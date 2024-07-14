2024 Kids’ Choice Awards Best Moments: Snubs! Surprises! Slime!

This present introduces youngsters to the enjoyable of watching award reveals. To tweak the title of an outdated AC/DC album, “For These About to Watch Awards Exhibits, We Salute You.”
Essentially the most surreal factor in regards to the 2024 Children’ Selection Award is that it went on as scheduled on Saturday (July 13) at 8 p.m. ET, although the remainder of the world was reacting to the stunning assassination try on former President Trump. There wasn’t even a point out of the incident on the present. Most awards present open with a second of reflection following distressing information occasions, that are, sadly, all too frequent.
To be truthful, a gap about an assassination try can be tonally all incorrect for a present constructed round epic slimings. The youngsters who watch and luxuriate in this present most likely wouldn’t have understood what the second meant for a rustic the place violence and anger are fixed information of life.
It’s additionally not a shock that so many youngsters’ favorites appeared on the present, together with The Child Laroi, who carried out a three-song medley. Many younger stars grew up watching this present. It’s a kick for them to look on it. This present introduces younger youngsters to the enjoyable of watching award reveals. It’s a gateway present. To tweak the title of a Billboard 200-topping album by AC/DC, “For These About to Watch Awards Exhibits, We Salute You.”
Lots of the winners on the present have been completely anticipated. Nobody might have been stunned that Barbie gained favourite film or that Taylor Swift gained favourite feminine artist, favourite world music star or favourite ticket of the 12 months for The Eras Tour. And the win for Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” as favourite viral music was hardly a shock.
That doesn’t imply all awards went as anticipated. Have a look.
-
Shock: Reneé Rapp
Rapp gained favourite breakout artist, beating Coco Jones, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Tyla and Victoria Monét.
Ice Spice has had 4 prime 10 hits on the Sizzling 100. McRae, Swims and Tyla have additionally had prime 10 hits. Swims has had a No. 1 hit, “Lose Management.” Rapp has but to land a Sizzling 100 hit. She is greatest recognized by the Children’ Selection viewers for starring as Regina George within the 2024 movie Imply Women and in addition contributing to its soundtrack.
With Rapp’s win this 12 months, 4 of the final 5 winners on this class are LGBTQ. Billie Eilish gained in 2019, adopted by Lil Nas X in 2020 and Dove Cameron in 2023. (There was no class in 2021. The winner in 2022 was the straight-identifying Olivia Rodrigo.)
-
Snubs: Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake
Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Timberlake every had 4 nominations, second solely to Taylor Swift, who led with six nods. However in contrast to Swift (and Olivia Rodrigo, who additionally had 4 nods), all have been shut out. It’s most stunning within the case of Cyrus, who continues to be pretty younger (31) and coming off the most important hit of her profession up to now (2023’s “Flowers”).
-
Shock: Olivia Rodrigo
Rodrigo’s GUTS gained favourite album, beating Swift’s The Tortured Poets Division: The Anthology and Barbie: The Album, in addition to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Miley Cyrus’ Countless Summer time Trip and Jelly Roll’s Whitsitt Chapel. I didn’t see that coming.
-
Shock: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice With Aqua
Swift gained favourite feminine artist and Put up Malone gained favourite male artist, so that you would possibly purpose that their Sizzling 100-topping collab “Fortnight” was a shoo-in to win favourite music collaboration. Nope. It misplaced to “Barbie World,” the soundtrack hit by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua.
-
Shock: Think about Dragons
The band gained favourite music group, beating 4 previous winners within the class: Black Eyed Peas, who gained thrice; Jonas Brothers, who’ve gained twice; and *NSYNC and Maroon 5, who’ve every gained as soon as. (The sixth nominee, Coldplay, has but to win.)
-
Snub: Ryan Gosling
Barbie’s sturdy displaying didn’t deliver Ryan Gosling, that film’s Ken, throughout the end line within the favourite film actor class. The award went to Timothée Chalamet, who performed the lead function in Wonka. Chalamet has youth on his facet (all the time a plus on this kid-voted present). The actor is 28. Gosling is 43.
-
Slimed: The Child Laroi, Jelly Roll, Reneé Rapp
All agreed to be slimed, a signature component of the present, as did actors Jack Black and Henry Golding. They proved that they’re good sports activities and youngsters at coronary heart.