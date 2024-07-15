2024 MLB Home Run Derby format: Explaining event’s rule changes

One in every of baseball’s most acclaimed occasions will conclude on Monday evening.

The annual Dwelling Run Derby, a part of the 2024 MLB All-Star Week festivities, will likely be held at Globe Life Discipline in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, a day earlier than the All-Star Sport. Eight of the game’s high sluggers — Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson, Marcell Ozuna, Bobby Witt Jr., Adolis Garcia, Alec Bohm, Jose Ramirez and Teoscar Hernandez — will battle for the trophy.

Alonso, the New York Mets first baseman who has received the derby twice in his profession, is trying to tie Ken Griffey Jr. for probably the most titles in MLB historical past (three). He fell final yr to the Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is just not on this season’s competitors.

The house run derby guidelines typically change, as do different All-Star Week occasions throughout skilled sports activities. Here is an evidence of the 2024 MLB Dwelling Run Derby format:

Dwelling run derby format 2024

The 2024 MLB Dwelling Run Derby adopted new guidelines for its upcoming All-Star Week occasion.

Format

Though the foundations aren’t as large of a change as in 2015 (when the MLB modified the competitors’s format from an “outs” system to time system), the change continues to be fairly notable from 2023. The derby was bracket type final yr, with all individuals seeded 1-8 primarily based on their house run totals on the season heading into the occasion. The 1-on-1s continued till two gamers have been left.

There will not a bracket-style system till the semifinals in 2024, and the primary spherical will not have predetermined seeds. As a substitute, the primary spherical will include all eight sluggers competing collectively, with the highest 4 performances heading to the semifinals. The semifinals will then seed every of the remaining hitters primarily based on house run totals from the primary spherical.

If there is a tiebreaker within the first spherical, the benefit will go to the participant with the longest house run of the spherical.

Time restrict

In years previous, hitters might see a vast variety of pitches inside the time restrict. In 2024, the rule has shifted considerably: Now, hitters will both see 40 pitches or hit for 3 minutes — whichever mark comes first — for each the primary spherical and semifinal rounds.

The finals will likely be two minutes lengthy, or 27 pitches, whichever comes first.

Bonus interval

Then there’s the bonus interval, which additionally has been overhauled in 2024. The outdated format gave hitters an computerized additional 30 seconds of hitting onto the top of their flip, with hitters in a position to earn as much as 60 seconds in the event that they hit two house runs of 440 toes or extra throughout the regulation interval.

Now, the bonus interval is untimed and grants hitters additional pitches. Every hitter receives a vast variety of pitches till three outs (non-home runs) are reached. If a batter hits a house run of 425 toes or additional within the bonus interval, they obtain a fourth out with which to work.

The brand new bonus interval permits for hitters to get sizzling and have an opportunity to come back again and win, whatever the first interval.

In any other case, the opposite guidelines have stayed the identical, with hitters every receiving a 45-second timeout they will use at any time when they need throughout their flip. If there is a tie within the semifinal or last, hitters will then transfer to a sudden dying, 60-second swing off to determine the winner.

Dwelling run derby individuals 2024

Here is the total checklist of house run derby individuals in 2024:

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas Metropolis Royals

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies

Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers

Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

Dwelling run derby winners by yr

Here is the year-by-year winners of the house run derby:

Winners of a number of derbies famous in parentheses