2024 MLB draft tracker live updates: Picks and analysis

Day 1 of the 2024 MLB draft is over, with the Cleveland Guardians kicking issues off by taking Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 total decide on Sunday evening.

The Cincinnati Reds adopted by choosing Chase Burns with the second decide, the Colorado Rockies went with Charlie Condon, the Oakland Athletics with Nick Kurtz and Chicago White Sox rounded out the highest 5 by taking Hagen Smith. Historical past was made as school gamers had been taken with the primary eight picks of the draft; it was the newest with no highschool participant being chosen for the reason that MLB draft was created in 1965, in accordance with ESPN Stats & Info.

The draft will proceed on Monday at 2 p.m. ET with Spherical 3.

Comply with alongside for pick-by-pick protection, with ESPN MLB specialists David Schoenfield and Dan Mullen breaking down all the pieces you have to find out about who your favourite staff took within the first spherical because the picks got here off the board.

Who’s Bazzana? The Australian-born Bazzana had a monster season for the Beavers, hitting .407/.568/.911 with 28 house runs and greater than twice as many walks as strikeouts (76-37). The 28 house runs set a college report and the general numbers are a little bit higher than Adley Rutschman had for the Beavers when he went No. 1 total in 2019. A left-handed hitter, Bazzana’s hit software charges a little bit higher than his uncooked energy, though he discovered to faucet into that this season, bettering from 11 house runs as a sophomore. He is a pure second baseman who might doubtlessly transfer to middle subject as properly.

Why the Guardians took him right here: There was numerous pre-draft dialogue about what Cleveland would do with this decide, together with hypothesis the Guardians may decide to chop a cope with a barely lesser prospect — however in Bazzana they’re getting one of many consensus high gamers on this draft class. The Oregon State star pushed himself to the highest of draft boards by packing energy and hitting potential into his compact body, which makes him precisely the kind of participant Cleveland has thrived at getting probably the most of lately. He additionally provides off some Jose Ramirez vibes with the swagger that comes along with his potential. — Mullen

2. Cincinnati Reds: Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest

play 0:22 The performs that helped make Chase Burns the second decide within the MLB draft Try the highlights that helped make Chase Burns the second decide within the 2024 MLB draft by the Reds.

Who’s Burns? The most recent within the Wake Forest pitching pipeline, Burns transferred from Tennessee for his junior season and turns into the fifth Demon Deacon hurler taken within the first spherical since 2018, becoming a member of Rhett Lowder, Ryan Cusick, Jared Shuster and Griffin Roberts. He additionally joins Lowder (seventh total final 12 months to the Reds) and Kyle Sleeth (third total in 2003) because the earliest choices in program historical past. Burns begins with a 98 mph fastball that may contact 101, with a tough, high-spin slider that helped him report the best strikeout price in Division I at practically 49% (191 Okay’s in 100 IP). There may be some concern about his supply, however he averaged lower than 3.0 walks per 9 all three seasons in school.

Why the Reds took him right here: The Reds can dream on Burns turning into the subsequent Paul Skenes given his fastball velocity and strikeout price in school. He is not projected to advance to the majors as rapidly as Skenes, however there isn’t any denying Burns is a possible ace if all the pieces comes collectively. With Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott already main a a lot improved Cincinnati rotation, the Reds might have a fearsome foursome in a few years. — Schoenfield

play 0:50 Why new Rockie Charlie Condon was value a excessive draft decide Kiley McDaniel describes what makes new Colorado Rockie Charlie Condon a high prospect.

Who’s Condon? Condon had probably the most prolific seasons in NCAA historical past as a redshirt sophomore, hitting .433 with 37 house runs and a 1.565 OPS — turning into the primary Division I hitter this century to hit 35 house runs and posting higher numbers than Wyatt Langford and Dylan Crews put up in the identical convention final season. At 6-foot-6, he attracts comparisons to Kris Bryant and Alec Bohm for his lanky body. He is performed everywhere in the subject for Georgia and has the arm to get a shot at third base, though he might find yourself as a nook outfielder.

Why the Rockies took him right here: The No. 1 participant on ESPN draft professional Kiley McDaniel’s board, this looks like a straightforward selection for Colorado at No. 3. A staff that, regardless of enjoying at excessive altitude, is in determined want of offensive upgrades will get a slugger who earned nationwide participant of the 12 months honors by placing up unimaginable numbers within the nation’s hardest convention. And Condon’s polished sport ought to have him aiming for the Coors Subject fences in Colorado’s lineup sooner fairly than later. — Mullen

play 0:24 The performs that helped land Nick Kurtz on the Athletics Try the highlights that helped make Nick Kurtz the fourth decide by the Oakland Athletics.

Who’s Kurtz? A 3-year star for the Demon Deacons, Kurtz hit .306/.531/.763 with 22 house runs in 54 video games in 2024 whereas additionally posting the best stroll price in Division I. A load at 6-foot-5 and 235 kilos, Kurtz brings some Anthony Rizzo vibes for his mixture of energy, hit software, strike zone judgment and plus protection at first base. With a compact swing, he has an opportunity to maneuver up rapidly to the majors.

Why the A’s took him right here: Taking Kurtz over Jac Caglianone is a minor shock if the A’s wished a primary baseman, however Kurtz might need the higher hit software and undoubtedly has the higher plate self-discipline proper now, so he can maybe be considered as a little bit of a safer decide. It is also potential that Kurtz will signal for a little bit beneath slot, giving the A’s extra pool cash to spend later within the draft. — Schoenfield

play 0:18 The performs that helped land Hagen Smith on the White Sox Try the highlights that helped make Hagen Smith the fifth decide by the White Sox.

Who’s Smith? Perhaps the subsequent left-handed starter from Arkansas, following within the footsteps of Cy Younger winners Cliff Lee and Dallas Keuchel in addition to Drew Smyly. Following Tommy John surgical procedure in highschool, Smith switched between beginning and relieving throughout his first two seasons with the Razorbacks earlier than breaking out in 2024, turning into the SEC pitcher of the 12 months after going 9-2 with a 2.04 ERA and hanging out 161 in 84 innings — together with a 17-strikeout efficiency in six innings in opposition to Oregon State. He sat within the mid-90s with a wipeout slider, though he averaged barely 5 innings per begin, so there is likely to be some reliever danger right here.

Why the White Sox took him right here: The massive query right here is that if the White Sox will find yourself regretting making this decide with Jac Caglianone nonetheless on the board. The White Sox have had numerous success going with left-handed beginning pitching within the draft recently (Garrett Crochet and Noah Schultz) and Smith is a lefty with nasty stuff — specifically a depraved slider — who ought to transfer rapidly by way of the minors. The Arkansas ace has drawn comparisons to Carlos Rodon and even had some evaluators mentioning Chris Sale — and he has frontline starter upside if all of it comes collectively. — Mullen

play 1:13 What makes Jac Caglianone worthy of a excessive draft decide? Kiley McDaniel describes what makes new Royal Jac Caglianone a high prospect.

Who’s Caglianone? Nicknamed “Jactani” after Shohei Ohtani and for his two-way play, Caglianone profiles finest as a hitter within the professionals — and with good cause. An enormous presence at 6-foot-5 and 250 kilos, he grew to become one of many biggest sluggers in NCAA historical past the previous two seasons, main the nation with 33 house runs as a sophomore after which following up with an much more dominant junior season, hitting .419 with 35 house runs. (He went 5-2 with a 4.76 ERA as a pitcher, hitting 100 mph.) It is grade 80 uncooked energy on the 20-to-80 scale. His 58-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio seems spectacular, however 31 of these walks had been intentional and he has a really excessive chase price that he’ll have to enhance as a professional.

Why the Royals took him right here: Think about Bobby Witt Jr. batting in entrance of a 40-homer-hitting Caglianone? That is what the Royals are hoping for — and that is undoubtedly an offense that wants some juice moreover Witt, Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino. Notice that the Royals introduced Caglianone as a two-way participant, so it is potential they’ll attempt to develop him as a two-way participant. With Pasquantino at first base, Jactani might flip right into a DH/SP … sound acquainted? — Schoenfield

play 1:00 The attributes that make JJ Wetherholt worthy of a excessive decide by the Cardinals Kiley McDaniel describes what makes West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt worthy of a excessive decide within the MLB draft.

Who’s Wetherholt? He started the season as ESPN’s No. 1 prospect in February, then missed two months with a hamstring damage — the identical damage that hampered him final summer season after he had hit .449 with 16 house runs and 36 stolen bases for WVU. He returned from the damage this season to hit .331/.472/.589. Scouts nonetheless love his left-handed swing, bat pace, contact potential and method. He is been a plus runner when wholesome and whereas he performed shortstop in school, he may find yourself at second base. He turns into the highest-drafted participant in WVU historical past. (Alek Manoah and Chris Enochs each went eleventh total.)

Why the Cardinals took him right here: This simply seems like a Cardinals decide. In Wetherholt, St. Louis will get a really polished school participant who’s above common at all the pieces from hit software and energy to protection (whether or not he stays at shortstop within the professionals stays to be seen). Wetherholt won’t have the star potential of a number of the different gamers picked round him, however he is without doubt one of the most secure bets to be a strong main leaguer. — Mullen

play 0:18 The performs that helped make Christian Moore an Angel Try the highlights that helped make Christian Moore the eighth decide by the Angels within the 2024 MLB draft.

Who’s Moore? Probably the most prolific slugger in the most effective lineup in school baseball this 12 months, Moore helped the Vols bash their strategy to this system’s first School World Sequence title. Moore confirmed off his well-rounded sport by turning into the second participant in MCWS historical past to hit for the cycle throughout Tennessee’s first sport in Omaha and hit .375 with 34 house runs on the season — doubling his house run complete from the earlier 12 months.

Why the Angels took him right here: The Angels like to take school gamers who seem near the majors and Moore suits that mildew, turning into their sixth straight school choice within the first spherical. The final two of these — Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel — are already within the majors, so if Moore follows their path, he may very well be one of many first gamers from this draft to achieve MLB. He is restricted to second base due to his arm, however his contact price ought to enable him to maneuver rapidly by way of the minors. — Schoenfield

9. Pittsburgh Pirates: Konnor Griffin, SS, Jackson Prep (Mississippi) HS

Who’s Griffin? A dynamic two-way expertise, Griffin earned Gatorade nationwide participant of the 12 months honors after hitting .559 with 9 house runs and 87 stolen bases in 43 video games and posting a 10-0 report with a 0.72 ERA this spring. Regardless of these gaudy pitching statistics, his ceiling as a place participant is what bought him drafted right here with some evaluators saying Griffin might need the best ceiling on this draft class.

Why the Pirates took him right here: A 12 months after getting the most effective pitcher within the draft in Paul Skenes at No. 1 total, the Pirates land the place participant who might need probably the most upside of any participant on this 12 months’s draft with the No. 9 decide. If Griffin can repair a hitch in his swing that scouts have pointed to this spring, his ceiling is perennial All-Star and MVP candidate. It is a fairly large if, however one the Pirates are betting heavy on with this choice. Whereas he is unlikely to be a two-way pitcher within the professionals, his pitching potential does give him a fallback if his swing does not work out. — Mullen

play 0:21 The performs that helped make Seaver King a Washington Nationwide Try the highlights that helped make Seaver King the tenth decide of the 2024 MLB draft by the Nationals.

Who’s King? King arrived at Wake Forest as a switch from Division II Wingate, the place he hit .411 and had a 47-game hitting streak as a sophomore earlier than proving himself in opposition to high competitors with a standout summer season within the Cape Cod League. Although his numbers declined barely with the transfer to the ACC, King nonetheless hit .308 with a career-best 16 house runs as one among three first-round prospects on Wake Forest’s roster this spring.

Why the Nationals took him right here: Hey, how will you go on a participant named “Seaver”? With James Wooden simply known as up, Dylan Crews (final 12 months’s No. 2 total decide) in Triple-A and Jacob Younger wanting like a Gold Glove middle fielder, perhaps it is smart the Nationals would go infielder right here over one of many school outfielders who is likely to be ranked greater on the draft boards. He has the pace and arm to play everywhere in the infield, and, as ESPN analyst Chris Burke says, King’s all-around athleticism provides him a extremely excessive ceiling. — Schoenfield

11. Detroit Tigers: Bryce Rainer, SS, Harvard-Westlake (California) HS

play 0:21 New Tiger Bryce Rainer’s MLB draft profile Try the highlights which have helped make Bryce Rainer the eleventh decide of the MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Who’s Rainer? The most recent high draft prospect out of nationwide energy Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles, Rainer was a two-way star throughout his prep profession however is anticipated to maneuver by way of the minors as a place participant. Rainer is the top-ranked highschool prospect on this draft class, in accordance with ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, and as a 6-foot-3 left-handed-hitting shortstop — with an actual probability to stay on the place as a professional — he has been in comparison with Texas Rangers star Corey Seager.

Why the Tigers took him right here: It is normally signal anytime a draft prospect is drawing comparisons to the reigning World Sequence MVP like Ranier does to Seager. And Rainer truly appears extra more likely to keep at shortstop as a professional than Seager did when he was drafted. In fact, a complete lot has to go proper between now and the majors for Ranier to method that type of manufacturing. And since he’s outdated for his class — having already turned 19 years outdated — there are some questions on how his highschool efficiency will translate to the subsequent degree. — Mullen

12. Boston Crimson Sox: Braden Montgomery, RF, Texas A&M

play 0:19 New Crimson Sox OF Braden Montgomery’s MLB draft profile Try the highlights that helped make Braden Montgomery the twelfth decide within the MLB draft by the Crimson Sox.

Who’s Montgomery? After starring for 2 years at Stanford, Montgomery landed at A&M for his draft season and hit .322/.454/.733 with 27 house runs. The Aggies reached the School World Sequence, dropping within the championship to Tennessee, though Montgomery injured his leg within the tremendous regional win over Oregon and missed the CWS. He is a switch-hitter with a giant arm (he pitched a little bit in school) and plus-plus uncooked energy, though he is most likely restricted to proper subject. He is improved his method and swing, though he profiles as energy over hit.

Why the Crimson Sox took him right here: As a consensus top-10 participant on most draft boards, the Crimson Sox merely could not go up on Montgomery’s 70-grade energy and 80-grade arm. He’ll need to make sufficient contact as a professional and he is recovering from that damaged ankle, however with a pleasant group of younger gamers within the majors — plus some highly-rated prospects of their farm system — the Crimson Sox may very well be creating a formidable lineup of place gamers to construct right into a constant winner. — Schoenfield

play 0:21 New Large James Tibbs III’s MLB draft profile Try the highlights that helped make James Tibbs III the thirteenth decide by the Giants within the 2024 MLB draft.

Who’s Tibbs? Arguably probably the most polished hitter on this draft class not named Travis Bazzana, Tibbs hit .363 with a 1.264 OPS whereas main the Seminoles to their first School World Sequence look since 2019. The left-handed hitter adopted up on a powerful Cape Cod League displaying by taking his energy sport to a different degree this season at Florida State, highlighted by a three-homer, six-RBIs tremendous regional efficiency to ship the Noles to Omaha. `

Why the Giants took him right here: He is polished on the plate, and that ought to translate to a fast rise to the majors for the left-handed outfielder. The disadvantage is his ceiling is probably going extra strong participant than star, as a corner-only outfield prospect with 20 to 25 house run upside. — Mullen

14. Chicago Cubs: Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State

play 0:22 New Cub Cameron Smith’s MLB draft profile Try the highlights which have helped make Cameron Smith the 14th decide of the 2024 MLB draft by the Cubs.

Who’s Smith? A draft-eligible sophomore, Smith made large beneficial properties in his second 12 months with the Seminoles, bettering from a .258 common and .843 OPS to .387 and 1.142, with practically as many walks (44) as strikeouts (48). He has already made some mechanical changes on the plate, however it’s potential extra may very well be so as to absolutely faucet into his plus uncooked energy from his 6-foot-3, 220-pound body. (He nonetheless hit 16 house runs this season.)

Why the Cubs took him right here: It is a energy sport within the majors and the Cubs are close to the underside of the Nationwide League in house runs this season, so that they’re betting on Smith making additional enhancements on his swing to faucet into his energy. He had a 52% groundball price in school, so there are nonetheless changes to make — that price is not going to work within the professionals. It is a decide with 30-homer upside if the swing comes collectively. — Schoenfield

15. Seattle Mariners: Jurrangelo Cijntje, RHP/LHP, Mississippi State

play 0:32 New Mariner Jurrangelo Cijntje’s MLB draft profile Try the highlights that helped make Jurrangelo Cijntje the fifteenth decide by the Mariners within the 2024 MLB draft.

Who’s Cijntje? Cijintje rose to notoriety as a switch-pitcher at Mississippi State, however is a serious league prospect due to his potential from the proper aspect and took off this season when he centered totally on that. (He went 8-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 90⅔ innings.) A member of Curacao’s 2016 Little League World Sequence staff, Cijntje has drawn comparisons to Marcus Stroman due to his stuff and smaller body.

Why the Mariners took him right here: Cijntje was one of many hottest names on draft boards within the closing weeks forward of Sunday, and he’ll a franchise that has accomplished very properly at creating beginning pitchers lately. Sure, being a switch-pitcher has garnered him consideration over time, however it’s no coincidence that his rise has coincided with throwing from the left aspect much less steadily to concentrate on his extra highly effective right-handed supply. That probably performed a giant position within the Mariners leaping on him right here. — Mullen

16. Miami Marlins: PJ Morlando, RF/1B, Summerville (South Carolina) HS

Who’s Morlando? A left-handed hitter with a pleasant mixture of energy potential and hit software, Morlando impressed scouts final summer season along with his all-around expertise on the plate, though he did not have the most effective of highschool seasons as a senior. He has below-average pace, which limits him to an outfield nook (though the Marlins introduced him as a middle fielder) and will ultimately land him at first base.

Why the Marlins took him right here: Look, there isn’t any doubt the Marlins want hitting and Morlando has authentic upside, however that is actually the most important shock to this point. As Jeff Passan reported, the Marlins will signal him to a below-slot bonus and use that cash later within the draft, however it’s a dangerous technique — and Morlando’s lack of defensive profile is a downside for a first-round decide. — Schoenfield

17. Milwaukee Brewers: Braylon Payne, CF, Elkins (Texas) HS

Who’s Payne? Payne is without doubt one of the youngest gamers — and one of many quickest runners — on this 12 months’s draft as a 17-year-old prep outfielder out of Texas who will not flip 18 for an additional month.

Why the Brewers took him right here: This can be a stunning decide by the Brewers at this juncture of the primary spherical as Payne’s earliest potential touchdown spots appeared extra probably within the late-20s than mid-teens. His pace is his calling card and his hit software is creating rapidly, however there is a good probability the reasoning for this decide will change into clearer when the Brewers begin spreading bonus cash round in upcoming rounds. — Mullen

18. Tampa Bay Rays: Theo Gillen, 2B, Westlake (Texas) HS

Who’s Gillen? Gillen has lengthy been considered as among the finest pure hitters within the 2024 highschool class, with above-average total instruments and up-the-middle defensive worth. The 6-foot-2 lefty swinger did have shoulder surgical procedure in 2022 and a knee damage as a junior, however hit .416 as a senior to change into a first-round expertise. His arm power probably necessitates a transfer to second base, though he additionally has the pace to attempt middle.

Why the Rays took him right here: The Rays have centered closely on place gamers within the first spherical lately (seven of their final eight first-round or supplemental first-round picks) they usually go that route once more regardless of all the present accidents to the pitching employees. Gillen could also be the most effective highschool hitter on this draft, and whereas he was an infielder in highschool, the Rays introduced him as an outfielder. — Schoenfield

19. New York Mets: Carson Benge, RF, Oklahoma State

Who’s Benge? Benge redshirted his first season at OSU as he recovered from Tommy John surgical procedure and whereas he did pitch the previous two seasons (primarily in aid this 12 months) and charges as a prospect as a pitcher who can hit 96 mph, his professional future is within the outfield after hitting .335/.444/.665 with 18 house runs. A left-handed hitter with good plate self-discipline and plus exit velocity, Benge profiles finest in proper subject along with his arm power.

Why the Mets took him right here: The primary decide of the David Stearns period, Benge hits the ball exceptionally laborious whereas additionally managing to manage the strike zone and make constant contact. Whereas he has pro-level pitching potential, the Mets are anticipated to attempt to faucet into that hitting potential and concentrate on creating Benge as an outfielder from right here. — Mullen

20. Toronto Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage, RHP, East Carolina

play 0:25 New Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage’s MLB draft profile Try the highlights that helped make Trey Yesavage a first-round decide by the Blue Jays.

Who’s Yesavage? Yesavage first confirmed off his promising arm with a 15.9 Okay/9 price as a freshman at East Carolina earlier than shifting into the rotation as soon as he improved his command as a sophomore and went 18-2 with a 2.28 ERA over his closing two seasons with the Pirates. Yesavage was hospitalized with {a partially} collapsed lung through the 2024 season however returned to the mound lower than two weeks later and defeated fellow first-round prospect Chase Burns of Wake Forest in an NCAA regional elimination sport.

Why the Blue Jays took him right here: He is the highest school pitcher remaining on the board and seems like good worth at this spot. He could also be extra ground than ceiling, however with Yusei Kikuchi a free agent and Chris Bassitt potential commerce bait, Yesavage’s polished repertoire might imply he strikes rapidly by way of the minors to fill a direct want. If he provides even a little bit extra velocity, he might find yourself being one of many steals of the primary spherical. — Schoenfield

21. Minnesota Twins: Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Kansas State

Who’s Culpepper? A 3rd baseman early in his school profession who has shined since shifting to shortstop, Culpepper’s final professional place stays a bit unclear. What is evident although is the Okay-State star can hit to all fields. Unheralded out of highschool, Culpepper put himself on draft radars by posting a .934 OPS throughout his three seasons within the Massive 12 and main a U.S. collegiate nationwide staff that includes a number of of this draft’s high prospects in batting common, on-base proportion and slugging final summer season.

Why the Twins took him right here: Culpepper was probably the most dynamic hitters in school baseball this season and solely helped his draft inventory by making the transfer from third base to shortstop. He put up large numbers at Okay-State, together with hitting for the cycle in an NCAA regional sport and taking No. 5 total decide Hagen Smith deep the subsequent day, and has proven himself in opposition to high competitors within the summers. Finally, his professional ceiling will probably be determined by whether or not he can stick at shortstop or if he strikes to 3rd base on his strategy to the majors. — Mullen

22. Baltimore Orioles: Vance Honeycutt, CF, North Carolina

play 0:25 New Orioles OF Vance Honeycutt’s MLB draft profile Try the highlights that helped make Vance Honeycutt a first-round decide by the Orioles within the 2024 MLB draft.

Who’s Honeycutt? Probably the most polarizing prospect on this draft class, Honeycutt leaves North Carolina as probably the most embellished gamers within the historical past of the storied program. He batted .318 with 28 house runs and 28 stolen bases in main the Tar Heels to the School World Sequence this 12 months and is a possible Gold Glove winner in middle subject. The massive query is how a lot Honeycutt’s excessive strikeout charges will maintain him again in opposition to upper-level pitching.

Why the Orioles took him right here: Given the power of the foremost league staff, the Orioles might afford to roll the cube right here and that is what they did with maybe the most important boom-or-bust participant within the first spherical. Chris Burke dropped a George Springer comp on his upside, however can Honeycutt overcome the swing-and-miss (83 Okay’s in 62 video games)? On condition that gamers this late within the first spherical not often hit it huge anyway, you need to love the Orioles going for a house run right here and trusting their participant growth system, which has actually excelled in producing hitters. — Schoenfield

23. Los Angeles Dodgers: Kellon Lindsey, SS, Hardee (Florida) HS

Who’s Lindsey? One of the crucial athletic prospects on this draft class, Lindsey has drawn comparisons to Phillies star Trea Turner (and to Padres rookie Jackson Merrill). His 80-grade pace is his calling card, which might ultimately result in a transfer from shortstop to middle subject. As a multisport athlete in highschool (he performed quarterback), he is surprisingly polished, with method and get in touch with expertise. The most important query is how a lot energy he can develop.

Why the Dodgers took him right here: Instruments. Instruments. Instruments. With regards to athleticism and explosiveness, Lindsey is without doubt one of the elite prospects on this class. The draw back of his profile is that he merely has not confronted the identical degree of competitors as lots of the gamers who’ve come off the board earlier than him. However, just like the Orioles taking Honeycutt with the earlier decide, this can be a case the place the group issues as a lot because the draft spot, and the Dodgers touchdown a participant drawing Turner comps right here is horrifying for the remainder of the league. — Mullen

24. Atlanta Braves: Cam Caminiti, LHP, Saguaro (Arizona) HS

play 0:20 New Braves P Cam Caminiti’s MLB draft profile Try the highlights which have helped make Cam Caminiti a first-round decide by the Braves within the 2024 MLB draft.

Who’s Caminiti? A cousin of the late NL MVP Ken Caminiti, Cam reclassified from the category of 2025 and will not flip 18 till August. A two-way star in highschool, he’s the top-ranked prep pitcher, sitting within the mid-90s along with his fastball and pumping it as much as 98. His breaking ball wants to enhance and whereas he did not throw his changeup a lot, it initiatives as a plus pitch. Scouts love his athleticism and his crossfire supply creates some deception. He has an LSU dedication.

Why the Braves took him right here: It will not have been stunning to see Caminiti go as much as a dozen picks earlier than this, so this may very well be a steal at 24. Caminiti was lengthy considered the highest prep pitching prospect on this draft class and he lands with a corporation that turns expertise into topflight main league pitching in addition to anybody within the sport. Braves followers will have to be affected person although, as he reclassified to the 2024 draft class — and as a 17-year-old, his days pitching at Truist Park are most likely not less than a couple of years away. — Mullen

25. San Diego Padres: Kash Mayfield, LHP, Elk Metropolis (Oklahoma) HS

Who’s Mayfield? The 2-time Gatorade Oklahoma highschool participant of the 12 months, Mayfield noticed his inventory soar this spring after skipping the summer season showcases final 12 months. His fastball climbed from the higher 80s to the 92 to 95 mph vary, touching 97, with a plus changeup and creating slider. He turned 19 in February, in order that was a flip off for model-heavy groups, however he has a pleasant, simple supply that initiatives to good management.

Why the Padres took him right here: Mayfield is a high-upside highschool beginning pitcher and that could be a sort of participant that the Padres crave as a lot as any franchise within the majors, so it is no shock they’d seize him — particularly after Caminiti went one decide prior. There may be some clear want for enchancment in Mayfield’s supply and the event of his pitches, however selecting late within the first spherical, San Diego needs to be blissful to land a possible mid-to-front-of-the-rotation starter. — Mullen

Who’s Hess? An enormous-framed right-hander, Hess struggled with command and completed the 2024 season with a 5.80 ERA at Alabama — although he posted a 3.22 ERA in seven 2023 begins. He’s Alabama’s all-time chief in Okay/9 ratio with 13.3 for his profession, together with a 14.0 price this season.

Why the Yankees took him right here: The Yankees clearly consider that these eye-popping strikeout charges are extra indicative of Hess’ true expertise than his less-than-stellar 2024 ERA and stroll price. He throws within the mid-90s and has a real beginning pitcher construct with a strong slider, so there may be a lot to work with right here. New York appears assured it could develop the most effective model of the Bama pitcher. — Mullen

27. Philadelphia Phillies: Dante Nori, CF, Northville (Michigan) HS

Who’s Nori? One of the crucial embellished gamers to return out of Michigan in current reminiscence, Nori gained a state championship and the state’s Mr. Baseball award as a middle fielder this spring hitting .477 with 20 stolen bases. His father, Micah, is an assistant coach for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

Why the Phillies took him right here: Nori is the oldest highschool prospect on this class, which is a flip off to many draft model-focused groups — however not the Phillies. Philadelphia is banking on the middle fielder’s method, contact potential and quick left-handed swing translating to success as he steps up in competitors from enjoying highschool baseball in a northern state to the professionals. — Mullen

28. Houston Astros: Walker Janek, C, Sam Houston State

Who’s Janek? After hitting .300 all three years at Sam Houston State, topped by a .364 mark this 12 months with 1.185 OPS, Janek gained the Buster Posey Award as school baseball’s high catcher. He is thought to be the highest defensive catcher within the draft with a fast launch and robust arm and gained Convention USA defensive participant of the 12 months honors. His protection alone ought to get him to the large leagues, however the bat has an opportunity as properly.

Why the Astros took him right here: Janek is considered because the most secure of the catchers on this draft and turns into the primary one off the board — and, properly, you may by no means have an excessive amount of catching. Yainer Diaz is extra of an offense-first catcher, however the Astros lived for years with the offensively poor Martin Maldonado, so Janek provides them an opportunity to improve defensively whereas additionally giving them depth at a place that has been their weakest throughout their long-running dynasty. — Schoenfield

29. Arizona Diamondbacks: Slade Caldwell, CF, Valley View (Arkansas) HS

Who’s Caldwell? Caldwell gained back-to-back Gatorade state participant of the 12 months awards in Arkansas, hitting .485 with 51 stolen bases whereas main his staff to a state championship. Listed at 5-foot-9, his strengths are his potential to make contact and get on base persistently.

Why the Diamondbacks took him right here: Caldwell’s sport reminded some within the business of Corbin Carroll earlier than the Diamondbacks took him right here and it is simple to see why: undersized, explosive athlete with pace and get in touch with/on-base potential. In fact, that is not saying Caldwell will flip right into a future Rookie of the 12 months winner in Arizona, however getting a man who reminds a few of a franchise cornerstone on the finish of the primary spherical is rarely a nasty factor. — Mullen

30. Texas Rangers: Malcolm Moore, C, Stanford

play 0:35 New Rangers catcher Malcolm Moore’s MLB draft profile Try the highlights that helped make Malcolm Moore a first-round decide by the Rangers within the 2024 MLB draft.

Who’s Moore? Seen as one of many high highschool hitters in 2022, Moore as an alternative elected to attend Stanford and was a draft-eligible sophomore. He hit .311 with 15 house runs to earn freshman All-America honors, however hit simply .255 with 16 house runs as a sophomore. He did enhance his plate self-discipline (7% stroll price to 18%) and he suffered from a low BABIP, however scouts view him as a cultured hitter with an opportunity to hit for common and energy. He is a fringe defensive catcher proper now, so might transfer to a nook.

Why the Rangers took him right here: After drafting fourth, third and second previously three drafts, respectively, the Rangers are on the backside of the primary spherical after successful the World Sequence — however they keep on with a school choice, their sixth in a row within the first spherical. Whereas that run has come underneath two completely different high baseball executives (Jon Daniels and now Chris Younger), Kip Flagg has remained the scouting director and Moore suits the same profile as Josh Jung, Justin Foscue and Wyatt Langford: bat over glove. With Moore, we’ll see if he can stick at catcher. — Schoenfield

Prospect Promotion Incentive picks

31. Arizona Diamondbacks: Ryan Waldschmidt, LF, Kentucky

(for Corbin Carroll successful ROY)

A breakout star for a Kentucky staff that reached the School World Sequence for the primary time in class historical past, Waldschmidt rocketed up draft boards by posting a 1.079 slash line this season after getting back from a torn ACL suffered throughout Cape Cod League play final summer season. Waldschmidt began his school profession at Charleston Southern earlier than proving his bat might play in the most effective convention within the nation throughout his two seasons in Lexington.

32. Baltimore Orioles: Griff O’Ferrall, SS, Virginia

(for Gunnar Henderson successful ROY)

The most effective professional prospect in a potent Virginia lineup, O’Ferrall is among the many most polished hitters on this draft class. He slashed .324/.367/.454 throughout this time at Virginia and what he lacks in energy (solely eight house runs in three school seasons), he makes up for in touch potential (simply 24 strikeouts in 284 at-bats this season.)

Compensation picks

33. Minnesota Twins: Kyle DeBarge, SS, Louisiana

(Compensation for Sonny Grey)

The Solar Belt Convention participant of the 12 months, DeBarge had an enormous season, hitting .356/.418/.699 with 21 house runs and 72 RBIs in 62 video games. Regardless of the facility numbers, his contact potential initiatives as his finest ability (simply 30 strikeouts) and he has the instruments to stay at shortstop (regardless of being a catcher in highschool). He did battle with wooden bats within the Cape Cod League final summer season, slugging simply .297.

Aggressive Stability Spherical A

34. Milwaukee Brewers: Blake Burke, 1B, Tennessee

(Acquired from Orioles in Corbin Burnes commerce)

A potent energy hitter in the midst of the lineup for nationwide champion Tennessee, Burke put up large numbers for the Vols: .378 batting common, 20 house runs and a 1.151 OPS. He’s probably restricted to first base professionally, so the bat goes to need to proceed to hold him as he progresses by way of the minors.

35. Arizona Diamondbacks: JD Dix, SS, Whitefish Bay (Wisconsin) HS

Dix comes from the identical highschool program that produced former main league shortstop and present Cubs supervisor Craig Counsell. Dix, a switch-hitting infielder, was hampered by a shoulder damage throughout final summer season’s showcase season, however he has a compact swing to all fields and the power to stay at shortstop defensively when wholesome.

36. Cleveland Guardians: Braylon Doughty, RHP, Chaparral (California) HS

A breakout performer on the summer season circuit final 12 months, Doughty adopted up with a dominant senior season this spring. He is been as much as 96 mph and has two potential plus breaking balls with a high-spin energy curveball and laborious slider within the mid-80s. He is 6-1, a little bit quick for a first-round right-hander, however scouts like his make-up and supply.

37. Pittsburgh Pirates: Levi Sterling, RHP, Notre Dame (California) HS

The 6-foot-4 right-hander is extra projection over stuff proper now, sitting at 89 to 92 mph, however he had a number of the finest command in the highschool ranks — and he has three different potential plus pitches in a slider, curveball and changeup. He performed shortstop when not pitching, so he comes with good total athleticism as properly.

38. Colorado Rockies: Brody Brecht, RHP, Iowa

A two-sport athlete for the Hawkeyes, Brecht caught 9 passes as a redshirt freshman large receiver in 2022 earlier than giving up soccer and specializing in baseball this 12 months. He has a number of the finest arm power within the draft with triple-digit velocity (he struck out 128 batters in 78⅓ innings), plus a giant, 6-foot-4 body and the plain athleticism. His slider is a wipeout providing and he’ll have to enhance his command, however the upside right here made him Iowa’s first first-round decide since Tim Costo in 1990.

39. Washington Nationals: Caleb Lomavita, C, Cal

(Acquired from Royals in Hunter Harvey commerce)

A local of Hawai’i, Lomavita continued to cement himself as among the finest hitting catching prospects on this draft class by posting a .322/.395/.586 slash line with 15 house runs for the Golden Bears this season. Anticipated to stay on the place all through his professional profession, Lomavita has additionally confirmed himself in opposition to the most effective competitors by hitting over .300 in consecutive summers within the Cape Cod League.

Second spherical

40. Oakland Athletics: Tommy White, 3B, LSU

41. Kansas Metropolis Royals: David Shields, LHP, Mt. Lebanon (Pennsylvania) HS

42. Colorado Rockies: Jared Thomas, OF, Texas

43. Chicago White Sox: Caleb Bonemer, SS, Okemos (Michigan) HS

44. Washington Nationals: Luke Dickerson, SS, Morris Knolls (New Jersey) HS

45. Los Angeles Angels: Chris Cortez, RHP, Texas A&M

46. New York Mets: Jonathan Santucci, LHP, Duke

47. Pittsburgh Pirates: Wyatt Sanford, SS, Independence (Texas) HS

48. Cleveland Guardians: Jacob Cozart, C, NC State

49. Detroit Tigers: Owen Corridor, RHP, Edmond North (Oklahoma) HS

50. Boston Crimson Sox: Payton Tolle, LHP, TCU

51. Cincinnati Reds: Tyson Lewis, SS, Millard West (Nebraska) HS

52. San Diego Padres: Boston Bateman, LHP, Adolfo Camarillo (California) HS

53. New York Yankees: Bryce Cunningham, RHP, Vanderbilt

54. Chicago Cubs: Cole Mathis, 3B, School of Charleston

55. Seattle Mariners: Ryan Sloan, RHP, York Group (Illinois) HS

56. Miami Marlins: Carter Johnson, SS, Oxford (Alabama) HS

57. Milwaukee Brewers: Bryce Meccage, RHP, The Pennington College (New Jersey)

58. Tampa Bay Rays: Emilien Pitre, 2B, Kentucky

59. Toronto Blue Jays: Khal Stephen, RHP, Mississippi State

60. Minnesota Twins: Billy Amick, 3B, Tennessee

61. Baltimore Orioles: Ethan Anderson, C, Virginia

62. Atlanta Braves: Carter Holton, LHP, Vanderbilt

63. Philadelphia Phillies: Griffin Burkholder, OF, Freedom (Virginia) HS

64. Arizona Diamondbacks: Ivan Luciano, C, El Shaddai Christian Academy (Puerto Rico)

65. Texas Rangers: Dylan Dreiling, OF, Tennessee

Aggressive Stability Spherical B

66. Tampa Bay Rays: Tyler Bell, SS, Lincoln-Method East (Illinois) HS

67. Milwaukee Brewers: Chris Levonas, RHP, Christian Brothers Academy (New Jersey)

68. Chicago White Sox: Blake Larson, LHP, IMG Academy (Florida)

69. Minnesota Twins: Dasan Hill, LHP, Grapevine (Texas) HS

70. Miami Marlins: Aiden Might, RHP, Oregon State

71. Cincinnati Reds: Luke Holman, RHP, LSU

72. Detroit Tigers: Ethan Schiefelbein, LHP, Corona (California) HS

73. Oakland Athletics: Gage Soar, LHP, LSU

Compensation picks

74. Los Angeles Angels: Ryan Johnson, RHP, Dallas Baptist