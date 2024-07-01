2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Night 10: Yet another Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone world record

Within the ultimate occasion on the 2024 U.S. Olympic Observe and Discipline Staff Trials, a world file was toppled.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a brand new ladies’s 400m hurdles world file for an unbelievable fifth time, qualifying for her third Olympic Video games. The defending Olympic champion completed the ladies’s 400m hurdles ultimate in 50.65 seconds to interrupt the file she final set in 2022.

“I used to be not anticipating that,” McLaughlin-Levrone instructed Lewis Johnson of NBC Sports activities moments after ending. “I am simply amazed, baffled and in shock.”

Her time was so quick, in truth, that 4 of the 9 runners in final week’s 400m flat ultimate had been slower than McLaughlin-Levrone was with hurdles.

McLaughlin-Levrone superior to Paris alongside Anna Cockrell and Jasmine Jones within the ladies’s 400m hurdles. That ultimate concluded the final night time of the U.S. Trials, which additionally featured victories for Rai Benjamin, Nikki Hiltz and Grant Fisher, amongst others.

The night time was historic for extra than simply McLaughlin-Levrone, as U.S. Trials information had been set in all six monitor finals, plus one within the subject courtesy of Maggie Malone-Hardin, who topped the ladies’s javelin ultimate.