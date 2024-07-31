2024 MLB Trade Deadline open thread

MLB’s annual Commerce Deadline comes up late this afternoon, at 5 p.m. Central time. There’s one afternoon sport immediately — Guardians at Tigers — so who is aware of, perhaps we’ll get “hugwatch” as occurred throughout Sunday’s Cubs sport with Christopher Morel.

Now that the Commissioner’s workplace has the fitting (within the final CBA) to set the deadline on any day from July 28 to Aug. 3, what I believe they need to do is schedule a league-wide off day someday in that interval and simply make it a celebration of trades day, full-day protection on MLB Community, and so on. In 2025, the schedule is ready in order that there are solely two video games on July 31, in order that’s doubtless going to be the 2025 deadline. That’s fairly shut.

It additionally wouldn’t harm to make the deadline sooner than 5 p.m. CT, although I assume I perceive why they wouldn’t wish to have it too early within the day for West Coast groups.

ICYMI, late final evening former Cub Jorge Soler was traded from the Giants to the Braves, together with reliever Luke Jackson, for lefthander Tyler Matzek and minor league outfielder Sabin Ceballos.

For Soler, it’ll be his second gig with the Braves. He was World Sequence MVP for them in 2021. Jackson additionally had a earlier stint in Atlanta.

That is your house for all deadline day dialogue. If the Cubs do make a commerce (or trades), in fact that’ll be coated individually on the entrance web page.

Have at it!