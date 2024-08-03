2024 Olympics: Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100 heat in 10.94 seconds in first-ever Olympics race

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson blazed by means of a no-fuss opening spherical within the 100 meters Friday, profitable her first-ever race on the Olympics in 10.94 seconds to simply qualify for the semifinals.

Carrying neon inexperienced footwear, which contrasted nicely in opposition to the intense purple monitor, the American captured the primary of eight first-round races on the opening day of monitor motion at a jam-packed Stade de France.

“To be on the Olympics is an exceptional feeling, to be an athlete right here, competing with the power, with an ideal appreciation for monitor and area,” Richardson stated to NBC after the race. She didn’t cease for interviews with print reporters.

Additionally making it by means of first-round races had been all the highest contenders, together with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, a two-time champion on this occasion who’s making her fifth and remaining Olympic look. Fraser-Pryce ran 10.92 however completed second to Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith of Ivory Coast, who gained the day’s quickest warmth in 10.87.

Richardson’s American coaching companions, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, additionally made it by means of.

In contrast to at Olympic trials earlier this month, Richardson acquired off to a strong begin, bursting from the blocks and getting upright shortly, then kicking into overdrive and cruising into the end, tapping her chest together with her fingers as she crossed the road.

She’ll race within the semifinals Saturday night time, and if she advances there, she’ll go for gold a couple of hours later.

Final 12 months, she gained the gold medal at world championships to write down one other chapter in a comeback that started shortly after profitable Olympic trials in 2021, when she examined optimistic for marijuana and was not allowed to compete in Tokyo.

Kerr and Ingebrigtsen advance

The runners concerned in what is perhaps monitor’s finest rivalry stayed on a collision course. Josh Kerr of Britain and Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway every superior by means of their opening heats within the 1,500.

They’ll race once more Sunday, with the ultimate scheduled for Tuesday.

Ukraine’s finest excessive jumper strikes on

World-record holder and world champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine jumped solely twice, clearing 1.95 meters on the second attempt, which was all she wanted to simply transfer into Sunday night time’s remaining.

There have been no massive surprises. Eleanor Patterson of Australia, the 2022 world champ, additionally made it by means of, as did American Vashti Cunningham, although she did so with a mark of 1.92 after lacking at 1.95 3 times.

___

AP Summer season Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games