2024 Olympic basketball – Takeaways from Team USA’s win over Puerto Rico

Kevin Durant did not absolutely perceive he can be taking part in three Olympic basketball video games 130 miles from Paris till he reported to Staff USA coaching camp final month in Las Vegas.

“I by no means thought I might come to a metropolis like this,” Durant mentioned. “However Lille was unimaginable to us. I really like being right here.”

It wasn’t that USA Basketball saved the weird format for these Olympics — pool play in Lille earlier than shifting on to Paris — a secret, however it wasn’t precisely marketed on the “Come play for Staff USA within the 2024 Olympics” brochure.

However as Durant mentioned, the quaint city in northern France with a captivating metropolis heart and an enormous retractable dome on its outskirts splendidly hosted the basketball world for the previous eight days. There was good meals, pleasant hosts and an unexpectedly terrific venue with greater than 27,000 followers at each Staff USA sport.

And the People rolled throughout their time in Lille, profitable three video games by a median of 24 factors. Listed below are the largest takeaways from Staff USA’s 104-83 win over Puerto Rico — a victory that propelled them into the quarterfinals as Group C winners.

Joel Embiid continued his playful interplay with the followers in France throughout Staff USA's win over Puerto Rico.

Embiid continues his dialogue with the French

This sport was primed for Joel Embiid. The Puerto Ricans had been the smallest staff within the subject, and getting Embiid going was clearly a key a part of the sport plan. His teammates had been in search of him early and sometimes, and he took 14 pictures — second on the staff — whereas scoring 15 factors.

He was booed, however in Embiid trend, he inspired it as he taunted the group proper again. Embiid’s option to play for Staff USA over France is an outdated storyline at this level; he has spoken about it and defined himself repeatedly since final fall when he made his announcement.

The choice was, and can stay, controversial, particularly if the U.S. faces France in a rematch of the 2021 gold medal sport — a risk primarily based on the bracket. However Embiid talked about it once more within the wake of the back-and-forth with the massive crowd.

“Like I mentioned, it was a troublesome choice, however it’s all about consolation stage,” Embiid mentioned. “I’ve recognized these guys [American teammates] for a very long time, and I simply felt extra comfy than on the opposite facet. It was some concern with the opposite facet. So, like I say, consolation stage was large. I all the time say I will be the place I am needed, and these guys needed me.”

There’s some coded language in there, as there was some query as as to whether Embiid would have match on a French staff that already had two star facilities in NBA Rookie of the 12 months Victor Wembanyama and four-time Defensive Participant of the 12 months Rudy Gobert. There’s been some passive-aggressive commentary about it for months, and Embiid added to it.

One factor is obvious: Embiid does not remorse his choice, and he’s glad to offer it proper again to the French followers.

“I imply, I play in Philly. They boo their very own guys,” Embiid mentioned. “Generally, it appears like our followers are extra in opposition to us once they’re speculated to be in opposition to our opponent. However like I mentioned, it is all love, is all, as a result of they wish to push you.”

A take a look at the usbracket

The People clinched the No. 1 seed within the Olympic event, and they’re on the identical facet of the bracket as Serbia. The U.S. will play Brazil at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the winner will face the Australia-Serbia winner on Thursday.

Staff USA has performed 5 of the opposite seven groups remaining within the subject this summer time, however Brazil just isn’t certainly one of them. The Brazilians have only one present NBA participant, Golden State Warriors’ ahead Gui Santos, on the roster. However it’s a veteran staff led by 41-year-old former NBA guard Marcelinho Huertas.

They made 18 3-pointers of their essential win over Japan to qualify for the quarterfinals, and former NBA participant Bruno Caboclo scored 33 factors in that win. The Brazilians additionally lead the sector with a median of 13 offensive rebounds per sport, which is a sore level for the U.S. after permitting 16 extra offensive rebounds than they’ve gotten as a staff.

Serbia stays a risk, although the U.S. has overwhelmed it twice this summer time by 20-plus factors. When NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was on the ground in opposition to the People in pool play, the groups had been even; and when he was on the bench, Serbia was outscored by 26 factors. In a doable semifinal, Jokic may barely go away the ground.

Expertise-laden Canada and World Cup champ Germany, the 2 different undefeated groups in pool play, are on the opposite facet of the bracket. The U.S. will solely should beat certainly one of them to win gold. This is among the causes coach Steve Kerr needed to lock down the No. 1 seed.

Vacation will return

Jrue Vacation did not play Saturday on account of a sprained ankle, however he can be again on Tuesday, Kerr mentioned.

“He would’ve performed had this been a medal-round sport,” Kerr mentioned. “However it made sense to offer him the evening, give him an additional couple of days to heal.”

LeBron on retirement

After being eradicated from the Olympic tennis singles event by Novak Djokovic this week, legend Rafael Nadal expressed frustration about consistently being requested about his retirement plans.

Within the wake of a superb week of play during which he averaged 14.3 factors, 6.7 rebounds and seven.3 assists on 64% capturing, LeBron James was requested if he might relate to being requested rather a lot about retiring.

“I do not get requested that a lot, to be sincere,” James mentioned. “Everybody expects me to play 10 extra years for some odd motive.”