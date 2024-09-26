2024 Presidents Cup TV schedule, coverage, where to watch today, live stream free online, start times, dates

The US appears to proceed 1 / 4 century of dominance this week because it takes on the Internationals on the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in Canada. Whereas the Individuals have hoisted 9 straight trophies at this occasion, the Worldwide aspect has but to say a Presidents Cup for itself since 1998. Whether or not there shall be a change in fact this week relies upon completely on how a youthful U.S. staff performs towards a extra skilled host that ought to have fan sentiment on its aspect.

The U.S. boasts Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, the highest two gamers on the planet on the conclusion of the 2024 season. Whereas Schauffele has been sturdy on the Presidents Cup with a 6-3-0 general file, Scheffler (0-3-1) has struggled markedly within the staff competitors. The Individuals will even enter Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman and Russell Henley as first-timers together with Max Homa, who has struggled this season however is undefeated (4-0-0) within the Presidents Cup.

Adam Scott leads the Worldwide staff taking part in his eleventh Presidents Cup with an all-time file of 18-25-6. Solely Sungjae Im (5-3-2) and Si Woo Kim (4-3-0) have successful marks coming into this competitors with one multiple Presidents Cup look to their title, whereas Mackenzie Hughes and Min Woo Lee are suiting up for the primary time.

Regardless of the way it shakes out at Royal Melbourne, this Presidents Cup goes to be an entire lot of enjoyable. Worldwide staff competitions usually have rowdy crowds, and there is not any cause to count on something completely different this 12 months in Canada.

CBS Sports activities has taken an in-depth take a look at this weekend’s worldwide occasion with a full listing of the 2024 Presidents Cup groups, Kyle Porter diving into the finest storylines coming into Royal Melbourne and a breakdown of the Presidents Cup format and guidelines. Plus, do not miss Presidents Cup predictions and knowledgeable picks from our CBS Sports activities workers.

Here is a take a look at the entire Presidents Cup schedule of occasions together with viewing data so you possibly can watch all of the motion from Thursday to Sunday. Observe Presidents Cup standings, dwell outcomes and scores all through Spherical 1 on Thursday.

2024 Presidents Cup TV schedule

All instances Japanese

Thursday, Sept. 26

Spherical 1 (four-ball): 11:35 a.m.

Reside TV protection: 11:30 a.m. to six p.m. on Golf Channel

Reside stream: 11:30 a.m. to six p.m. on fubo (Attempt at no cost)

Friday, Sept. 27

Spherical 2 (foursomes): 1:05 p.m.

Reside TV protection: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Reside stream: 1-6 p.m. on fubo (Attempt at no cost)

Saturday, Sept. 28

Spherical 3 (four-ball): 7:02 a.m.

Spherical 4 (foursomes): 6:25 a.m.

Reside TV protection: 7-8 a.m. on Golf Channel | 8 a.m. to six p.m. on NBC

Reside stream: 7 a.m. to six p.m. on fubo (Attempt at no cost)

Sunday, Sept. 29

Spherical 5 (singles): 12:02 p.m.

Reside TV protection: 12-6 p.m. on NBC

Reside stream: 12-6 p.m. on fubo (Attempt at no cost)