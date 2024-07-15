2024 MLB Draft Day 1 complete coverage

2) Reds: Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest

The Reds have been taking a look at many choices and it might have come all the way down to Charlie Condon vs. Chase Burns. In the long run, they went for among the best arms in your complete class, giving them their second straight Wake Forest pitcher taken within the first spherical (Rhett Lowder in 2023). Burns transferred to Wake Forest and its pitching lab and it had an incredible impact as he took a step ahead with all of his stuff. He has a fastball that touches 100 mph, but it surely’s his simply plus slider that misses a ridiculous quantity of bats.