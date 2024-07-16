2024 MLB Draft: Day 2 open thread

It’s Day 2 of the MLB Draft. Immediately the groups might be conducting rounds 3 by 10 beginning at 1 pm Central time.

In contrast to the large presentation of yesterday’s first spherical, the remainder of the draft might be performed through convention name. You may hear in at MLB.com. The picks right this moment ought to take about 20 seconds every and there gained’t be any dialogue of the picks after they’re made, though usually they take a brief break after every spherical they usually’ll have a little bit of video and dialogue of a number of the picks then.

The Cubs have the seventeenth choose in every spherical to any extent further. They picked two infielders in Florida State third baseman Cam Smith and School of Charleston’s Cole Mathis, whom the Cubs introduced as a 3rd baseman however who hasn’t actually performed there a lot outdoors of the Cape Cod League. Mathis additionally pitches, though he’s on condition that up to focus on being a place participant.

With out realizing the bonus calls for of gamers, it’s onerous to foretell whom the Cubs will choose right this moment. However a number of the greatest gamers accessible are:

Dakota Johnson OF Mississippi State

Joey Oakey RHP Ankeny Centennial HS (IA)

Mike Sirota OF Northeastern

Kevin Bazzell C Texas Tech

Drew Beam RHP Tennessee

Josh Hartle LHP Wake Forest

These six may all be gone by the point the Cubs make the thirteenth choose of the third spherical or unsignable due to their bonus calls for, however one attention-grabbing title that may very well be accessible is Carson Wiggins, a right-handed pitcher from Roland HS (OK). He’s large at 6’5” and throws mid-90s with a hard-breaking slider and a promising change. Wiggins does have a poor harm historical past—he missed his junior 12 months with Tommy John surgical procedure—and whereas his stuff is promising, it’s additionally very uncooked. There’s a motive he didn’t get picked within the first two rounds. Wiggins could be extra of a long-term venture. However Wiggins can be the youthful brother of Jaxon Wiggins, whom the Cubs drafted within the second spherical final 12 months out of Arkansas. We all know the Cubs love the bloodlines, so he could be somebody the Cubs goal within the third spherical.

Or not.

