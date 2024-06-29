2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Day 2: Simone Biles leads after Day 1 amid injuries to notable contenders

The primary day of competitors for the ladies on the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Group Trials did not come with out its twists and turns, however a number of the nation’s prime gymnasts are formally midway to realizing a lifelong dream.

As anticipated, seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles leads the all-around standings after the primary night time of competitors. It wasn’t Biles’ greatest efficiency, however she stays effectively forward of the remainder of the sphere with a rating of 58.900.

Tokyo Olympian Jordan Chiles acquired off to a powerful at Trials, ending the day second all-around with a 56.400.

Tokyo Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee completed third in simply her third all-around competitors on the elite stage since her battle with kidney illness started a yr in the past (56.025).

Tokyo Olympic flooring champion Jade Carey had among the best all-around meets of her profession for a 55.825, which at present locations her fourth all-around.

A number of of the highest contenders went down with accidents previous to the competitors. World all-around bronze medalist Shilese Jones took a fall on vault within the warm-ups and appeared to harm her knee. She sat out the vault rotation earlier than competing on uneven bars, then scratched from the rest of the night time’s competitors. Tokyo Olympic alternate Kayla DiCello withdrew from the competitors after tearing her Achilles on vault at the beginning of the competitors. Two-time world staff champion Skye Blakely additionally sustained a torn Achilles in coaching a couple of days earlier than the competitors.

See beneath for rotation-by-rotation outcomes and highlights.