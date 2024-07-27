2024 Olympic Athletes and Their Famous Partners

Simone Biles, Tom Daley and different Olympians heading in direction of the 2024 Paris Olympics discovered success not solely of their careers, however with equally achieved companions.

Biles, probably the most adorned gymnast in historical past, began courting NFL security Jonathan Owens in 2020. After three years of courting, the 2 tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding ceremony in April 2023.

Being an athlete himself, Owens understands what it’s like competing underneath strain. Within the 2024 Netflix docuseries Simone Biles Rising, the gymnast revealed how she and her husband assist each other.

“It’s good to come back to those video games and to narrate to the opposite women,” Biles stated within the documentary. “It’s actually essential for me to be right here to assist my husband, as a result of he’s supported me all through my profession, and I get to return that favor.”

One other Olympian who has a well-known accomplice to lean on is British diver Tom Daley. The gold medalist married American screenwriter and director Dustin Lance Black in Could 2017. The gold medalist confronted a low level in his psychological well being following the 2012 London Olympics and contemplated quitting the game solely till he met his husband in 2013.

“I used to be in a position to converse to Lance about attaining one thing after which what it appears like on the opposite aspect of it,” Daley advised Emma Levy on the “When Life Offers You Lemons” podcast in April 2024. “He had received his Oscar and on the opposite aspect of it, he actually struggled to get again into what he wished to do within the movie house.”

Daley pushed via the uncertainty and went on to earn a bronze medal on the 2016 Rio Olympics and his first gold medal on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Maintain scrolling to see different 2024 Olympic athletes and their well-known companions: