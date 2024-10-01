2024 MLB playoffs bracket: Complete postseason picture, matchups as Mets and Braves claim final spots

Main League Baseball’s 2024 playoff bracket is lastly set. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves claimed the ultimate two postseason spots on Monday, leaving the Arizona Diamondbacks on the skin of the playoff image. The Mets received a wild Recreation 1 of a vital doubleheader in Atlanta to clinch their spots. The Braves regrouped and received Recreation 2 to develop into the twelfth and ultimate playoff crew.

The Braves, Mets and D-backs all completed with 89-73 data. The Braves secured the tiebreaker towards each groups and would be the No. 5 seed within the bracket. The Mets received the tiebreaker towards Arizona and are the No. 6 seed. The Braves will face the Padres within the Wild Card Collection, whereas the Mets will journey to Milwaukee to face the Brewers.

Within the AL, the Astros (No. 3 seed) will host the sixth-seeded Tigers within the Wild Card Collection. The No. 4 Orioles will host the No. 5 Royals, who jumped the Tigers on Sunday within the regular-season finale with a win over the Braves. The Yankees secured the No. 1 seed within the American League and home-field by the ALCS. The Yanks and second-seeded Guardians have first-round byes and can begin play within the ALDS.

Within the Nationwide League, we knew the highest 4 seeds getting into Monday: No. 1 Dodgers, No. 2 Phillies, No. 3 Brewers and No. 4 Padres. The Dodgers have home-field benefit all through the whole postseason as they secured the perfect report in baseball. The Phillies even have a first-round bye.

The Wild Card Collection are all hosted by the upper seeds and can wrap up by Thursday, Oct. 3. The LDS spherical begins Saturday, Oct. 5. The League Championship Collection start on Sunday, Oct. 13. And the World Collection will start both on Tuesday, Oct. 22 or Friday, Oct. 25. (You may click on right here to take a look at the total playoff schedule.)

Here is a have a look at the total 2024 MLB playoff bracket because it stood going into Monday. Recreation instances for the Wild Card Collection had been introduced Sunday evening.

2024 MLB playoffs bracket



Wild Card Collection

(All instances Jap)

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Collection Recreation 1: Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m., ABC

AL Wild Card Collection Recreation 1: Orioles vs. Royals, 4:08 p.m., ESPN2

NL Wild Card Collection Recreation 1: Brewers vs. Mets, 5:32 p.m., ESPN

NL Wild Card Collection Recreation 1: Padres vs. Braves, 8:38 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Collection Recreation 2: Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m., ABC

AL Wild Card Collection Recreation 2: Orioles vs. Royals, 4:38 p.m, ESPN

NL Wild Card Collection Recreation 2: Brewers vs. Mets, 7:38 p.m., ESPN

NL Wild Card Collection Recreation 2: Padres vs. Braves, 8:38 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, Oct. 3

*AL Wild Card Collection Recreation 3: Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m., ABC

*AL Wild Card Collection Recreation 3: Orioles vs. Royals, 4:08 p.m., ESPN

*NL Wild Card Collection Recreation 3: Padres vs. Braves, 7:08 p.m., ESPN

*NL Wild Card Collection Recreation 3: Brewers vs. Mets, 8:38 p.m., ESPN2

Division Collection

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Recreation 1: Guardians vs. TBD

ALDS Recreation 1: Yankees vs. TBD

NLDS Recreation 1: Phillies vs. TBD

NLDS Recreation 1: Dodgers vs. TBD

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Recreation 2: Phillies vs. TBD

NLDS Recreation 2: Dodgers vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Recreation 2: Guardians vs. TBD

ALDS Recreation 2: Yankees vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Recreation 3: TBD vs. Phillies

NLDS Recreation 3: TBD vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Recreation 3: TBD vs. Guardians

ALDS Recreation 3: TBD vs. Yankees

NLDS Recreation 4: TBD vs. Phillies (if mandatory)

NLDS Recreation 4: TBD vs. Dodgers (if mandatory)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Recreation 4: TBD vs. Guardians (if mandatory)

ALDS Recreation 4: TBD vs. Yankees (if mandatory)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Recreation 5: Phillies vs. TBD (if mandatory)

NLDS Recreation 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if mandatory)



Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Recreation 5: Guardians vs. TBD (if mandatory)

ALDS Recreation 5: Yankees vs. TBD (if mandatory)

