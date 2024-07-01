2024 NBA free agency: Report: Former Sixer Tobias Harris to sign two-year deal with Pistons

In the event you’re not excited in regards to the Paul George signing due to issues about how the contract will look a number of years down the highway, or simply as a result of the Philadelphia 76ers have damage you too many occasions prior to now, let me illustrate how a lot worse issues may very well be.

Your franchise may owe $65 million to somebody not to teach the workforce.

The workforce may have received not more than 23 video games in any of the previous 5 seasons, however picked no increased than fifth total in any of the previous three drafts.

Your workforce may have simply signed Tobias Harris for 2 years, $52 million.

Sorry, Detroit Pistons followers.

Tobias Harris has agreed to a two-year, $52 million take care of the Detroit Pistons, sources inform ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Of word, the second 12 months is totally assured with no possibility.

Can verify the Pistons and Tobias Harris have agreed on a two-year, $52 million deal. @wojespn first. Sources inform The Athletic that there aren’t any choices. Detroit will get taking pictures and, once more, availability. With $24-ish million in cap area left. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) July 1, 2024

For a very long time, Tobias Harris ending up in Detroit was a operating joke right here at Liberty Ballers and appeared set in stone. However when the franchise parted methods with normal supervisor Troy Weaver on the finish of Might and employed Trajan Langdon, I actually thought that ship sailed. Now, the considering was, they’d assuredly be wiser with the cap area. Langdon even stated the precise issues about utilizing it to tackle undesirable contracts to amass property. The commerce to usher in Tim Hardaway Jr. from Dallas in alternate for 3 second-round picks appeared like a step in that course, though in case you are excessive on Quentin Grimes you continue to could not have preferred the commerce. Sadly for Pistons followers, the Harris connection to Detroit, the place he beforehand performed elements of three seasons, remained too robust.

I imply, who was actually bidding in opposition to Detroit right here for Tobias that would supply $26 million per 12 months? Utah’s Danny Ainge is simply too sensible for one thing like this. On the very least, how do you not make the second 12 months a workforce possibility so it may very well be seen as primarily a doubtlessly helpful, massive expiring contract on the commerce deadline, do you have to need?

To take a look at the opposite aspect for a second, Harris is an effective locker room presence. I’m certain there’s some worth in his educating the younger guys how a 401(ok) works and beginning a e book membership. He’s additionally sturdy, having performed in at the least 70 video games in every of the final 9 seasons (excepting the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season). He’ll in all probability common 18 per sport with respectable percentages and there shall be some analytic displaying Tobias is well worth the cash that Torrel Harris can use for his powerpoint presentation the subsequent time a contract negotiation rolls round.

However as anybody who watched the Sixers in recent times is aware of, for each 25-point sport Harris has, there shall be a number of the place he’s simply on the market getting cardio (and never even onerous cardio, however the form of cardio the place you’re excited by listening to the ball sport that’s on the treadmill so that you set it to 70 % velocity). Tobias might be able to train the younger guys some good classes off the courtroom, however he’s educating them on the courtroom which you could go 5 years with out drawing a cost (formally) or grabbing a contested unfastened ball (unofficially, however I’m certain there weren’t many), and nonetheless receives a commission.

I maintain no private animosity in direction of Tobias Harris and I’m certain a few of that cash will generously go in direction of worthwhile charitable endeavors. However, I certain am glad to be out of the Tobias Harris enterprise and I’m shocked that one other franchise was this keen to enroll in it.