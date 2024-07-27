2024 Paris Olympics schedule: Sports, events, start time as Katie Ledecky goes for record gold medal

The 2024 Paris Olympics are lastly underway. After a star-studded Opening Ceremony, the video games proceed Saturday, headlined by Katie Ledecky and the Ladies’s Swimming staff starting competitors on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET on USA Community. Ledecky will proceed her quest for a record-breaking eighth Olympic gold medal, which might tie swimmer Jenny Thompson for essentially the most gold medals by an American girl on the Summer season Olympics. In the meantime, the ladies’s staff hopes to deliver dwelling their a centesimal all-time gold medal.

Olympic motion started July 24, with soccer and rugby taking the sphere. Marko Mitrovic and the Males’s Soccer staff misplaced 3-0 to France of their opening match Wednesday, whereas the historic Ladies’s Soccer staff began off robust with a 3-0 win over Zambia Thursday. The U.S. Males’s Rugby staff was eradicated from medal rivalry Thursday after falling to Australia within the quarterfinals, 18-0. They are going to play for fifth place within the comfort bracket towards Eire on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Maintain observe of all of the medals handed out all through the Video games with our medal tracker.

Here is all the pieces you must know concerning the Olympic slate on Day 1.

2024 Paris Olympics schedule: Saturday, July 27

TV: NBC, USA Community, E!, CNBC, Peacock | Streaming: Fubo (attempt at no cost)

