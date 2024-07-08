2024 MLB All-Star pitchers, reserves, complete rosters

Correa’s .884 OPS is the third-best of any season in his profession and finest since becoming a member of the Twins. Devers was rocking a career-best .940 OPS coming into Sunday and is on tempo for the fourth 30-home run season of his profession. Naylor has already smashed a career-high 21 dwelling runs and is an important cog in Cleveland’s high offense. Paredes has blossomed into one among baseball’s finest third basemen and has an .820 OPS and 14 dwelling runs this 12 months. Semien’s .673 OPS is a far cry from final 12 months’s .826 mark, however he stays one among baseball’s finest defenders and by no means misses a sport. Witt is firmly within the MVP combine alongside Decide, Henderson and Soto with the third-best fWAR (5.4) to go together with 15 dwelling runs and 22 steals.