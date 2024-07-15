2024 MLB Home Run Derby: Breaking down the contestants

Monday night time’s Dwelling Run Derby discipline is stuffed with worthy contenders: Gunnar Henderson is in Dallas as a result of he has extra house runs than anybody apart from Aaron Decide or Shohei Ohtani. Bobby Witt Jr. is among the many most fun gamers within the large leagues and within the dialog for AL MVP. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez hits house runs in bunches; training for the occasion throughout a sequence in Detroit, Hernandez stuffed the left-field seats.

However whereas the eight hitters are the celebrities of the occasion, their success or failure tonight will likely be largely primarily based on the effectivity of their pitchers they’ve picked to throw to them. “There isn’t any doubt,” mentioned Dino Ebel, the L.A. coach who will likely be throwing to Hernandez. It is the fourth time he is served as a batting apply pitcher within the Derby, so he is aware of effectively the strain that will likely be on him and the others who throw to the hitters. It is much more true this 12 months due to the brand new rule that limits every hitter to 40 pitches — not 40 swings, however 40 pitches — of their three-minute rounds.

Standing in the midst of a loud, packed ballpark is usually a lonely expertise, and there have been cases in previous derbies when the BP pitchers have been overcome by nerves, struggling to place the ball within the hitter’s most well-liked spot. If that occurs underneath the brand new guidelines, it might sink the possibilities of the hitter, who would not have the prospect to make up for an erratic pitcher by taking additional swings.

Some notes concerning the eight Derby contestants, together with what we all know concerning the pitchers they picked. It is clear: The hitters worth expertise.

Alonso is attempting to affix Ken Griffey Jr. as the one three-time winner of the Derby, and he’ll reunite with former Mets coach Dave Jauss, who was on the mound for the second of Alonso’s earlier victories. Jauss has stored in contact with Alonso, and when he attended the Mets-Phillies video games in England final month, he and Alonso mentioned the potential of teaming up as soon as extra.

How good is Jauss at throwing batting apply? Properly, Main League Baseball has used him to throw in its abroad hitting exhibitions prior to now.

Alonso may also have the benefit of expertise: Adolis Garcia and Jose Ramirez has been within the Derby earlier than, however that is Alonso’s fifth try. As he defined on ESPN’s preview present final week, he’s doing this to honor his personal needs that took form as a boy, when he liked to observe the occasion and dreamed of being one of many sluggers on baseball’s greatest summer time stage.

A giant quantity for Alonso: Six seasons into his large league profession, Alonso has racked up 210 homers, clubbing 37 or extra in 4 seasons.

Common distance of his house runs in 2024: 405 toes.

Bohm performed within the 2016 Coastal Plain League whereas he was enrolled at Wichita State, and through that season, Bohm participated in a house run derby. Scott Wingo, considered one of Bohm’s coaches, threw to him, and Bohm gained.

So Bohm determined to reunite with Wingo, who performed 4 years within the minor leagues after being picked within the eleventh spherical by the Dodgers in 2011; Wingo is now the recruiting coordinator for the Manhattan Jaspers. Bohm instructed the Philadelphia Inquirer, “I texted him and requested him how busy he was the following couple of weeks. He mentioned not very busy. He was excited.”

Bohm just isn’t as prototypical house run hitter in the best way that Decide or Alonso is; fairly, he tends to spray the ball to all fields. Amongst all hitters certified for the batting title, he ranks 18th for the very best share of balls hit to the other discipline. Bohm understands the distinction, after all, between hitting in video games and mashing within the Derby. “I am simply going to see what number of I can hit over the left discipline fence,” he instructed the Inquirer. “In a BP situation, I really feel comfy — I am not going to say it is a totally different swing, but it surely’s most likely not the sport swing.”

A giant quantity for Bohm: His longest house run within the large leagues was 446 toes, on Aug. 23, 2020. Bohm might turn into solely the second third baseman to win this occasion; Todd Frazier was the primary, in 2015.

Common 2024 HR distance: 398 toes.

Garcia has the benefit of being at house in Arlington for this occasion, and he mentioned in a dialog final week that he expects Texas followers will help him strongly. He’d turn into the fourth participant to win in his house park, after Ryne Sandberg in 1990, Todd Frazier in 2015, and Bryce Harper in 2018.

Curiously, Garcia’s alternative of batting apply pitcher was up within the air in the midst of final week — by an interpreter, Garcia talked about that he was considering by varied choices. “But when none of these work out,” he mentioned, “then we’ll go together with Tony Beasley.” That will be the Rangers’ third-base coach, who, like Ebel, has thrown within the Derby in a number of seasons.

A giant quantity for Garcia: He has 67 profession house runs in Globe Life Park, in 269 video games. And he’ll all the time be remembered for his absurd energy in final 12 months’s postseason — eight homers (and 22 RBI) in 15 video games.

Common 2024 HR distance: 402 toes.

Orioles supervisor Brandon Hyde believes Henderson has a shot to win the Derby due to his uncooked energy. And Globe Life Discipline is understood to be extra pleasant to left-handed hitters than right-handed hitters — Henderson and Ramirez (a switch-hitter) are the one batters within the discipline who can swing from the left aspect.

Buck Britton, the brother of longtime pitcher Zack Britton and the Triple-A supervisor within the Orioles’ group, will throw to Henderson. The 2 have practiced at Camden Yards, with Henderson’s shut pal and teammate Colton Cowser serving as timekeeper.

A giant quantity for Henderson: Solely two shortstops have gained the Derby earlier than, and, like Henderson, they each performed for the Orioles. Cal Ripken gained in 1991, and Miguel Tejada did in 2004.

Common 2024 HR distance: 401 toes.

Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers

Hernandez was the final entrant to announce his participation within the Derby, however effectively earlier than that was revealed publicly, he had requested Ebel if he might throw to him if Hernandez’s entry turned official. Ebel mentioned sure, having loved his three earlier derbies — sharing in a championship with Vladimir Guerrero Sr. in 2007, and throwing to Albert Pujols in 2015 and Joc Pederson in 2019.

Over the weekend in Detroit, Hernandez and Ebel practiced considerably informally, with the 2 of them utilizing the final spherical of batting apply to concentrate on house runs. “Oh my god, he is so sturdy,” Ebel mentioned. “His swing — brief and fast to the ball.” After they labored Friday, Ebel mentioned: “He hit seven, eight, 9 in a row.”

A giant quantity for Hernandez: He’s a product of Cotui, Dominican Republic, and thru the years, six gamers born within the D.R. have gained the Derby — Sammy Sosa, Miguel Tejada, Vlad Sr., David Ortiz, Robinson Cano and Juan Soto. That is a hell of a legacy.

Common 2024 HR distance: 395 toes.

Jose Yepez, Atlanta’s bullpen catcher, will work with Ozuna. Catchers are usually recognized to be glorious batting apply pitchers as a result of they sometimes throw with a straightforward, over-the-top movement that makes the ball simple to trace for hitters. “I am simply going to have enjoyable and compete,” Ozuna instructed reporters final week. “I instructed Yeppy to not get too excited, simply throw in down the center and I will hit it anyplace.”

“I have been there earlier than watching my teammates do it, so I simply need to do it this 12 months to see how cool it will be, particularly for my children. They need to have that have and produce me some towels and waters.”

A giant quantity for Ozuna: He’s 33 years and 246 days outdated, and if he wins, he’ll be the fourth-oldest ever to get it carried out within the Derby. The oldest: David Ortiz, who was 34 years and 247 days outdated when he gained.

Common 2024 HR distance: 409 toes.

Junior Betances, the hitting coach for the Columbus Clippers, will throw to Ramirez, simply as he did in 2022 when Ramirez was a part of the sphere in Dodger Stadium. However that 12 months, the switch-hitting Ramirez was coping with a thumb harm that pressured him to hit from the fitting aspect of the plate. This 12 months, Ramirez is ready to swing from both aspect — and in line with MLB.com, he has mentioned that he’ll wait till he sees how he feels on the day of the Derby earlier than figuring out whether or not he’ll bat left-handed or right-handed.

Listed at 5-foot-9, 180 kilos, Ramirez is the shortest within the discipline, and sometimes, that is an occasion that goes to heavyweights and lightweight heavyweights. However Ramirez can also be recognized for having very constant rounds of batting apply.

A giant quantity for Ramirez: No switch-hitter has ever gained the Derby outright, though Ruben Sierra shared the title with Eric Davis in 1989. Lance Berkman made the finals in 2004, and final 12 months, Adley Rutschman began out batting left-handed in his first spherical of the Derby, then switched to the fitting aspect.

Common 2024 HR distance: 388 toes — the shortest common among the many eight rivals.

Of the entire Derby contestants, he most likely has the widest array of pitching expertise out there to him. His father, Bobby Witt, labored 16 seasons within the majors, profitable 142 video games whereas compiling 2,465 innings, and all issues being equal, Witt Jr. mentioned over the cellphone the opposite day, his Dad may’ve been his first alternative. However after throwing that many innings over all these years on the mound, Bobby Witt’s arm “is fairly beat down.”

Witt has three different relations by marriage who’ve performed within the large leagues, and he landed on James Russell, who’s married to Nikki Witt, Bobby Jr.’s sister. Russell pitched seven years within the large leagues, six of these with the Chicago Cubs, from 2010 to ’15. “He may be extra fired up than I’m,” mentioned Witt, who has taken batting apply towards Russell a few instances and is aware of his supply effectively. “He was all the time a very good command man,” Witt mentioned. “Lefty specialist, three-quarter arm slot.”

Witt has sought counsel from teammate Salvador Perez, who has been within the Derby prior to now, and Perez gave him the go-ahead. “A hundred percent you need to do it!” Perez instructed him.

Witt famously participated in a house run competitors at MLB’s Derby in 2018, towards Rece Hinds — who just lately broke into the massive leagues with the Cincinnati Reds with a barrage of house runs — and is aware of one thing concerning the tempo. However Witt went by a apply spherical at Fenway Park on Friday, attempting to get a way of the timing and when he may need to name a timeout.

A giant quantity for Witt: The Royals shortstop has 16 homers this season, the second fewest amongst these within the Derby Discipline, however he has large energy — his common exit velocity on his house runs this season has been 107.9 mph, in line with the analysis of Sarah Langs.

Common HR distance: 418 toes — simply the very best for any hitter within the derby.