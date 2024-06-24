2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Night 3: Noah Lyles is headed to Paris

Within the males’s 100m ultimate, defending world champion Noah Lyles secured his second Olympic berth with a victory within the ultimate in 9.83 seconds. That point matches Lyles’ career-best time, even whereas letting up barely on the end.

“A part of the plan,” Lyles advised NBC Sports activities’ Lewis Johnson after the race. “Nothing has modified. When you understand the aim, you understand the aim.”

Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley will be part of Lyles within the Olympic 100m in Paris. Bednarek’s time of 9.87 seconds was his private finest, and Kerley’s 9.88 was his 2024 season’s finest. Bednarek was the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist within the 200m and now shoots for a 100m medal, whereas Kerley secured 100m silver in Tokyo.

Merely put, the U.S. males’s 100m group is loaded.

“I simply stayed calm and picked up,” Bednarek stated. “I simply executed the race, plain and easy. The sky is the restrict for me.”

In the meantime, Christian Coleman misses an Olympic spot by simply .05-seconds, the primary group he is didn’t make in seven years.