2024 NBA Offseason: Every free agency deal, extension & trade for all 30 teams

The NBA offseason formally started at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 28 following the completion of the 2024 NBA Draft.
NBA free company tipped off on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET with gamers and groups allowed to debate offers in the course of the moratorium interval. Right here’s a take a look at all the reported and official free-agent offers, extensions and trades for all 30 groups to date.
Atlanta Hawks
• Dyson Daniels joins through commerce with Pelicans (a number of studies)
• Larry Nance Jr. joins through commerce with Pelicans (a number of studies)
Boston Celtics
• Luke Kornet returns on 1-year deal (per ESPN)
• Neemias Queta returns on multi-year deal (per The Athletic)
Brooklyn Nets
• Bojan Bogdanovic joins through commerce with Knicks (a number of studies)
Charlotte Hornets
• Reggie Jackson joins through commerce with Nuggets (a number of studies)
Chicago Bulls
• Josh Giddey joins through commerce with Thunder (formally introduced)
• Patrick Williams returns on 5-year deal (per The Athletic)
Cleveland Cavaliers
• No reported strikes but
Dallas Mavericks
• Quentin Grimes joins through commerce with Pistons (a number of studies)
• Naji Marshall agrees to 3-year deal (per ESPN)
Denver Nuggets
• No reported strikes but
Detroit Pistons
• Cade Cunningham agrees to 5-year extension (per The Athletic)
• Tim Hardaway Jr. joins through commerce with Mavs (a number of studies)
• Wendell Moore Jr. joins through commerce with Wolves (per The Athletic)
Golden State Warriors
• Chris Paul to be waived, grow to be free agent (formally introduced)
• Lindy Waters III joins through commerce with Thunder (formally introduced)
Houston Rockets
• AJ Griffin joins through commerce with Hawks (formally introduced)
Indiana Pacers
• Obi Toppin returns on a 4-year deal (per ESPN)
• Pascal Siakam returns on 4-year deal (a number of studies)
LA Clippers
• Paul George transferring on in free company (workforce assertion)
• James Harden returns on 2-year deal (per The Athletic)
• Derrick Jones Jr. agrees to 3-year deal (per The Athletic)
• Kevin Porter Jr. agrees to 2-year deal (per The Athletic)
Los Angeles Lakers
• Max Christie returns on 4-year deal (per ESPN)
Memphis Grizzlies
• No reported strikes but
Miami Warmth
• Kevin Love returns on 2-year deal (per The Athletic)
Milwaukee Bucks
• No reported strikes but
Minnesota Timberwolves
• No reported strikes but
New Orleans Pelicans
• Dejounte Murray joins through commerce with Hawks (a number of studies)
New York Knicks
• OG Anunoby returns on 5-year deal (a number of studies)
• Mikal Bridges joins through commerce with Nets (a number of studies)
Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder
• Alex Caruso joins through commerce with Bulls (formally introduced)
Orlando Magic
• Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agrees to 3-year deal (a number of studies)
Philadelphia 76ers
• Andre Drummond agrees to 2-year deal (a number of studies)
• Eric Gordon agrees to 2-year deal (per The Athletic)
Phoenix Suns
• Bol Bol returns on 1-year deal (per ESPN)
• Mason Plumlee agrees to 1-year deal (per ESPN)
Portland Path Blazers
• Deni Avdija joins through commerce with Wizards (a number of studies)
Sacramento Kings
• Alex Len returns on a 1-year deal (per The Athletic)
• Jalen McDaniels joins through commerce with Raptors (formally introduced)
• Malik Monk returns on 4-year deal (a number of studies)
San Antonio Spurs
• Chris Paul agrees to 1-year deal (a number of studies)
Toronto Raptors
• Scottie Barnes agrees to 5-year extension (a number of studies)
• Davion Mitchell joins through commerce with Kings (formally introduced)
• Immanuel Quickley returns on five-year deal (a number of studies)
• Sasha Vezenkov joins through commerce with Kings (formally introduced)
Utah Jazz
• Omer Yurtseven to be waived, grow to be free agent (per ESPN)
Washington Wizards
• Malcolm Brogdon joins through commerce with Path Blazers (a number of studies)
• Richaun Holmes returns on 2-year deal (per The Athletic)
• Jonas Valanciunas agrees to 3-year deal (per ESPN)
