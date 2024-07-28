2024 Paris Olympic swimming schedule for Luke Whitlock of Noblesville

Luke Whitlock, a Noblesville 18-year-old, completed second within the 800-meter freestyle within the U.S. Olympic Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium. He has made a meteoric rise within the occasion.

As a 15-year-old freshman at Noblesville Excessive Faculty, Whitlock completed fifteenth within the 500-yard freestyle within the IHSAA state meet. Given that is the longest race in the highschool program, he noticed his future at higher distances.

He joined Fishers Space Swimming Tigers and, up to now 12 months, has dropped his 800 time by virtually 30 seconds.

Whitlock’s efficiency grabbed the eye of Bobby Finke, the world’s top-ranked 800 free swimmer and U.S. Trials champ.

