2024 MLB All-Star rosters: Biggest oversights, other takeaways

Our annual first snapshot of MLB All-Star rosters is within the books, with 67 newly-minted names in place for 64 spots for the 2024 All-Star Sport in Arlington.

The discrepancy stems from the truth that we already know that three preliminary picks (Fernando Tatis Jr., Mookie Betts and Zack Wheeler, all within the NL) will not seem in subsequent week’s recreation at Globe Life Discipline due to accidents and different extenuating circumstances. As ever, the hole between acknowledged All-Stars and those that will truly be within the recreation will solely develop from right here as extra roster substitutions come to cross.

Earlier than we launch into a couple of notes and takeaways on the picks, enable me to as soon as once more stipulate that it isn’t straightforward to place collectively these rosters. To remind myself of this, I’m going by way of the train, selecting two 32-team squads utilizing the identical parameters in play for the true rosters. All in all, the choice course of labored fairly effectively. Invariably there are deserving gamers who’ve been not noted, for now, however these missed could but obtain excellent news within the days to come back. On the backside line, 49 of my picks made the official record of 67, up from 45 final 12 months.

With a lot settlement, the disparities are inclined to fall extra underneath the umbrella of quibbles than controversy, however we’re right here to nitpick. Let’s get to it.