2024 New York Power Broker Awards: Winners and Nominees

Launched in 2022, The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual New York Energy Dealer Awards, introduced by luxurious actual property publicity firm The Society Group, bestow honors on the most important sellers and savviest entrepreneurs in NYC and the Hamptons.

Along with revealing the 2024 Workforce of the Yr and the Philanthropic Affect Award winner, THR is sharing the nominees in six classes. Winners shall be introduced in July.

The Energy Dealer Awards are chosen by THR editors and are primarily based on gross sales numbers, media presence, and the status of properties listed and bought.

TEAM OF THE YEAR WINNER Compass’ Hudson Advisory Group, which did $752 million in offers between April 15, 2023, and April 15, 2024.

PHILANTHROPIST IMPACT AWARD WINNER Corcoran Group’s Cathy Franklin, for her longtime help of the Breast Most cancers Analysis Basis and its annual Play for P.I.N.Ok. fundraising luncheon.

STRATOSPHERIC SALE AWARD NOMINEES (for a significant single deal) Adam Modlin, Holly Parker, Douglas Elliman’s Paige Nelson and MGS Group’s Maggie Gold Seelig; Deborah Kern and Compass’ Elizabeth Sahlman; Kern, Michael Lorber and Douglas Elliman’s Eleonora Srugo.

PENTHOUSE SALE OF THE YEAR AWARD NOMINEES Douglas Elliman’s Holly Parker, Janice Chang, J. Roger Erickson and Shari Scharfer Rollins; Kern and Corcoran’s Richard Ziegelasch; Aman New York’s Eyal Dagan and Amie Buchanan.

AGENT OF HISTORIC ARCHITECTURE AWARD NOMINEES (for an agent who places particular care into offers for venerable residences) Carrie Chiang, Lisa Lippman, Lauren Muss.

CELEBRITY PROPERTY PORTFOLIO AWARD NOMINEES (to a trusted agent of Hollywood shoppers) Noble Black, Rachel Glazer, Steve Gold.

MEDIA MAVERICK AWARD NOMINEES (for progressive advertising) Steven Cohen, Michael Lorber, Ryan Serhant.

RISING STAR AWARD NOMINEES (for brokers 35 and below) Douglas Elliman’s Jessica Chestler, Nest Seekers’ Bianca D’Alessio, Corcoran’s Ryan Kaplan, Brown Harris Stevens’ Clifford Marks, Serhant’s Jack Richardson, Douglas Elliman’s Abraham Sarway.

