2024 NBA Offseason: Every free agency deal, extension & trade for all 30 teams

The NBA offseason formally started at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 28 following the completion of the 2024 NBA Draft.

NBA free company tipped off on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET with gamers and groups allowed to debate offers in the course of the moratorium interval. Right here’s a take a look at all the reported and official free-agent offers, extensions and trades for all 30 groups to date.

Free Agent Tracker | Free Company Defined | Commerce Tracker | 2024 NBA Draft | All NBA Transactions

Atlanta Hawks

• Dyson Daniels joins through commerce with Pelicans (a number of studies)

• Larry Nance Jr. joins through commerce with Pelicans (a number of studies)

> Full Hawks roster

Boston Celtics

• Luke Kornet returns on 1-year deal (per ESPN)

• Neemias Queta returns on multi-year deal (per The Athletic)

> Full Celtics roster

Brooklyn Nets

• Bojan Bogdanovic joins through commerce with Knicks (a number of studies)

> Full Nets roster

Charlotte Hornets

• Reggie Jackson joins through commerce with Nuggets (a number of studies)

> Full Hornets roster

Chicago Bulls

• Josh Giddey joins through commerce with Thunder (formally introduced)

• Patrick Williams returns on 5-year deal (per The Athletic)

> Full Bulls roster

Cleveland Cavaliers

• No reported strikes but

> Full Cavaliers roster

Dallas Mavericks

• Quentin Grimes joins through commerce with Pistons (a number of studies)

• Naji Marshall agrees to 3-year deal (per ESPN)

> Full Mavericks roster

Denver Nuggets

• No reported strikes but

> Full Nuggets roster

Detroit Pistons

• Cade Cunningham agrees to 5-year extension (per The Athletic)

• Tim Hardaway Jr. joins through commerce with Mavs (a number of studies)

• Wendell Moore Jr. joins through commerce with Wolves (per The Athletic)

> Full Pistons roster

Golden State Warriors

• Chris Paul to be waived, grow to be free agent (formally introduced)

• Lindy Waters III joins through commerce with Thunder (formally introduced)

> Full Warriors roster

Houston Rockets

• AJ Griffin joins through commerce with Hawks (formally introduced)

> Full Rockets roster

Indiana Pacers

• Obi Toppin returns on a 4-year deal (per ESPN)

• Pascal Siakam returns on 4-year deal (a number of studies)

> Full Pacers roster

LA Clippers

• Paul George transferring on in free company (workforce assertion)

• James Harden returns on 2-year deal (per The Athletic)

• Derrick Jones Jr. agrees to 3-year deal (per The Athletic)

• Kevin Porter Jr. agrees to 2-year deal (per The Athletic)

> Full Clippers roster

Los Angeles Lakers

• Max Christie returns on 4-year deal (per ESPN)

> Full Lakers roster

Memphis Grizzlies

• No reported strikes but

> Full Grizzlies roster

Miami Warmth

• Kevin Love returns on 2-year deal (per The Athletic)

> Full Warmth roster

Milwaukee Bucks

• No reported strikes but

> Full Bucks roster

Minnesota Timberwolves



• No reported strikes but

> Full Timberwolves roster

New Orleans Pelicans

• Dejounte Murray joins through commerce with Hawks (a number of studies)

> Full Pelicans roster

New York Knicks

• OG Anunoby returns on 5-year deal (a number of studies)

• Mikal Bridges joins through commerce with Nets (a number of studies)

> Full Knicks roster

Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder

• Alex Caruso joins through commerce with Bulls (formally introduced)

> Full Thunder roster

Orlando Magic

• Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agrees to 3-year deal (a number of studies)

> Full Magic roster

Philadelphia 76ers

• Andre Drummond agrees to 2-year deal (a number of studies)

• Eric Gordon agrees to 2-year deal (per The Athletic)

> Full 76ers roster

Phoenix Suns

• Bol Bol returns on 1-year deal (per ESPN)

• Mason Plumlee agrees to 1-year deal (per ESPN)

> Full Suns roster

Portland Path Blazers



• Deni Avdija joins through commerce with Wizards (a number of studies)

> Full Blazers roster

Sacramento Kings

• Alex Len returns on a 1-year deal (per The Athletic)

• Jalen McDaniels joins through commerce with Raptors (formally introduced)

• Malik Monk returns on 4-year deal (a number of studies)

> Full Kings roster

San Antonio Spurs

• Chris Paul agrees to 1-year deal (a number of studies)

> Full Spurs roster

Toronto Raptors

• Scottie Barnes agrees to 5-year extension (a number of studies)

• Davion Mitchell joins through commerce with Kings (formally introduced)

• Immanuel Quickley returns on five-year deal (a number of studies)

• Sasha Vezenkov joins through commerce with Kings (formally introduced)

> Full Raptors roster

Utah Jazz

• Omer Yurtseven to be waived, grow to be free agent (per ESPN)

> Full Jazz roster

Washington Wizards

• Malcolm Brogdon joins through commerce with Path Blazers (a number of studies)

• Richaun Holmes returns on 2-year deal (per The Athletic)

• Jonas Valanciunas agrees to 3-year deal (per ESPN)

> Full Wizards roster