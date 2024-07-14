2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Winners List

Barbie, Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Margot Robbie, Younger Sheldon, Olivia Rodrigo and Percy Jackson and the Olympians have been among the many massive winners on the 2024 Nickelodeon Children’ Selection Awards.

SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Invoice Fagerbakke) hosted the Saturday night time awards ceremony stuffed with epic slimings to have a good time 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Swift collected three awards, together with favourite feminine artist, favourite world music star and favourite ticket of the 12 months for her Eras Tour. Submit Malone additionally received favourite male artist, Reneé Rapp scored favourite breakout artist and Rodrigo received favourite album.

Within the tv classes, Percy Jackson and the Olympians received favourite children TV present whereas Younger Sheldon received favourite household TV present. Rodrigo additionally took dwelling the award for favourite feminine TV star (children) for her position in Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Sequence and Iain Armitage scored the award for favourite male TV star (household) for Younger Sheldon.

As for movie, Barbie scored the win for favourite film, whereas Chalamet received favourite film actor for Wonka and Robbie received favourite film actress for her position in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster. Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse additionally took dwelling the award for favourite animated film.

Different winners of the night time included MrBeast for favourite male creator and Travis Kelce and Simone Biles for favourite female and male sports activities stars, respectively.

Kelly Rowland introduced Serena Williams with the extremely coveted Legend Gold Blimp Award, for her profession spanning the worlds of sports activities, vogue, magnificence and life-style.

Paul Russell, The Child LAROI and Jelly Roll have been among the many performers to take the stage, whereas Henry Golding, Billie Eilish, Submit Malone, Anna Kendrick, Shameik Moore, MrBeast, Benny Blanco, Iain Armitage, Margot Robbie, Olivia Rodrigo, Adam Sandler, Heidi Klum, Rita Ora, Bella Poarch and extra made appearances.

Nickelodeon’s iconic animated characters together with the solid of PAW Patrol and Rock Paper Scissors, Lincoln Loud (The Loud Home), Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Dora (DORA) additionally made appearances all through the night time.

A full checklist of winners follows.

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Younger Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Received Expertise

FAVORITE CARTOON

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Sequence)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Younger Sheldon)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Barbie

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Collectively)

FAVORITE VILLAIN

Jack Black (Bowser, The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Submit Malone

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Think about Dragons

FAVORITE SONG

“What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Barbie World”- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Reneé Rapp

FAVORITE ALBUM

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

North America: Taylor Swift

FAVORITE TICKET OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

FAVORITE VIRAL SONG

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Lexi Rivera

FAVORITE GAMER

Kai Cenat

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

FAVORITE CREATOR FAMILY

Jordan Matter/Salish Matter

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Travis Kelce

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Roblox