2024 Olympic basketball: Takeaways from Team USA’s win over South Sudan

LILLE, France — Group USA is thru to Tuesday’s Olympic basketball quarterfinals after a 103-86 victory over South Sudan secured that berth on Wednesday.

The sport was a far cry from the primary matchup in opposition to South Sudan in a pre-Olympic exhibition earlier this month, when LeBron James wanted a last-second layup to safe a 101-100 win.

The Brilliant Stars are technically the lowest-rated group within the Olympics at thirty third within the FIBA World Rankings. However that’s deceptive, and they’re going to have an inexpensive shot at advancing to the quarterfinals, as effectively, relying on the end result of their assembly with Serbia on Saturday.

After taking part in zero minutes in Group USA’s opening recreation, Jayson Tatum was again within the beginning lineup, changing Jrue Vacation, and put up 4 factors in 17 minutes. Whereas Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton did not play within the first Olympic recreation, Joel Embiid was the one participant saved out of the second recreation after scoring 4 factors in 11 minutes on Sunday.

The bench racked up 63 factors, led by Bam Adebayo’s 18 factors on 8-of-10 taking pictures and 7 rebounds and Kevin Durant’s 14 factors.

The US will wrap up pool play on Saturday in opposition to Puerto Rico.

Listed here are the largest takeaways from Group USA’s second Olympic recreation.

Kerr provides a sermon

There might come a time when it is honest to criticize coach Steve Kerr for his efficiency throughout these Video games; that is the delicate nature of the occasion. However now isn’t the time. What he’s doing — whether or not or not it’s unorthodox, in opposition to custom or perceived as disrespectful — is working.

His recreation plan in opposition to the quick and 3-point-shooting South Sudan group was to go along with a wing-heavy beginning lineup that includes Tatum at energy ahead and James at level guard. Out of that lineup have been Embiid and Vacation, two gamers who represented a big a part of the sport plan in opposition to Serbia.

Kerr deployed a second unit of defensive stalwarts paired with the offensive firepower of Durant and Anthony Edwards. The “backups” destroyed South Sudan, and the People gave up 14 fewer factors than within the exhibition they virtually misplaced two weeks in the past in London.

Kerr, unemotional however effectively conscious his selections to bench Tatum then Embiid are a subject of debate, defined his selections.

“The NBA is so in style worldwide, and the common season is form of a cleaning soap opera. And so we perceive that, and social media takes over and every part turns into so dramatic,” Kerr mentioned. “And I feel we have to give these guys extra credit score. They’re right here to win a gold medal.

“The fantastic thing about the Olympics is none of that crap issues. And I do know everybody’s going to jot down about it, however none of that crap issues. We’re simply attempting to win each recreation and win a gold medal, and it is an extremely pure feeling — and the blokes are dedicated to one another, and so they’re not going to fret about any of that.”

The coach mentioned Embiid and Vacation will begin Saturday in opposition to Puerto Rico.

Tatum responds to benching

Tatum had 4 factors, 5 rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes on Wednesday after not taking part in in opposition to Serbia. He spoke to the media for the primary time for the reason that benching.

It was a brand new expertise for him, he defined, and whereas he did not complain or criticize the choice, he made it clear it was troublesome for him and left an impression.

“Undoubtedly a humbling expertise, proper? You win a championship, new [$314 million] contract, [get on the] cowl of 2K and then you definately sit an entire recreation,” Tatum mentioned. “You could be pissed off that you just wish to play as a competitor however possibly have some empathy for a number of the guys on my group that do not at all times get to play or play spot minutes. So, a studying expertise to have, see it from that viewpoint and simply transfer on from it.”

Jayson Tatum joined the beginning lineup in opposition to South Sudan after not taking part in in Group USA’s first matchup versus Serbia. Tatum completed with 4 factors in his Olympic debut. (Picture by Gregory Shamus/Getty Photos)

Embiid vs. the French

Embiid won’t be having a ton of enjoyable in the intervening time. He has struggled at occasions whereas getting back from a knee damage then from a current sickness. He was a DNP-CD on Wednesday, and he has been getting booed relentlessly by the massive crowds in Lille this week after his choice to not be part of the French group.

He leaned into it, egging the gang on to boo him louder as he took the ground earlier than the sport. His teammates did, as effectively, of their manner of providing help.

“We perceive what the gang is after, we perceive why they boo, however he is one among us,” Adebayo mentioned. “If you’re one among us, we going to stay collectively by thick and skinny.”

A few of Embiid’s teammates can admire the frustration from the French followers.

“I do not know why he will get booed on a regular basis. I nonetheless do not get it,” Edwards mentioned. “Y’all acquired [Victor Wembanyama] and Rudy [Gobert]; why would he play with y’all? I imply, y’all need three 7-footers? Nah. However that may’ve been laborious to beat, for certain.”

White’s vindication

The deal with the shifting lineups has muted the criticism USA Basketball took for choosing Derrick White over Jaylen Brown, amongst different choices, to exchange the injured Kawhi Leonard three weeks in the past. Or possibly it is as a result of White has muted it himself.

He has performed two wonderful video games in France. He registered 10 factors, three steals and a block on Wednesday. By each contests, he has 5 steals and two blocks, and the People are plus-33 when he’s on the courtroom. These stats do not even illustrate how a lot of a pressure he has been on the defensive finish.

“Derrick White’s an exceptional basketball participant,” Kerr mentioned. “He is a winner. He is a FIBA participant. FIBA is completely different for each single man. There’s some completely different guidelines, completely different move. Derrick’s a champion. He is an exceptional basketball participant, and he’ll proceed to make a big impact for us.”