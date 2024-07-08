2024 MLB All-Star pitchers, reserves, complete rosters

The complete rosters for the 2024 All-Star Sport have been revealed.
Main League Baseball introduced the rosters for the American League and Nationwide League on Sunday, including the pitchers and reserves to the fan-elected beginning lineups that had been revealed on July 3.
The 94th Midsummer Traditional introduced by Mastercard will happen on July 16 at Globe Life Subject at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
This 12 months’s rosters are full of newbies, with 32 gamers receiving their first All-Star alternatives. That is to not say you will not see some outdated favorites as properly, although — one other 13 gamers obtained at the least their third consecutive nod, with the pack led by Mookie Betts (eighth straight) and Freddie Freeman (sixth).
There are additionally 24 internationally born All-Stars on the 2024 rosters, with these gamers representing the Dominican Republic (10 All-Stars), Venezuela (six), Japan (two), Puerto Rico (two), Canada (one), Cuba (one), Curaçao (one) and Mexico (one).
Here is a breakdown of the 2024 All-Star rosters — the starters, pitching staffs and reserves for every league:
# (Chosen as All-Star however won’t play)
+ (Named as a substitute)
C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)
3B: José Ramírez (CLE)
SS: Gunnar Henderson (BAL)
OF: Aaron Decide (NYY)
OF: Steven Kwan (CLE)
OF: Juan Soto (NYY)
DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)
All however one AL starter can be taking the sphere with a teammate, with the Astros, Guardians, Orioles and Yankees all sending a pair.
Total high vote-getter Aaron Decide, main baseball in dwelling runs (32), RBIs (83), SLG (.688) and OPS (1.118), will get an opportunity to make up for lacking the 2023 All-Star Sport attributable to harm. He’ll achieve this alongside teammate Juan Soto, with whom he is made up probably the most potent one-two (or technically two-three) punches in baseball in 2024.
In the meantime, after being edged out of a begin final 12 months by the Rangers’ Jonah Heim, Rutschman would be the first Orioles catcher to start out an All-Star sport since Terry Kennedy in 1987. Fellow Oriole and reigning AL Rookie of the 12 months Henderson was rewarded for his unbelievable first half, and followers clearly observed Guerrero’s robust restoration from his gradual begin to the 12 months. Outdoors the AL East, Kwan, main baseball by a mile in batting common, will get his first begin in his first All-Star Sport alongside teammate Ramírez, enjoying in his sixth, and Altuve will make his franchise-record ninth look.
As of the announcement of the entire All-Star Sport rosters, all 9 are wholesome and anticipated to make their begins.
C: William Contreras (MIL)
1B: Bryce Harper (PHI)
2B: Ketel Marte (AZ)
3B: Alec Bohm (PHI)
SS: Trea Turner (PHI)
OF: Jurickson Profar (SD)
OF: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)
OF: Christian Yelich (MIL)
DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAD)
The Phillies, with the perfect file in baseball (58-32), lead the NL pack with three elected starters (their seven All-Stars in complete lead all of baseball.) Harper, who obtained probably the most votes within the Nationwide League, has been sidelined since June 28 with a left hamstring pressure however is anticipated again someday within the subsequent week, though whether or not he’ll select to take his begin — which might be his seventh — continues to be unknown. That mentioned, Bohm and Turner, making their first and third appearances, respectively, are each wholesome as of Sunday and anticipated to signify the Philly devoted.
Ohtani, though unable to function each his league’s beginning pitcher and designated hitter, can be making his fourth consecutive begin. Profar, enjoying in his eleventh Main League season, is about to turn out to be the fourth-most skilled first-time All-Star within the occasion’s historical past. Teammate Tatis (proper femoral stress response), who would have turn out to be the primary participant ever to start out All-Star Video games each at shortstop and within the outfield, is not anticipated again till August on the earliest.
Though Torey Lovullo will get the dignity of managing the NL squad, as of the primary announcement he’ll solely be taking one among his personal gamers with him — that’ll be Marte, who gained the fan vote at second base. Over within the NL Central, Contreras will get his first begin behind the plate following within the steps of older brother Willson, who did so in 2018, 2019 and 2022, and Yelich makes his first All-Star roster since 2019.
Tyler Anderson *, LAA (2nd All-Star choice)
Corbin Burnes ^, BAL (4th)
Emmanuel Clase ^, CLE (third)
Garrett Crochet ^, CWS (1st)
Logan Gilbert *, SEA (1st)
Clay Holmes *, NYY (2nd)
Tanner Houck ^, BOS (1st)
Seth Lugo ^, KC (1st)
Mason Miller ^, OAK (1st)
Cole Ragans *, KC (1st)
Tarik Skubal ^, DET (1st)
Kirby Yates ^, TEX (2nd)
This can be a comparatively new group of pitchers, with seven of them showing of their first All-Star Sport. Burnes leads the best way with 4 appearances however the one different pitcher with greater than two is Clase (three). That’s as a result of there’s a gaggle of thrilling younger pitchers who’ve emerged as among the finest within the sport. Starters like Skubal, Ragans and Crochet are all within the operating as viable Cy Younger Award candidates. By way of who begins the sport for the American League, it’ll rely upon schedules, however there are alternatives aplenty with this group.
Tyler Glasnow ^, LAD (1st All-Star choice)
Ryan Helsley *, STL (2nd)
Jeff Hoffman ^, PHI (1st)
Shota Imanaga *, CHC (1st)
Reynaldo López ^, ATL (1st)
Chris Sale ^, ATL (eighth)
Tanner Scott *, MIA (1st)
Paul Skenes *, PIT (1st)
Matt Strahm ^, PHI (1st)
Ranger Suárez ^, PHI (1st)
Robert Suarez ^, SD (1st)
Logan Webb *, SF (1st)
Zack Wheeler #, PHI (2nd)
This can be a loaded pitching employees that additionally options loads of recent faces. Of the 13 pitchers chosen, the one ones not making their first All-Star Sport are Helsley, Sale and Wheeler. There’s additionally a transparent theme of NL East illustration, with seven pitchers coming from that division, together with 4 from the Phillies. All eyes can be on Skenes, although, who has dominated as a rookie and is the primary participant to earn an All-Star nod within the season after being chosen first total within the Draft. Skenes has a powerful case to start out the All-Star Sport, which might be outstanding given his trajectory.
Salvador Perez ^, KC (ninth All-Star choice)
Perez has been as productive as ever, incomes his ninth profession All-Star honors and his third up to now 4 seasons. The 34-year-old has been an anchor in the midst of the Royals’ lineup, hitting .276 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs. Perez’s 9 All-Star nods are tied for third amongst all energetic gamers and are probably the most amongst energetic catchers.
Smith has been as productive as ever within the high half of the Dodgers’ standout lineup. The 29-year-old took a .275 common, 15 dwelling runs and an .854 OPS into Sunday’s sport in opposition to the Brewers. His energy bat has been on the rise in current days, as he smashed dwelling runs in 4 straight at-bats in opposition to Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday.
Carlos Correa *, MIN (third All-Star choice)
Rafael Devers ^, BOS (third)
Josh Naylor ^, CLE (1st)
Isaac Paredes *, TB (1st)
Marcus Semien ^, TEX (third)
Bobby Witt Jr. ^, KC (1st)
Correa’s .884 OPS is the third-best of any season in his profession and finest since becoming a member of the Twins. Devers was rocking a career-best .940 OPS coming into Sunday and is on tempo for the fourth 30-home run season of his profession. Naylor has already smashed a career-high 21 dwelling runs and is an important cog in Cleveland’s high offense. Paredes has blossomed into one among baseball’s finest third basemen and has an .820 OPS and 14 dwelling runs this 12 months. Semien’s .673 OPS is a far cry from final 12 months’s .826 mark, however he stays one among baseball’s finest defenders and by no means misses a sport. Witt is firmly within the MVP combine alongside Decide, Henderson and Soto with the third-best fWAR (5.4) to go together with 15 dwelling runs and 22 steals.
CJ Abrams *, WSH (1st)
Pete Alonso *, NYM (4th)
Luis Arraez ^, SD (third)
Mookie Betts ^, LAD (eighth)
Elly De La Cruz ^, CIN (1st)
Freddie Freeman ^, LAD (eighth)
Ryan McMahon ^, COL (1st)
The 23-year-old Abrams is having a breakout season with 14 dwelling runs, 14 steals and an .859 OPS. Alonso has turn out to be a fixture within the All-Star Sport due to his MLB-leading 210 dwelling runs since his 2019 debut season. Arraez is second within the Nationwide League with a .313 batting common (Ohtani and Jurickson Profar at .316) and seeking to win his third straight batting title — all with completely different groups.
Betts was having fun with the most effective seasons of his profession (.892 OPS, 3.4 fWAR in 72 video games) earlier than he suffered a damaged left hand on June 16. De La Cruz is one among baseball’s most dynamic gamers with 4.1 fWAR, 15 dwelling runs and 43 stolen bases. Freeman is doing what he at all times does with a .915 OPS, which is simply above his profession .903 mark. McMahon is having fun with his finest season with a career-high .801 OPS.
Jarren Duran ^, BOS (1st All-Star choice)
Riley Greene ^, DET (1st)
Kyle Tucker ^, HOU (third)
Duran has been a dynamic pressure as Boston’s leadoff hitter with an .815 OPS, 10 dwelling runs, 21 steals and an MLB-best 10 triples. Greene has damaged out as a 23-year-old in his third season with an .856 OPS and 17 dwelling runs. Had Tucker not gotten harm on June 3 and missed over a month, he would’ve been a powerful candidate to start out this 12 months’s sport. Tucker has a .979 OPS and 19 dwelling runs in 60 video games, however he isn’t anticipated to return till after the All-Star break.
Teoscar Hernández ^, LAD (2nd)
Jackson Merrill ^, SD (1st)
Heliot Ramos *, SF (1st)
Bryan Reynolds ^, PIT (2nd)
Considered one of many key offseason additions for the Dodgers, Hernández has been a pressure in the midst of LA’s lineup with 19 dwelling runs and a .484 SLG. The 21-year-old Merrill is the youngest All-Star this season and is a Rookie of the 12 months candidate with a .775 OPS, 12 dwelling runs and 10 stolen bases. The 24-year-old Ramos has been a pressure for the Giants with 12 dwelling runs and an .887 OPS in 54 video games. Reynolds has as soon as once more been a gradual pressure for the Pirates with an .827 OPS that may be a tick beneath his profession .829 mark.
David Fry ^, CLE (1st All-Star choice)
Speak about the most effective tales in baseball this season. Fry debuted for the Guardians as a 27-year-old final season and was not ranked as a high 30 Cleveland prospect, in keeping with MLB Pipeline. After a strong debut season (.735 OPS in 58 video games), Fry has been the most effective hitters within the Majors this season. Amongst hitters with at the least 200 plate appearances, Fry ranks fourth with a .412 OBP and is tied for tenth with a 160 wRC+.
Marcell Ozuna ^, ATL (third)
Had been it not for Ohtani’s ordinary brilliance, Ozuna would have comfortably been the highest possibility at DH within the Nationwide League. Ozuna has pushed within the third-most runs (72) within the Majors, is tied for fourth with 23 dwelling runs and ranks seventh amongst qualifying hitters with a 164 wRC+.