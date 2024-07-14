2024 Kids’ Choice Awards Best Moments: Snubs! Surprises! Slime!

Essentially the most surreal factor in regards to the 2024 Children’ Selection Award is that it went on as scheduled on Saturday (July 13) at 8 p.m. ET, although the remainder of the world was reacting to the stunning assassination try on former President Trump. There wasn’t even a point out of the incident on the present. Most awards present open with a second of reflection following distressing information occasions, that are, sadly, all too frequent.

To be truthful, a gap about an assassination try can be tonally all incorrect for a present constructed round epic slimings. The youngsters who watch and luxuriate in this present most likely wouldn’t have understood what the second meant for a rustic the place violence and anger are fixed information of life.

It’s additionally not a shock that so many youngsters’ favorites appeared on the present, together with The Child Laroi, who carried out a three-song medley. Many younger stars grew up watching this present. It’s a kick for them to look on it. This present introduces younger youngsters to the enjoyable of watching award reveals. It’s a gateway present. To tweak the title of a Billboard 200-topping album by AC/DC, “For These About to Watch Awards Exhibits, We Salute You.”

Lots of the winners on the present have been completely anticipated. Nobody might have been stunned that Barbie gained favourite film or that Taylor Swift gained favourite feminine artist, favourite world music star or favourite ticket of the 12 months for The Eras Tour. And the win for Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” as favourite viral music was hardly a shock.

That doesn’t imply all awards went as anticipated. Have a look.