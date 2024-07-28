2024 Paris Olympic swimming schedule for Luke Whitlock of Noblesville

Luke Whitlock, a Noblesville 18-year-old, completed second within the 800-meter freestyle within the U.S. Olympic Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium. He has made a meteoric rise within the occasion.

As a 15-year-old freshman at Noblesville Excessive Faculty, Whitlock completed fifteenth within the 500-yard freestyle within the IHSAA state meet. Given that is the longest race in the highschool program, he noticed his future at higher distances.

He joined Fishers Space Swimming Tigers and, up to now 12 months, has dropped his 800 time by virtually 30 seconds.

Whitlock’s efficiency grabbed the eye of Bobby Finke, the world’s top-ranked 800 free swimmer and U.S. Trials champ.

“I noticed Luke coming, making an attempt to run me down a bit,” Finke mentioned. “I used to be making an attempt to get my composure and simply form of swim into the wall.”

Luke Whitlock 2024 Olympic schedule

Monday, July 29

5 a.m. ET: 800 freestyle swimming heats

Tuesday, July 30

3:03 p.m. ET: 800 freestyle last

Luke Whitlock breaks Michael Phelps’ report

Luke Whitlock completed a 400-meter freestyle warmth on the U.S. Olympic Trials in 3 minutes, 46.42 seconds. Michael Phelps had held the 17-18 age group report of three:46.73 since 2003.

Whitlock completed fifth within the occasion last.

When are the 2024 Paris Olympics?

July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.

The place are the 2024 Olympics?

Paris and surrounding areas of France; browsing is in Tahiti.

What channel are the Olympics on?

NBC, USA Community, NBCUniverso, Telemundo, Peacock, CNBC, E, Golf Channel.

The place are the 2024 and 2028 Olympics going to be held?

Paris hosts in 2024, and Los Angeles in 2028.

What does ‘Olympics’ imply?

A collection of worldwide athletic contests held in a unique nation as soon as each 4 years, in keeping with Britannica

Why is it named Olympics?

The primary historic athletic competitions of this sort had been believed to be held in Olympia, Greece.