2024 Open Championship Friday TV, streaming: Watch Round 2

Spherical 2 of the Open goes down on Friday at Royal Troon. Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A through Getty Pictures

The second spherical of the 2024 Open Championship will get underway Friday morning, July 19, at Royal Troon in Scotland. Right here’s what you have to know to observe Spherical 2 on TV or on-line, together with full Open Championship Friday TV protection and streaming particulars.

Find out how to watch the Open on Friday

After one spherical on the 2024 Open, lesser-known Daniel Brown finds himself on high of the leaderboard after firing a powerful six-under 65 in blustery situations at Royal Troon.

However Brown has some major-winning expertise nipping at his heels heading into Friday, together with 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry (5 underneath) and two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas (three underneath).

Who’s Daniel Brown? Meet the 2024 Open Championship chief By:

Josh Berhow





Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods struggled mightily on Day 1, whereas World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made it to at least one underneath.

You may watch the second spherical of the Open Championship on TV all day Friday through USA starting at 4 a.m. ET. As well as, Peacock will present unique early Friday protection beginning at 1:30 a.m. ET, in addition to unique late protection beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Lastly, you can even watch featured gap and featured group protection through Peacock.

Under one can find all the things you have to watch the second spherical of the 2024 Open Championship.

Find out how to watch the Open Championship on TV Friday

USA will air second-round TV protection of the 2024 Open Championship from 4 a.m.-3 p.m. ET on Friday.

Find out how to stream the Open Championship on-line Friday

You may stream the second spherical of the 2024 Open Championship on Friday through Peacock. Peacock will present unique protection from 1:30-4 a.m. ET and 3-4:15 p.m. ET. Peacock will even supply featured group and featured gap protection all day.

2024 Open Championship Spherical 2 tee instances (ET)

Tee No. 1

1:35 a.m. – Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem

1:46 a.m. – CT Pan, Yuto Katsuragawa

1:57 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell

2:08 a.m. – Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo

2:19 a.m. – Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin van der Merwe (a)

2:30 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen (a)

2:41 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez

2:52 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith

3:03 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk

3:14 a.m. – Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler

3:25 a.m. – Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama

3:36 a.m. – Darren Clarke, JT Poston, Dean Burmester

3:47 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson

4:03 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan

4:14 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka

4:25 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

4:36 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim

4:47 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:58 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Younger

5:09 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki

5:20 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes

5:31 a.m. – Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree

5:42 a.m. – Ryan van Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu (a)

5:53 a.m. – Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo Fernandez (a), Liam Nolan (a)

6:04 a.m. – Daniel Brown, Denwit David Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry (a)

6:15 a.m. – Jeunghun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfield

6:26 a.m. – Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald

6:47 a.m. – Tom McKibbin, Alex Noren, Calum Scott (a)

6:58 a.m. – Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry

7:09 a.m. – Younghan Tune, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita

7:20 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Abraham Ancer

7:31 a.m. – Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima

7:42 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs (a)

7:53 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate

8:04 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter

8:15 a.m. – Sebastian Soderberg, Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma

8:26 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:37 a.m. – John Daly, Santiago de la Fuente (a), Aaron Rai

8:48 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons (a)

9:04 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann

9:15 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:26 a.m. – Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon

9:37 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

9:48 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

9:59 a.m. – Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala

10:10 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10:21 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent (a)

10:32 a.m. – Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork

10:43 a.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison (a)

10:54 a.m. – David Puig, John Catlin, Guntaek Koh

11:05 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Daniel Bradbury, Elvis Smylie

11:16 a.m. – Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt

11:27 a.m. – Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby

