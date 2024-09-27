2024 News Emmys Winners List Night 2

Lakota Nation vs. United States was named greatest documentary on evening two of the 2024 Information & Documentary Emmy Awards.

The movie counts Mark Ruffalo and Marisa Tomei amongst its government producers. It was directed by Jesse Quick Bull and Laura Tomaselli and produced by Benjamin Hedin and Phil Pinto, with all 4 serving as writers.

The Nationwide Academy of Tv Arts & Sciences handed out the awards, which had been introduced on the Palladium Occasions Sq. in New York Metropolis, on Thursday evening. W. Kamau Bell hosted the ceremony.

Additionally in the course of the ceremony, documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which was introduced by fellow documentarian Sheila Nevins.

The Information & Documentary Emmys are handed out at two particular person ceremonies: Classes honoring TV information programming had been introduced Wednesday, whereas awards within the documentary classes had been introduced Thursday. On evening one, CNN, ABC and Nationwide Geographic had been among the many high winners.

The forty fifth annual Information & Documentary Emmy Awards honor programming content material from greater than 2,200 submissions that initially premiered in 2023. They had been judged by a pool of 980 peer professionals from throughout the tv and streaming/digital media information and documentary trade.

A full record of evening two winners follows.

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Lakota Nation vs. United States (AMC+) [Unceded Films, LLC | IFC Films]

OUTSTANDING CURRENT AFFAIRS DOCUMENTARY

Poisoned: The Soiled Reality About Your Meals (Netflix) [Campfire Studios | Atlas Films]

OUTSTANDING POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTARY

Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Energy and the Supreme Court docket; Frontline (PBS)

OUTSTANDING SOCIAL ISSUE DOCUMENTARY

Eat Your Catfish; POV (PBS) [Zela Film | American Documentary, POV]

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE DOCUMENTARY

International Adware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus; Frontline (PBS) [FRONTLINE | Forbidden Film | the Forbidden Stories Consortium]

OUTSTANDING HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

Free Chol Soo Lee, Unbiased Lens (PBS)

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND CULTURE DOCUMENTARY

Little Richard: I Am Every little thing (CNN Movies | Max) [Bungalow Media + Entertainment]

OUTSTANDING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DOCUMENTARY

Science Truthful: The Collection (Nationwide Geographic) [Muck Media]

OUTSTANDING NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Path of the Panther (Nationwide Geographic) [Grizzly Creek Films | Wildpath | National Geographic | Common Pictures | Appian Way]

OUTSTANDING BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC DOCUMENTARY

Massive Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Netflix) [Amblin Television | This Machine (a part of Sony Pictures Television) | TIME Studios]

OUTSTANDING CRIME AND JUSTICE DOCUMENTARY

Homicide in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO | Max) [HBO Documentary Films | The Boston Globe | Little Room Films

OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

The Silent Witness: Life Stories

OUTSTANDING WRITING: DOCUMENTARY

Nazis at Nuremberg: The Lost Testimony (National Geographic) [Steve Rotfeld Productions]

OUTSTANDING RESEARCH: DOCUMENTARY

Sufferer/Suspect (Netflix) [Motto Pictures | Center for Investigative Reporting Studios]

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION: DOCUMENTARY

Lakota Nation vs. United States (AMC+) [Unceded Films, LLC, | IFC Films]

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY: DOCUMENTARY

Homicide in Massive Horn (Showtime) [Fairhaven]

OUTSTANDING EDITING: DOCUMENTARY

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix) [The Cut | Tillerman Films | Ventureland]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN: DOCUMENTARY

World Struggle II: From the Entrance Traces (Netflix) [72 Films]

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION: DOCUMENTARY

World Struggle II: From the Entrance Traces (Netflix) [72 Films]

OUTSTANDING SOUND: DOCUMENTARY

Unimaginable Animal Journeys (Nationwide Geographic) [Plimsoll Productions]

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION: DOCUMENTARY

To Finish All Struggle: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb (MSNBC Movies; MSNBC) [NBC News Studios]

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION / SCENIC DESIGN: DOCUMENTAR

Stan Lee (Disney +) [Marvel Studios]

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT: DOCUMENTARY

JFK: One Day in America (Nationwide Geographic) [72 Films | JAX]

OUTSTANDING REGIONAL DOCUMENTARY

The Misplaced Story of Emmett Until: Then and Now (WMAQ) [Chicago/Midwest Chapter]