2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend is full speed ahead Saturday for day 1: Schedule, closures, tickets, food options

CHICAGO (WLS) — It is full pace forward to the beginning of the second NASCAR Chicago Avenue Race weekend.

Drivers will make their manner across the 2.2 mile circuit in an round Grant Park Saturday.

SEE ALSO: 2024 NASCAR Chicago Avenue Race: Dwell updates

About 2,000 concrete boundaries have been introduced in to form this insane road course taking drivers on a tour all through Chicago’s Loop.

With the long-lasting skyline as backdrop vehicles will race down main metropolis streets like Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive reaching speeds of up to100 mph on the quick straightaways and taking tight turns across the difficult monitor.

The Chicago Loop Alliance helps increase this 12 months’s NASCAR Village.

This is a rundown of occasions:

Gates opened at 8:45 a.m.

The NASCAR Xfinity Sequence race runs at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. That is a 50-lap course.

Qualifying periods for the Cup Sequence race on Sunday happened between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Buddy Man carried out on the DraftKings Stage from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

The Black Keys will carry out on the DraftKings Stage from 5 p.m. to six:30 p.m. Saturday.

Chainsmokers take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Cup Sequence, which is a 75-lap race, will run at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Avenue closures

Main road closures went into impact on Friday.

Starting at 12:01 a.m., northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive is now closed between Randolph Avenue and McFetridge Highway.

Southbound Michigan Avenue is closed between Roosevelt Highway and Jackson Drive.

The northbound lane of Indiana Avenue is closed at thirteenth Avenue.

Monroe Avenue is closed between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

SEE ALSO | Chicago NASCAR race course route map, road closures, parking restrictions

Fan experiences

This 12 months, NASCAR is embracing Chicago’s meals scene by teaming up with Lettuce Entertain You, introducing eating places like Josephine’s and Bronzeville Vineyard to the combination.

And NASCAR Village at Butler Area is increasing this 12 months. NASCAR is teaming up with Chicago Loop Alliance and JoRand to verify Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods are represented.

“We needed the NASCAR to come back in realizing that Chicago is wealthy in historical past and tradition the place it pertains to the variety of meals,” stated Victor Love with Josephine’s Southern Cooking.

There can be eating places on website, native retailers and interactive NASCAR experiences for everybody to take pleasure in, starting from Italian ice and fried rooster to tacos and ice cream.

“You may’t come to a world-class metropolis like Chicago and never embrace all of the wealthy cultures and historical past of what Chicago has to supply,” Love stated.

READ MORE | 2024 NASCAR Chicago Avenue Race: Dwell updates

NASCAR says it’s on a mission to make sure the neighborhood advantages from the races in hopes that people who’ve by no means skilled NASCAR will need to test it out.

“We realized quite a bit final assume this 12 months once more, actually ensuring that that is one thing for everybody. Youth tickets, children 12 and underneath, are free on Saturday. We now have that free expertise in NASCAR Village of Butler Area,” stated Chicago Avenue Race President Julie Giese.

Single-day normal admission tickets to the races begin at $150 this 12 months, and there’s a free expertise choice close to the monitor.