2024 John Deere Classic: Hayden Springer records 14th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history to lead after Round 1

Hayden Springer made an astounding 12 3s on Thursday in his first spherical on the John Deere Basic and completed with 4 of them to shoot the primary 59 of his profession and report simply the 14th sub-60 spherical in PGA Tour historical past.
After going out in 27 — Springer stated he was pondering he was going to make every thing he checked out following a 16-foot birdie at No. 6 — the bid for 59 stalled a bit on the again as he opened with 5 consecutive pars. It picked again up over the ultimate 4 holes, nonetheless. One other birdie at No. 15 adopted earlier than the shot of the day on No. 17, the place he chipped in for 55 yards for his second eagle of the spherical.
“When it went in on 17 I instantly knew, ‘Okay, now I’ve an opportunity,'” stated Springer. “I imply, I did not ever assume I’d make that shot actually, nevertheless it sort of modified the momentum to really be capable of go shoot 59.”
The 59 got here all the way down to the ultimate gap for Springer the place he hit a 308-yard drive and had 155 yards in on his method shot. He needed to stand up and down from there yards for his eighth birdie of the day (to go together with a pair of eagles) for the 59. After hitting it to 12 ft, he nailed a putt that he stated broke 2 ft for the historic spherical.
“I am feeling good,” stated Springer. “I do not know, at loss for phrases by way of with the ability to try this. I really feel like that is one the uncommon issues in golf, so to sort of have that chance and pull it off, it feels fairly particular.”
Whereas Springer’s 59 is simply the 14th time 60 has been cracked on the PGA Tour, it is the second time it is occurred on this golf course and the second time it is occurred during the last three weeks. Cameron Younger did it on Saturday on the Vacationers Championship at TPC River Highlands.
Rounds on the PGA Tour underneath 60
|Hayden Springer
|59
|1
|John Deere Basic
|2024
|Cameron Younger
|59
|3
|Vacationers Championship
|2024
|Scottie Scheffler
|59
|2
|The Northern Belief
|2020
|Kevin Chappell
|59
|2
|A Navy Tribute on the Greenbrier
|2019
|Brandt Snedeker
|59
|1
|Wyndham Championship
|2018
|Adam Hadwin
|59
|3
|The American Categorical
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|59
|1
|Sony Open
|2017
|Jim Furyk
|58
|4
|Vacationers Championship
|2016
|Jim Furyk
|59
|2
|BMW Championship
|2013
|Stuart Appleby
|59
|4
|Greenbrier Basic
|2010
|Paul Goydos
|59
|1
|John Deere Basic
|2010
|David Duval
|59
|4
|CareerBuilder Problem
|1999
|Chip Beck
|59
|3
|Shriners Hospitals for Kids Open
|1991
|Al Geiberger
|59
|2
|St. Jude Basic
|1977
Although the 59 is spectacular, it solely gained Springer about 9 pictures on the sphere as a result of the scoring common at TPC Deere Run is at present proper at -3. That 9 strokes gained can be ok, although, for in regards to the eighth greatest strokes gained spherical worldwide in 2024.
Springer leads the occasion by two pictures over Sami Valimaki, three over Eric Cole and 4 over Harry Corridor and Davis Thompson. Within the three earlier instances a 59 was shot within the first spherical of a PGA Tour occasion, two of these gamers went on to win (Justin Thomas, 2017 Sony Open and Brandt Snedeker, 2018 Wyndham Championship).
The one one who did not was Paul Goydos on the 2010 … John Deere Basic.