reduce the Colts’ result in 7-3 with 8:57 remaining within the second quarter; Bigsby’s 28-yard reception on a display screen move on second-and-6 gave the Jaguars a primary down on the Colts 24. Thomas’ 85-yard landing reception from Lawrence got here one play after a Colts punt and gave the Jaguars their first lead of the sport – 10-7 – with 7:02 remaining within the second quarter. Colts kicker Matt Homosexual’s 30-yard area purpose with 1:44 remaining within the half tied the sport 10-10. Little’s 30-yard area purpose with :04 remaining within the second quarter gave the Jaguars a 13-10 halftime lead, with the sphere purpose coming one play after Hines-Allen recovered Walker’s strip sack on Flacco.

The Jaguars maintained momentum and pushed the result in 20-10 when Bigsby ran up the center or a 19-yard landing with 7:13 remaining within the third quarter, a play that got here one play after large receiver Devin Duvernay’s 53-yard punt return.

Tight finish Mo Alie-Cox’s 18-yard landing reception from Flacco on the primary play of the fourth quarter reduce the Jaguars’ result in 20-17 with 14:54 remaining. Lawrence capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive on the following possession with a four-yard landing move to Unusual for a 27-17 lead with 9:59 remaining; large receiver Christian Kirk’s 61-yard reception from Lawrence keyed the drive. The Colts reduce the result in 27-20 with Homosexual’s 30-yard area purpose with 6:00 remaining. Bigsby’s 65-yarder got here on the following sequence, with Colts working again Trey Sermon’s one-yard run with 4:27 remaining once more trimming the Jaguars’ result in seven – 34-27. Colts large receiver Alex Pierce’s 65-yard reception from Flacco on the following Colts sequence tied it 34-34 with 2:40 remaining.

Notable Moments:

Tight finish Evan Engram was amongst seven inactive Jaguars gamers Sunday, lacking a fourth consecutive recreation with a hamstring damage.

Hines-Allen performed/began after clearing concussion protocol Saturday and security Darnell Savage performed/began after lacking three consecutive video games with a quadriceps subject. Linebacker Devin Lloyd performed after lacking a loss to the Houston Texans final Sunday with a knee damage.

Different Jaguars inactives Sunday: Linebacker Yasir Abdullah (neck), rookie defensive finish Myles Cole, rookie offensive lineman Javon Foster, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, rookie defensive sort out Jordan Jefferson and security Daniel Thomas (hamstring).

In-Sport Damage Report: