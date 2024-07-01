2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Day 4: Simone Biles qualifies for third Olympic team; full roster announced

On the ultimate day of competitors on the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Crew Trials, Simone Biles secured a spot on her third Olympic crew. She is simply the fourth American lady to make three U.S. Olympic gymnastics groups, and at age 27, she is the oldest girls’s gymnast to make an Olympic crew in 72 years.

Biles earned an computerized berth by successful the all-around title at Trials (117.225).

“I knew I wasn’t achieved after the performances in Tokyo,” Biles stated. “So simply getting again within the fitness center, after which working onerous and simply trusting the method with Cecile and Laurent (Landi) – I knew I might be again.”

Becoming a member of Biles in Paris shall be three of her Tokyo Olympic teammates: Suni Lee (111.675), Jordan Chiles (111.425) and Jade Carey (111.350). First-year senior Hezly Rivera (111.150) will spherical out the crew in what shall be her first journey to the Video games.

With Biles (2016 Olympic all-around champion) and Lee (2020 Tokyo Olympic all-around) each on the crew, this additionally marks the primary time in historical past that an Olympic gymnastics crew has included two Olympic all-around champions.

Coming into the night, the door was vast open for an athlete who wasn’t initially favored to make the Olympic crew to step up and seize the second. In a matter of days the U.S. crew misplaced a number of prime contenders, together with six-time world medalist Shilese Jones, who withdrew from the competitors after solely competing on the uneven bars on night time one. Her present damage standing is unknown.

Skye Blakely, 2024 U.S. nationwide all-around silver medalist, pulled out of the competitors after injuring her Achilles within the apply session main as much as the competitors. Then Tokyo Olympic alternate Kayla DiCello went down on her vault in the beginning of the competitors on night time one. It was later revealed to be one other Achilles damage.

See beneath for rotation-by-rotation outcomes and highlights.