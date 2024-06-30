2024 NHL Draft top 10 moments

Blackhawks bonanza

Chicago led all groups within the first spherical with three picks: Levshunov (No. 2), middle Sacha Broisvert (No. 18) of Muskegon in the US Hockey League and left wing Marek Vanacker (No. 27) of Brantford within the Ontario Hockey League.

They added an extra decide (No. 27) in a commerce with the Carolina Hurricanes for 2 second-round picks (Nos. 34, 50). The Blackhawks have made eight first-round picks since 2022, the very best whole over a three-year span because the Canadiens from 1974-76 (10).

“It by no means ceases to amaze me,” Chicago director of novice scouting Mike Doneghey stated. “We begin the day with [no draft picks] in Montreal, two final 12 months, and solely two this 12 months, and [general manager Kyle Davidson] finds a method to get myself and our workers the gamers that we like, the gamers that we wish. That is what he did tonight.”

Davidson stated the Blackhawks tried to maneuver again into the primary spherical even earlier than arriving in Las Vegas.

“It’s totally cliché to say we focused all these guys that we wished, nevertheless it’s very a lot true,” he stated. “After 12 months one, I assumed, ‘OK, we will get all the fellows we wished.’ After which final 12 months, we received all the fellows we wished. After which this 12 months, I assumed, ‘There is no method it is going to work out once more.’ And it simply did.”