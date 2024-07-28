2024 Paris Olympics: How to watch tennis, full events schedule and more

After having to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics resulting from contracting Covid-19 in 2021, Coco Gauff lastly will get to make her Olympic debut this weekend. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Photos)

It is time for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the place U.S. tennis stars Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins, Emma Navarro, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul will compete on the clay courts of Roland Garros — the place they performed within the French Open fairly just lately. This Olympic tennis match will definitely be one to look at, with Rafael Nadal taking part in his final Olympic matches alongside his presumed successor because the King of Clay and fellow Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz. No. 1 seed Serbian participant Novak Djokovic will probably be trying to lastly add a gold medal to his illustrious trophy assortment, and his likelihood is much-improved after Jannik Sinner, the World No. 1 Italian participant who has defeated Djokovic a number of instances now (no simple feat!) needed to withdraw from the competitors resulting from sickness.

This yr’s Olympic tennis match is a can’t-miss occasion, and all the matches will probably be obtainable to stream on Peacock. The motion on the clay courtroom kicks off this Saturday at 6 a.m. ET with the First Spherical of the Males’s Singles competitors. Right here’s all the things you’ll want to know to look at tennis on the Olympics in 2024.

Find out how to watch tennis on the 2024 Olympics:

Dates: July 27 – August 4

Location: Stade Roland Garros

TV channels: USA Community, E!

Streaming: Peacock

The place can I stream tennis on the Olympics?

You may watch each single Olympic sport and occasion this summer season on Peacock, together with each males’s and girls’s tennis match. You can even discover most occasions coated on NBCOlympics.com — however you will solely get a 30-minute free trial to look at earlier than you will be prompted to log in together with your cable supplier (or just join Peacock).

The place to look at Olympic tennis on TV:

Aside from choose finals, Olympic tennis will solely be obtainable to stream on Peacock within the US.

To verify if an occasion is airing dwell on TV, try the official NBC Olympics schedule and toggle the filter to “TV solely.”

Find out how to watch Olympic tennis with out cable:

Starting at $8 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream all of the 2024 Olympics. Peacock will have coverage of every Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Plus, the platform offers subscribers an Olympics Discovery Multiview, allowing you to watch up to four events at once. Peacock will also have several exclusive shows covering the Games, including Gold Zone, Watch with Alex Cooper and a mobile-app exclusive, customizable and individualized Olympics recap show, narrated by an A.I.-generated voice of Al Michaels.

2024 Olympics tennis schedule:

Instances famous are class begin instances, not particular person match instances.

Sunday, July 28

6:00 a.m. ET: Males’s Singles First Spherical

8:30 a.m. ET: Girls’s Singles First Spherical

11:00 a.m. ET: Males’s Doubles First Spherical

1:00 p.m. ET: Males’s Singles First Spherical

3:00 p.m. ET: Girls’s Singles First Spherical

Monday, July 29

6:00 a.m. ET: Males’s Singles Second Spherical

6:00 a.m. ET: Girls’s Singles Second Spherical

8:30 a.m. ET: Males’s Singles Second Spherical

8:30 a.m. ET: Girls’s Singles Second Spherical

11:00 a.m. ET: Males’s Doubles Second Spherical

1:00 p.m. ET: Girls’s Singles Second Spherical

3:00 p.m. ET: Males’s Singles Second Spherical

Tuesday, July 30

6:00 a.m. ET: Males’s Singles Second Spherical

8:30 a.m. ET: Girls’s Singles Third Spherical

11:00 a.m. ET: Males’s Doubles Third Spherical

1:00 p.m. ET: Males’s Singles Second Spherical

3:00 p.m. ET: Girls’s Singles Third Spherical

Wednesday, July 31

6:00 a.m. ET: Males’s Singles Third Spherical

7:24 a.m. ET: Girls’s Singles Quarterfinal

7:45 a.m. ET: Males’s Doubles Semifinal

8:48 a.m. ET: Males’s Doubles Semifinal

9:20 a.m. ET: Girls’s Singles Quarterfinal

10:12 a.m. ET: Girls’s Doubles Quarterfinal

11:15 a.m. ET: Mx Doubles Quarterfinal

1:00 p.m. ET: Males’s Singles Third Spherical

3:00 p.m. ET: Girls’s Singles Quarterfinal

Thursday, August 1

6:00 a.m. ET: Males’s Singles Quarterfinal

6:00 a.m. ET: Males’s Doubles Semifinal

6:00 a.m. ET: Girls’s Doubles Semifinal

7:40 a.m. ET: Males’s Singles Quarterfinal

8:30 a.m. ET: Girls’s Doubles Semifinal

9:20 a.m. ET: Girls’s Singles Semifinal

11:00 a.m. ET: Combined Doubles Semifinal

1:00 p.m. ET: Males’s Singles Quarterfinals

3:00 p.m. ET: Girls’s Singles Semifinal

Friday, August 2

6:00 a.m. ET: Males’s Doubles Bronze Remaining

6:00 a.m. ET: Males’s Singles Semifinal

9:00 a.m. ET: Combined Doubles Bronze Remaining

9:00 a.m. ET: Girls’s Singles Bronze Remaining

1:00 p.m. ET: Males’s Singles Semifinal

3:00 p.m. ET: Combined Doubles Gold Remaining

Saturday, August 3

6:00 a.m. ET: Males’s Singles Bronze Remaining

8:30 a.m. ET: Girls’s Singles Gold Remaining (USA)

11:00 a.m. ET: Males’s Doubles Gold Remaining

Sunday, August 4

6:00 a.m. ET: Girls’s Doubles Bronze Remaining (USA)

8:30 a.m. ET: Males’s Singles Gold Remaining (E!)

11:00 a.m. ET: Girls’s Doubles Gold Remaining (CNBC)

2024 Olympics Crew USA tennis roster:

Emma Navarro, Danielle Collins, Coco Gauff, Desirae Krajczyk and Jessica Pegula are competing for Crew USA in tennis on the Paris Video games. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Photos for USOPC)

Right here’s the Crew USA tennis roster:

Males’s Singles

Taylor Fritz

Tommy Paul

Chris Eubanks

Marcos Giron

Males’s Doubles

Girls’s Singles

Coco Gauff

Jessica Pegula

Danielle Collins

Emma Navarro

Girls’s Doubles

Combined Doubles

What number of tennis occasions are there on the Olympics?

There are 5 medal occasions in Olympic tennis: males’s singles, ladies’s singles, males’s doubles, ladies’s doubles and blended doubles.

Find out how to watch Olympic tennis without spending a dime with out Peacock:

Aside from a few of the finals, the Olympic tennis events will only be available to watch on Peacock in the U.S. If you're interested in watching coverage of the Olympics for free, you can stream free sports coverage from all around the world with the help of a VPN.

For example, to watch Coco Gauff's first Olympic tennis match without signing up for Peacock, you can tune into Australia's 9Now for full coverage of the match. Just sign into your VPN, find a server located in Australia, then make a free account on 9now.com to stream all the action.

And if you need help figuring out livestream with a VPN on your TV, there's a guide for that too.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN affords “web with out borders,” which means you’ll be able to tune into Olympic protection from all around the world slightly than simply what’s obtainable within the US. All you will must do is join ExpressVPN, change your server location. ExpressVPN’s added safety, velocity and vary of location choices makes it a superb alternative for first-time VPN customers trying to stretch their streaming talents, plus, it is Endgadget’s prime choose for the most effective streaming VPN. New customers can save 49% once they join ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service affords a 30-day money-back assure, in case you are nervous about making an attempt a VPN. $6.67/month at ExpressVPN

