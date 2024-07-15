2024 MLB Draft Day 1 complete coverage

The 2024 MLB Draft is right here. Day 1 contains the primary 74 alternatives, overlaying Rounds 1 and a couple of, Aggressive Steadiness Rounds A and B, two Prospect Promotion Incentive picks, plus two compensation picks. The Guardians bought issues going with the No. 1 general choose.
Day 1 of the Draft is airing reside proper now on MLB Community and MLB.com. Days 2 (Rounds 3-10) and three (Rounds 11-20) start at 2 p.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday and can stream reside completely on MLB.com.
Comply with alongside right here all night time for a rundown of each choose with evaluation by MLB Pipeline and MLB Community consultants.
1) Guardians: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State
The Guardians stored issues very near the vest till the final minute, taking a look at a variety of faculty gamers, particularly the highest hitters. Bazzana was at all times excessive on that listing, and for good motive. The left-handed-hitting Australian infielder was a Golden Spikes Award finalist after he hit .407/.568/.911 with 28 homers and 16 steals in his junior yr with the Beavers. His penchant for contact matches the Guardians’ hitting philosophy and he has loads of thump that ought to get to Cleveland rapidly.
2) Reds: Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest
The Reds have been taking a look at many choices and it might have come all the way down to Charlie Condon vs. Chase Burns. In the long run, they went for among the best arms in your complete class, giving them their second straight Wake Forest pitcher taken within the first spherical (Rhett Lowder in 2023). Burns transferred to Wake Forest and its pitching lab and it had an incredible impact as he took a step ahead with all of his stuff. He has a fastball that touches 100 mph, but it surely’s his simply plus slider that misses a ridiculous quantity of bats.
3) Rockies: Charlie Condon, OF, Georgia
Many thought Condon was the perfect participant within the Draft and he actually put up the numbers to again up that declare. The Golden Spikes Award winner led all Division I hitters along with his .433 common and 37 homers (to not point out his 1.009 SLG). It’s onerous to not get enthusiastic about how his 70-grade energy will play at Coors Area, even when it takes just a little to determine what place he may settle into (I assume an outfield nook).
4) A’s: Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest
A sluggish begin due to a shoulder harm might have damage his inventory ever so barely, however he was far too proficient to slide too far. He bought scorching because the season wore on, ending with 22 homers and main Division I hitters with 78 walks. He has nicely above-average pop to all fields and is a whole hitter, and whereas he’s restricted to first base, he’s a plus defender there.
5) White Sox: Hagen Smith, LHP, Arkansas
We at MLB Pipeline had him because the top-ranked pitcher within the class. Smith was a Golden Spikes Award finalist, main all Division I pitchers in batting common in opposition to (.144) and setting a report for Ok/9 (17.3) price. The southpaw sits at 93-97 mph and touches 100 along with his fastball and has a dirty slider that’s just about unhittable. Add in a splitter and a few deception in his supply and he has frontline starter potential.
6) Royals: Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida
An amazing participant who has a 70-grade fastball from the left facet on the bump and large energy on the plate, Caglianone was introduced as a two-way participant when his identify was referred to as, and the Royals plan to provide him a shot to do each. If I needed to guess, his future might be punishing pitches, not delivering them (if he would not stick as a two-way participant). His lack of swing-and-miss given his energy is spectacular.
7) Cardinals: JJ Wetherholt, SS, West Virginia
The West Virginia standout missed a piece of the season due to a hamstring harm, however an argument may be made that he’s one of many prime pure hitters within the class. The left-handed hitter can drive the ball to all fields and is a plus runner with a really superior strategy on the plate. Some scouts felt there wasn’t a lot separating him from Travis Bazzana, with much less energy and extra velocity than his counterpart.
8) Angels: Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee
Moore’s inventory stored climbing the longer Tennessee’s championship season went on. The second baseman completed because the Volunteers’ all-time (61) and single-season (34) residence run chief. His improved contact led to much more energy, which ought to translate nicely and offers the Angels their third straight faculty hitter who may get to Los Angeles rapidly after Zach Neto (2022 Draft) and Nolan Schanuel (2023).
9) Pirates: Konnor Griffin, SS, Jackson Prep (Miss.)
There was loads of speak concerning the Pirates going after a better flooring faculty bat, however as a substitute they went all in with Griffin’s upside. He most likely has the very best ceiling within the Draft, with 4 instruments that price at the least plus. He has the prospect to play shortstop with an simply plus arm, although he may look simply nearly as good in heart discipline.
10) Nationals: Seaver King, SS, Wake Forest
This provides Wake Forest its third participant within the prime 10. King confirmed his instruments may translate from Division II to the ACC this yr after transferring from Wingate, utilizing his compact right-handed swing to make a ton of contact, and he may be extra hit over energy. He can actually run and play a number of positions, with an opportunity to remain within the infield, however the outfield maybe is a greater match.
11) Tigers: Bryce Rainer, SS, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)
Take one have a look at the 6-foot-3 left-handed-hitting shortstop and it’s unimaginable to not make the Corey Seager comps. A two-way man in highschool who’s up into the mid-90s off the mound, Rainer took an enormous step ahead in his athleticism and energy to cement him as an actual shortstop, giving Harvard-Westlake one other first-rounder within the Draft, becoming a member of massive leaguers Pete Crow-Armstrong, Lucas Giolito, Max Fried and Jack Flaherty.
12) Pink Sox: Braden Montgomery, OF, Texas A&M
After his identify was floating all around the prime 10, it is a fairly gentle touchdown spot for Montgomery, whose large season at Texas A&M ended prematurely due to a damaged ankle suffered within the Tremendous Regionals. The switch from Stanford served him nicely, and he’s a switch-hitter with loads of energy, doing extra injury from the left facet.
13) Giants: James Tibbs III, OF, Florida State
Tibbs was a strong faculty performer over his first two seasons however catapulted himself into conversations in the midst of the primary spherical — and a bit greater — with the yr he had for the Seminoles, posting a 1.264 OPS. His improved strategy helped him get to extra energy (28 homers) and will match the profile for a nook outfielder.
14) Cubs: Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State
It’s a run on Seminoles! Smith shook off a tough freshman season to rake within the Cape Cod League and stored it entering into his sophomore-eligible yr. He reduce down his swing and miss and chase significantly this spring, giving him the prospect to hit for common and energy on the subsequent stage, whereas having the prospect to be a strong third baseman.
15) Mariners: Jurrangelo Cijntje, SHP, Mississippi State
The switch-pitching may sound like a novelty act, however Cijntje has official means from either side. His stuff is extra electrical as a right-hander, and there’s an opportunity he may concentrate on that full-time as a Marcus Stroman sort. This snaps a streak of three straight highschool hitters taken within the first spherical by the Mariners.
16) Marlins: PJ Morlando, OF, Summerville HS (S.C.)
Whereas this may seem to be the primary massive attain within the first spherical, Morlando was ranked as a mid-first spherical expertise final offseason. He struggled by a senior season the place he not often noticed a strike to hit and hasn’t at all times gotten to his energy in video games, although the plus uncooked pop is clear in batting follow. Miami will love his 1,000-watt character, too.
17) Brewers: Braylon Payne, OF, Lawrence E. Elkins HS (Texas)
That’s two barely stunning highschool bats in a row. Payne is among the quickest gamers within the Draft and isn’t afraid to apply it to the basepaths or whereas enjoying an excellent heart discipline. He’s not a one-tool man, both, with the potential to have some extra-base thump. It’s the fifth straight yr the Brewers have taken a hitter with their first choose, however the first of that group to return out of highschool.
18) Rays: Theo Gillen, OF, Westlake HS (Texas)
There was some late buzz that Gillen may go as excessive as 11 to the Tigers, however that didn’t materialize. He’s one of many higher pure highschool hitters within the class and he has the prospect to hit for strong energy in due time. An infielder in highschool, it’s fascinating the Rays introduced him as an outfielder, and his athleticism may play very nicely in heart.
19) Mets: Carson Benge, OF, Oklahoma State
Benge was a official two-way man who largely pitched in reduction with a fastball as much as 96 mph at Oklahoma State. However his contact abilities and exit velocities made it clear he was heading towards a profession within the outfield. He may get a shot at enjoying heart, however may settle in as an athletic proper fielder with above-average hit and energy instruments.
20) Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage, RHP, East Carolina
After Chase Burns and Hagen Smith, who have been each taken within the prime 10, Yesavage was the consensus subsequent finest faculty arm and it would shock some he lasted to twenty. He has the prospect to have three plus pitches in his fastball, slider and splitter, and he has a strong spike curve in addition. There’s some effort in his supply, however he throws strikes. It’s the third pitcher Toronto has taken with its first choose within the final 4 years.
21) Twins: Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Kansas State
Culpepper moved from third to shortstop at Kansas State this yr and dealt with that transfer nicely. He’s extra hit over energy proper now, however there may very well be extra pop to return, and he already makes use of all fields nicely with glorious bat velocity. He may very well be given each alternative to stay at brief and has the potential to be a Gold Glover at third.
22) Orioles: Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina
The Orioles aren’t afraid of fellows who’ve some swing and miss of their sport (Jud Fabian, a 2022 Draft choose), and so they bought one of many toolsiest performers consequently. He had two 20-20 seasons at North Carolina and is a possible Gold Glove heart fielder, however he should work on a strikeout price that crept as much as 27.5 % in 2024.
23) Dodgers: Kellon Lindsey, SS, Hardee HS (Fla.)
Due to an harm over the summer time, the previous two-sport standout — he was his highschool’s QB — wasn’t seen on the showcase circuit, however he jumped up boards along with his efficiency this spring in Florida. He has plus-plus velocity and took massive steps ahead in his swing selections alongside along with his means to play shortstop. It’s the second straight yr the Dodgers have taken a premium prep athlete after taking Kendall George final yr.
24) Braves: Cam Caminiti, LHP, Saguaro HS (Ariz.)
The Braves probably didn’t anticipate Caminiti, the perfect left-hander within the class, to be out there right here. As a result of he reclassified, he’s one of many youngest gamers within the class at 17 years outdated and gives a ton of upside. Caminiti has the prospect to have a legit four-pitch combine and was spinning the ball extra constantly final spring. The Braves have taken a pitcher with their first choose in 5 straight Drafts (two excessive schoolers).
25) Padres: Kash Mayfield, LHP, Elk Metropolis HS (Okla.)
It’s one other Draft and one other excessive schooler chosen within the first spherical by the Padres. This makes eight in a row for San Diego, and the fourth prep arm (three of them lefties). Mayfield is the second highschool lefty in a row right here and has a ton of projection in his 6-foot-4 body with a possible three-pitch combine led by his fastball and changeup.
26) Yankees: Ben Hess, RHP, Alabama
There was increasingly more buzz that the Yankees needed an arm right here, and when the highest faculty ones already introduced have been off the board, they opted to not go together with a highschool arm. Hess offers off Lance Lynn vibes along with his massive 6-foot-5 body and will develop right into a strong No. 2 or 3 starter with 4 pitches, led by a plus fastball and slider, if he can throw extra strikes.
27) Phillies: Dante Nori, OF, Northville HS (Mich.)
There was speak that the Phillies have been leaning faculty hitter after going highschool 4 years in a row (two bats, two arms), however they opted for Nori and his appreciable instruments. Not deterred by him being an older excessive schooler (19 years outdated), the Phillies are getting a no-doubt heart fielder with simply plus velocity and an impressive strategy from the left facet of the plate.
28) Astros: Walker Janek, C, Sam Houston
There have been three faculty backstops usually regarded as in first-round conversations and plenty of felt Janek was the perfect all-round catcher of the bunch. He’s agile behind the plate and has plus arm power whereas exhibiting off spectacular bat velocity and power from the proper facet of the plate.
29) D-backs: Slade Caldwell, OF, Valley View HS (Ark.)
Don’t let the dimensions deceive you. Caldwell may solely be 5-foot-9 however he can actually hit, producing a ton of line-drive contact to all fields and sufficient bat velocity to supply extra pop than you may suppose. He’s an aggressive participant who ought to play heart discipline long-term as a professional. That’s 4 straight bats within the first spherical for the D-backs.
30) Rangers: Malcolm Moore, C, Stanford
We’d been projecting a university catcher to the Rangers for fairly a while, and it was a matter of which one can be out there. It turned out it was the left-handed-hitting Moore from Stanford. His floor numbers weren’t excellent this yr, however his underlying metrics have been, and he has the prospect to hit for common and energy. He’s improved behind the dish, too, although his bat is forward.
31) D-backs: Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Kentucky
32) Orioles: Griff O’Ferrall, SS, Virginia
33) Twins: Kyle DeBarge, SS, College of Louisiana at Lafayette
34) Brewers: Blake Burke, 1B, Tennessee
35) D-backs: JD Dix, SS, Whitefish Bay HS (Wisc.)
36) Guardians: Braylon Doughty, RHP, Chaparral HS (Calif.)
37) Pirates: Levi Sterling, RHP, Notre Dame HS (Calif.)
38) Rockies: Brody Brecht, RHP, Iowa
39) Nationals: Caleb Lomavita, C, UC Berkeley