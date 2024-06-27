2024 NBA Draft: Alex Sarr goes No. 2 overall to Wizards; international players selected 1-2 for first time

The Washington Wizards chosen Alex Sarr with the No. 2 decide within the 2024 NBA Draft. Between Sarr and No. 1 decide Zaccharie Risacher, the highest two picks within the 2024 draft have each been French. Sarr has taken a quite uncommon path from France to the NBA, touching main basketball developmental packages on three completely different continents.

Sarr first signed professionally with Actual Madrid in Spain and performed two years of their youth system. He then got here to the US and performed two extra seasons with Additional time Elite. When Additional time Elite folded, he elected to go away the US to play in Australia for the Perth Wildcats. Sarr was a reserve in Australia, and he averaged solely 11.1 factors per recreation taking part in for Additional time Elite, so on paper, his numbers do not precisely scream prime draft decide.

That stated, Sarr makes up for that with stellar bodily traits. He’s almost seven ft tall, however extra importantly, he comes with a 7-foot-4 wingspan. That dimension coupled with stellar mobility has the possibility to make him an elite defensive participant within the NBA, particularly in a scheme that permits him to change and canopy the perimeter usually. Sarr’s upside will rely on his progress on offense. He has ball abilities and is a high-energy participant, however his bounce shot has a protracted method to go, particularly given how a lot he appears to favor perimeter offense. If he can develop that shot, although, and in addition regulate to scoring extra inside, he has a really promising NBA future.

The Washington Wizards kicked off a long-overdue rebuild final offseason by buying and selling Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. They knew doing so would make issues exhausting for them within the quick time period, and so they had been proper as final yr’s group stumbled to a 15-67 document that topped solely the 14-win Detroit Pistons among the many NBA’s worst groups. Whereas the No. 2 decide represented a pleasant begin, Washington’s rebuild could be very a lot nonetheless within the early levels.

The one participant who may very well be thought-about a core piece at this level is final yr’s lottery decide Bilal Coulibaly. He averaged 8.4 factors in roughly 27 minutes per recreation whereas flashing upside as a defender and athlete, however aside from him, this roster stays pretty barren with regards to gamers on rookie offers. That’s true significantly in gentle of the Wizards’ pre-draft transfer to ship Deni Avdija to the Portland Path Blazers in alternate for Malcom Brogdon and the No. 14 decide. Kyle Kuzma could be priceless to the correct workforce as a task participant, however proper now, the Wizards are very a lot looking for younger cornerstones.

In Sarr, they’ve taken a house run swing on a participant with the entire bodily instruments he might want to attain stardom. If he can discover his jumper extra persistently or develop as a rim-protector in order that he can defend each the perimeter and inside, he’s going to be a really priceless younger middle for a Wizards workforce that does not have a lot to cling to in the mean time. This rebuild remains to be years away from producing a winner, however Sarr is a pleasant piece so as to add to that blend.