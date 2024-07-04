2024 John Deere Classic: Hayden Springer records 14th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history to lead after Round 1

Hayden Springer made an astounding 12 3s on Thursday in his first spherical on the John Deere Basic and completed with 4 of them to shoot the primary 59 of his profession and report simply the 14th sub-60 spherical in PGA Tour historical past.

After going out in 27 — Springer stated he was pondering he was going to make every thing he checked out following a 16-foot birdie at No. 6 — the bid for 59 stalled a bit on the again as he opened with 5 consecutive pars. It picked again up over the ultimate 4 holes, nonetheless. One other birdie at No. 15 adopted earlier than the shot of the day on No. 17, the place he chipped in for 55 yards for his second eagle of the spherical.



CBS Sports activities



“When it went in on 17 I instantly knew, ‘Okay, now I’ve an opportunity,'” stated Springer. “I imply, I did not ever assume I’d make that shot actually, nevertheless it sort of modified the momentum to really be capable of go shoot 59.”

The 59 got here all the way down to the ultimate gap for Springer the place he hit a 308-yard drive and had 155 yards in on his method shot. He needed to stand up and down from there yards for his eighth birdie of the day (to go together with a pair of eagles) for the 59. After hitting it to 12 ft, he nailed a putt that he stated broke 2 ft for the historic spherical.

“I am feeling good,” stated Springer. “I do not know, at loss for phrases by way of with the ability to try this. I really feel like that is one the uncommon issues in golf, so to sort of have that chance and pull it off, it feels fairly particular.”

Whereas Springer’s 59 is simply the 14th time 60 has been cracked on the PGA Tour, it is the second time it is occurred on this golf course and the second time it is occurred during the last three weeks. Cameron Younger did it on Saturday on the Vacationers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Rounds on the PGA Tour underneath 60

Hayden Springer 59 1 John Deere Basic 2024 Cameron Younger 59 3 Vacationers Championship 2024 Scottie Scheffler 59 2 The Northern Belief 2020 Kevin Chappell 59 2 A Navy Tribute on the Greenbrier 2019 Brandt Snedeker 59 1 Wyndham Championship 2018 Adam Hadwin 59 3 The American Categorical 2017 Justin Thomas 59 1 Sony Open 2017 Jim Furyk 58 4 Vacationers Championship 2016 Jim Furyk 59 2 BMW Championship 2013 Stuart Appleby 59 4 Greenbrier Basic 2010 Paul Goydos 59 1 John Deere Basic 2010 David Duval 59 4 CareerBuilder Problem 1999 Chip Beck 59 3 Shriners Hospitals for Kids Open 1991 Al Geiberger 59 2 St. Jude Basic 1977

Although the 59 is spectacular, it solely gained Springer about 9 pictures on the sphere as a result of the scoring common at TPC Deere Run is at present proper at -3. That 9 strokes gained can be ok, although, for in regards to the eighth greatest strokes gained spherical worldwide in 2024.

Springer leads the occasion by two pictures over Sami Valimaki, three over Eric Cole and 4 over Harry Corridor and Davis Thompson. Within the three earlier instances a 59 was shot within the first spherical of a PGA Tour occasion, two of these gamers went on to win (Justin Thomas, 2017 Sony Open and Brandt Snedeker, 2018 Wyndham Championship).

The one one who did not was Paul Goydos on the 2010 … John Deere Basic.