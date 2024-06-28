2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Friday tee times: Round 2

Cameron Younger is in search of his maiden PGA Tour victory this week. Getty Photographs

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Basic continues on Friday, June 28, with the second spherical at Detroit Golf Membership. Yow will discover full Rocket Mortgage tee instances for Friday on the backside of this submit.

Featured tee time for Spherical 2

With the 2024 PGA Tour Signature Occasion collection now within the rearview mirror, most of the recreation’s largest stars are taking every week off to relaxation and put together for a visit throughout the pond to compete within the yr’s closing main, the Open Championship at Royal Troon, subsequent month.

Which means there’s loads of alternative for somebody within the 156-player discipline to differentiate himself. Twenty-seven-year-old Cameron Younger was one of many favorites heading into the week, and obtained off to a great begin on Thursday with a gap spherical of five-under 67.

Younger continues to be in search of his first PGA Tour win, regardless of notching numerous shut calls over the past a number of years, with seven runner-up finishes on his resume.

For Friday’s second spherical, Younger will get began at 1:05 p.m. ET alongside enjoying companions Robert MacIntyre and Tom Kim.

You possibly can watch the second spherical of the Rocket Mortgage Basic on ESPN+ with unique early motion and featured group protection all day, and on Golf Channel beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Peacock will supply a simulcast of Golf Channel’s protection.

You possibly can try the whole Spherical 2 tee instances for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Basic under.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Basic tee instances for Friday: Spherical 2 (ET)

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, David Lipsky, Vince Whaley

6:56 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett

7:07 a.m. – Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Justin Decrease

7:18 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell

7:29 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, J.J. Spaun

7:40 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar

7:51 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson

8:02 a.m. – Wesley Bryan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid

8:13 a.m. – Michael Kim, Robby Shelton, S.H. Kim

8:24 a.m. – Mac Meissner, Parker Coody, Willie Mack III

8:35 a.m. – Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Michael Thorbjornsen, Neal Shipley

8:46 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Rico Hoey, Miles Russell (a)

8:57 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Anders Albertson, Nick Bienz

12:10 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Kelly Kraft, Carl Yuan

12:21 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu

12:32 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner

12:43 p.m. – Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, Brendon Todd

12:54 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Chris Kirk, Erik van Rooyen

1:05 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Cameron Younger

1:16 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, Ok.H. Lee

1:27 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren, Aaron Rai

1:38 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander, Sami Valimaki

1:49 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Callum Tarren, Ryo Hisatsune

2:00 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Jorge Campillo, Danny Guise

2:11 p.m. – Nicholas Lindheim, Erik Barnes, Brandon Berry

2:22 p.m. – Ryan McCormick, Kevin Dougherty, Angelo Giantsopoulos

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh, Dylan Wu

6:56 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Roger Sloan, Carson Younger

7:07 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Ryan Fox, Harry Corridor

7:18 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee

7:29 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp

7:40 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis

7:51 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland

8:02 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Nicolai Højgaard

8:13 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Patton Kizzire, Ben Griffin

8:24 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ben Taylor

8:35 a.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen, Joe Highsmith, Tom Whitney

8:46 a.m. – Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer, Blaine Hale, Jr.

8:57 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, Raul Pereda, Kyle Martin

12:10 p.m. – Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin, Doug Ghim

12:21 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Sam Ryder, Max Greyserman

12:32 a.m. – Matt NeSmith, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu

12:43 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

12:54 p.m. – Luke Checklist, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

1:05 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Brehm

1:16 p.m. – Martin Coach, Tim Wilkinson, Andrew Novak

1:27 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Josh Teater, Greyson Sigg

1:38 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Bud Cauley, Scott Gutschewski

1:49 p.m. – Ben Kohles, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns

2:00 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Koivun (a)

2:11 p.m. – Chan Kim, Hint Crowe, Luke Clanton (a)

2:22 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Wilson Furr, Ben James (a)